Tommy Tolles
United StatesUnited States
190 lbs
--
Weight
54
AGE
1988
Turned Pro
University of Georgia
College
Fort Myers, FL
Birthplace
109
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank
$44,015
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
73.48
Scoring Average

Performance
United StatesUnited States
Tommy Tolles

Full Name

TOLLS

Pronunciation

190 lbs

--

Weight

October 21, 1966

Birthday

54

AGE

Fort Myers, FL

Birthplace

Hendersonville, NC; plays out of Kenmure CC (Flat Rock, NC)

Residence

Wife, Ilse; Wiekus (3/27/93), Hannah (5/11/98)

Family

University of Georgia

College

1988

Turned Pro

$5,096,054

Career Earnings

The Cliffs Communities, NC, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (25th)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1993 NIKE Ozarks Open
  • 1994 NIKE Alabama Classic

Special Interests

  • Landscaping

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Entered the Playoffs No. 59 in the standings and advanced to the season finale after finishing second at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and T3 at the Invesco QQQ Championship. In all, tallied three top-10s and finished 25th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

  • Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 68-69-66 to finish T3 at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Moved from 37th to 23rd in the standings and secured a spot the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time.
  • Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Was a 36-hole co-leader and finished second after a final-round 68 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The tournament ended on his 53rd birthday and he improved from 59th to 37th in the standings to earn a spot in the second event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
  • Boeing Classic: Carded rounds of 69-68-68 to finish T5 at the Boeing Classic, his best finish of the season.

2018 Season

In his first full-year on PGA TOUR Champions posted top-10 finish at the Cologuard Classic (T9) and a runner-up finish at the Toshiba Classic. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship, and finished No. 50 in the standings. Appeared at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School, advancing to the final stage and ultimately finishing T13.

  • Toshiba Classic: One week after being the 18- and 36-hole leader at the Cologuard Classic, Tolles put himself into contention again at the Toshiba Classic. He was the solo leader on the back-nine Sunday, but he fell one shot short of a playoff with Vijay Singh when he missed a five-foot birdie putt on the final hole. The T2 finish was his best on PGA TOUR Champions, and his payday of $132,000 his biggest since he finished T4 at the 2001 Texas Open and won $132,000.