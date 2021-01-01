|
Jaime Gomez
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
May 18, 1967
Birthday
54
AGE
Arlington, Texas
Birthplace
McAllen, Texas
Residence
Son, Cristian
Family
1987
Turned Pro
$255,036
Career Earnings
McAllen, TX, United States
City Plays From
TWITTER: @JaimeGomezGolf
Website
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2012 Season
Made the cut in all six events he played.
2011 Season
Made three cuts in five starts.
2009 Season
2008 Season
2005 Season
Had six top-10 finishes. A second-place finish on the Order of Merit gave him an exemption into the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying School.
1997 Season
Made nine consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1996 Season
1995 Season
Had three top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1993 Season
Made 15 of 29 cuts on the PGA TOUR.
1992 Season