JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 1994 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
- 1999 Southern Farm Bureau Classic
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 1992 Ben Hogan South Texas Open, Ben Hogan Macon Open, Ben Hogan Knoxville Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
1994 Defeated Mike Sullivan, Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Posted one top-10 finish in his sixth year on PGA TOUR Champions. His best finish was at the Sanford International (T9). Finished No. 79 in the standings.
-
Sanford International: Carded rounds of 72-67-65 at the inaugural Sanford International for a T9 finish, his first top-10 finish of the season.
2017 Season
Made 16 starts during the season with one top 10 to his credit and an appearance in the first playoff events in Richmond at the Dominion Energy Classic. Was 61st on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list.
-
PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Attended the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament late in the year in Scottsdale and appeared on the verge of earning fully-exempt status for 2018, but made a costly bogey on his 72nd hole to fall to sixth place and missing out on one of the five exempt spots.
-
3M Championship: Fired an 8-under-par 64 in the final round at the 3M Championship, matching his low round on PGA TOUR Champions.
-
American Family Insurance Championship: He was second after the opening round of the American Family Insurance Championship following a 65, but eventually finished T44 after weekend rounds of 76-73.
-
Regions Tradition: Had his first top-10 finish in two years when he was T6 at the Regions Tradition. Posted rounds of 69-67 on the weekend.
2016 Season
His season record included four top-25 finishes in 18 events.
-
PowerShares QQQ Championship: Qualified for the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first of three tournaments in the inaugural Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
-
Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Best finish came in late September at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Victoria, BC, where he was T12. Fired a second-round 7-under-par 64, his best career round on PGA TOUR Champions.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was also T24 at the U.S. Senior Open.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Had a nice outing in his first start of the year when he finished T18 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2015 Season
-
Principal Charity Classic: Went two steps better than his Senior PGA Championship finish with a career-best T2 finish at The Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines. Rebounded from a bogey at No. 14 Sunday to birdie three of his final four holes and close with a 4-under-par 68. His effort at the Senior PGA Championship included the low round of the event, a second-round 67, which moved him into contention, remaining on the leaderboard throughout.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Turned in his then career-best performance on the Champions Tour with a T4 finish at the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Allianz Championship: Open-qualified for the Allianz Championship and made his first Champions Tour start since May 2014 at the Senior PGA Championship. Was T68 in Boca Raton after rehabbing most of the 2014 season from surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left elbow.
2014 Season
Had a frustrating season while battling injuries. Played in just eight events before being sidelined for the remainder of the season following surgery for a torn tendon in his left elbow shortly after playing in the Senior PGA Championship. Had struggled early in the campaign after coming back from offseason surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. Would play some events in 2015 on a Special Medical Extension. Did some TV work for Golf Channel.
-
ACE Group Classic: His best showing in eight starts was a T30 at The ACE Group Classic.
2013 Season
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was also T14 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn in October.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Recorded his first Champions Tour top-10 when he was T6 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship. Trailed by three strokes after 36 holes, but a final-round 72 dropped him back.
-
Boeing Classic: Placed solo 14th at the Boeing Classic in August.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Played via the Career Victory Category and made his Champions Tour debut at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, where he finished T44.
2007 Season
Played in just two PGA TOUR events in 2007, missing the cut in both.
2006 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR events in 2006.
-
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Best finish was a T24 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.
2005 Season
Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005, made only two starts on TOUR. Made the cut in 12 of 20 starts on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 61 on the money list with $87,952.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Came back with a solid T5 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open to move to No. 60 on the official money list.
-
Envirocare Utah Classic: Cracked the top 10 for the first time this season in his 15th start, finishing T2 at the Envirocare Utah Classic. At 12-under-par 276, finished just one shot behind tournament winner Garrett Willis.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Had a hole-in-one on No. 14 during the first round of The Rex Hospital Open.
2004 Season
Split time during the 2004 season playing on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made nine starts on both Tours. Made the cut in three of nine starts on the 2004 Korn Ferry Tour
-
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: A T65 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson was his only made cut in nine starts on the 2004 PGA TOUR.
-
Virginia Beach Open: T35 at the Virginia Beach Open his best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2003 Season
Played in 17 PGA TOUR events in 2003, with two top-25s.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Missed regaining his full PGA TOUR privileges for the first time since 2001 by one stroke at the 2003 Qualifying Tournament.
-
B.C. Open: Season best finish was a T18 at the B.C. Open.
2002 Season
-
B.C. Open: His T3 finish at 2002 B.C. Open was first top 10 since T4 at the 2000 Reno-Tahoe Open and best finish since identical T3 finish at the 1999 John Deere Classic. Carded final-round 65 to jump from 20th into the top 10, two strokes behind champion Spike McRoy.
2001 Season
In 2001, failed to finish in the top 125 for first time since 1996. Made 10 cuts in 29 starts and didn't post a top-10 for the first time in his career.
2000 Season
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish in 2000 came at the Reno-Tahoe Open, where a second-round, 9-under-par 63 tied the Montreux G&CC course record and was good for one-stroke advantage. Slipped to T4 after 73 on final day.
1999 Season
-
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Collected second career PGA TOUR victory and second victory at Annandale GC in his final official event of 1999. Three-stroke victory over Chris DiMarco at Southern Farm Bureau Classic marked second time in five years he has won in Mississippi. Each of his wins has been over less than 72 holes. The 1999 tournament was reduced to 54 holes because of Payne Stewart memorial and rain that forced Monday finish.
1998 Season
After a slow start, managed to find consistency and, for fourth time in six-year career, retained fully exempt status.
1996 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Dropped to 142nd on money list, but earned return to TOUR with T37 at Qualifying Tournament.
1995 Season
-
Masters Tournament: Playing in his first Masters Tournament, shared 54-hole lead with Ben Crenshaw before closing 76 left him T10.
1994 Season
-
Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: First PGA TOUR victory came at rain-plagued Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic. After rain forced cancellation of Sunday's final round, birdied first playoff hole for victory.
1993 Season
First joined PGA TOUR after finishing second on 1992 Korn Ferry Tour money list with victories at South Texas Open, Macon Open and Knoxville Open.
1989 Season
Leading money-winner on Golden State Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Twice reached semifinals of state high school tennis tournament.
- Made University of Southern California golf team as a walk-on.
- Outstanding prep tennis player who switched to golf as high school junior.