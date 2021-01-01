JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (5)
1992 Temecula Creek Open
1996 Kansas Open
1999 PGA Professional National Championship
1999 Western PGA Professional Championship
2000 Western PGA Professional Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2001 Lost to Jay Delsing, BUY.COM Fort Smith Classic
Personal
- Has served as the assistant professional at The CC of Orlando.
- His brother, Robin, competed on the PGA TOUR and is currently a member of the Champions Tour.
- Father got him started in the game.
- Enjoys watching "Pawn Stars" and "American Pickers" on television. Favorite sports team is the Oklahoma Sooners. Lists Michael Jordan as his favorite athlete and "Animal House" as his favorite all-time movie.
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Boeing Classic: Was tied for second and just three off the lead after 36 holes at the Boeing Classic before closing with a 2-over-par 74 to finish T9.
2014 Season
Made three appearances on the Champions Tour, open-qualifying twice.
Champions Tour Q-School: In November, placed ninth at the National Qualifying School final at Orange County National near Orlando to earn conditional status for 2015. Found himself T8 with Jim Rutledge after 72 holes on the Panther Lake Course but wound up in the ninth position after Rutledge made birdie on the first playoff hole.
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Closed with a 67 to finish T26 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn.
Quebec Championship: Open-qualified at the Quebec Championship and finished T32 outside Quebec City.
2013 Season
Played in 12 events and was among the top 10 twice.
Shaw Charity Classic: Was T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, where he closed with a 6-under-par 65.
ACE Group Classic: Earned the last spot into The ACE Group Classic field with a score of 70 at the open qualifier and took advantage of his opportunity, finishing T7 in the Naples event. Performance as a non-exempt player earned him a spot into the Toshiba Classic.
2012 Season
Did not make his first Champions Tour appearance until early May after his 50th birthday in April. Made 14 starts with one top-10 finish to his credit.
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditional status for 2013 season after finishing T8 at the Champions Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in mid-November. Rebounded from an opening 74 at TPC Eagle Trace with rounds of 69-71-69.
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was among the early leaders in the final round at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after birdies on two of his first three holes, however, eventually carded a 4-over-par 74 that left him 11th.
Principal Charity Classic: Was a T7 finisher in early June at The Principal Charity Classic.
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: His debut came at the Insperity Championship, where he T31.
2011 Season
Made two starts during the year.
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., in November after firing four consecutive rounds of 66 which led to a four-stroke victory.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
Transitions Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Transitions Championship.