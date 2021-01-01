|
Ken Tanigawa
Full Name
185 lbs
--
Weight
December 26, 1967
Birthday
53
AGE
Kobe, Japan
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Angela; Tori Kiyoka (11/24/98), Tak Vincent (7/25/01)
Family
University of California-Los Angeles (1990, History)
College
$2,406,319
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
Career Highlights
2019 Season
His second season on PGA TOUR Champions was highlighted by his first major title at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Was one of three players to play all 27 events and finished 15th in the Charles Schwab Cup and on the money list ($1,208,194).
2018 Season
As a Q-School graduate, Tanigawa competed in his first full year on Tour posting three finishes in the top 10, including his first victory at the PURE Insurance Championship. Tanigawa made a 35-foot putt for eagle to win by one stroke and become the first Q-School graduate to win since 2015 and earned his largest paycheck in his career at $315,000. He was the fifth player on PGA TOUR Champions to win his first title in 2018 and one of two rookies that advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished No. 30 in the standings.