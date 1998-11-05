|
Tommy Tolles
Full Name
TOLLS
Pronunciation
190 lbs
--
Weight
October 21, 1966
Birthday
54
AGE
Fort Myers, FL
Birthplace
Hendersonville, NC; plays out of Kenmure CC (Flat Rock, NC)
Residence
Wife, Ilse; Wiekus (3/27/93), Hannah (5/11/98)
Family
University of Georgia
College
1988
Turned Pro
$5,096,054
Career Earnings
The Cliffs Communities, NC, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Entered the Playoffs No. 59 in the standings and advanced to the season finale after finishing second at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and T3 at the Invesco QQQ Championship. In all, tallied three top-10s and finished 25th in the Charles Schwab Cup.
2018 Season
In his first full-year on PGA TOUR Champions posted top-10 finish at the Cologuard Classic (T9) and a runner-up finish at the Toshiba Classic. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship, and finished No. 50 in the standings. Appeared at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School, advancing to the final stage and ultimately finishing T13.