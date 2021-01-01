×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ken Tanigawa
Ken Tanigawa

Ken Tanigawa

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
185 lbs
--
Weight
53
AGE
University of California-Los Angeles (1990, History)
College
Kobe, Japan
Birthplace
185 lbs
--
Weight
53
AGE
University of California-Los Angeles (1990, History)
College
Kobe, Japan
Birthplace
47
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank
$413,823
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.15
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ken Tanigawa
Ken Tanigawa
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ken Tanigawa

Full Name

185 lbs

--

Weight

December 26, 1967

Birthday

53

AGE

Kobe, Japan

Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Angela; Tori Kiyoka (11/24/98), Tak Vincent (7/25/01)

Family

University of California-Los Angeles (1990, History)

College

$2,406,319

Career Earnings

Scottsdale, AZ, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (15th)

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

  • 2018 PURE Insurance Championship
  • 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Special Interests

  • Family, sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

His second season on PGA TOUR Champions was highlighted by his first major title at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Was one of three players to play all 27 events and finished 15th in the Charles Schwab Cup and on the money list ($1,208,194).

  • Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 72-68-65 to finish T5 at the Invesco QQQ Championship.
  • Mastercard Japan Championship: Led the Mastercard Japan Championship after a first-round 65 before finishing T21. Tanigawa was born outside of Kobe, Japan, and his family moved to the United States when he was 5 years old. His 79-year-old mother, Kiyoka, currently lives outside of Osaka.
  • KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Made a 10-foot, par-saving putt on the 18th hole to complete a three-shot comeback victory at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill. Tanigawa became the fifth first-time major champion in the last seven majors, and he’s the 13th Q-School graduate to win a major in PGA TOUR Champions history. Winner of the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship, Tanigawa became the fourth player with PGA TOUR-sanctioned victories at both Pebble Beach and Oak Hill, joining Jack Nicklaus, Curtis Strange and Cary Middlecoff.
  • Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 68-72-68 to finish T7 in his tournament debut at the Insperity Invitational.
  • Oasis Championship: Opened the Oasis Championship with a 7-under 65 followed by rounds of 71-70 to finish T8 at 10-under 206.

2018 Season

As a Q-School graduate, Tanigawa competed in his first full year on Tour posting three finishes in the top 10, including his first victory at the PURE Insurance Championship. Tanigawa made a 35-foot putt for eagle to win by one stroke and become the first Q-School graduate to win since 2015 and earned his largest paycheck in his career at $315,000. He was the fifth player on PGA TOUR Champions to win his first title in 2018 and one of two rookies that advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished No. 30 in the standings.

  • PURE Insurance Championship: Eagled the final hole of his PURE Insurance Championship debut to win his first PGA TOUR Champions title. Carded rounds of 67-66-72–205 (-10) en route to becoming the first Q-School graduate to win since Jerry Smith at the 2015 Encompass Championship. Moved to No. 20 in the Charles Schwab Cup.
  • Boeing Classic: Tanigawa opened with rounds of 66-64, the two lowest of his career, and shared the lead entering the final round of the Boeing Classic. He closed with a 1-over 73 and tied for third, his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions.