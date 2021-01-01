×
Performance
Jaime Gomez

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

May 18, 1967

Birthday

54

AGE

Arlington, Texas

Birthplace

McAllen, Texas

Residence

Son, Cristian

Family

1987

Turned Pro

$255,036

Career Earnings

McAllen, TX, United States

City Plays From

TWITTER: @JaimeGomezGolf

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2012

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1992 Ben Hogan Boise Open

International Victories (2)

  • 1999 Calgary Open [Can]
  • 2005 Corona Mazatlan Classic [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2005 Corona Mazatlan Classic

Personal

  • Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach and wants to play Augusta National.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, brother and Ben Hogan.
  • Favorite pro sports' team is the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Played the final round of the Sarazen World Open with Jack Nicklaus.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Finished T13 at the Canada Qualifying Tournament, with rounds of 70-72-72-71.

2012 Season

Made the cut in all six events he played.

  • The Great Waterway Classic: Finished season-best T6 at The Great Waterway Classic.

2011 Season

Made three cuts in five starts.

  • Canadian Tour Championship: Best finish was a T27 at the TOUR Championship.

2009 Season

  • Seaforth Country Classic: Finished a season-best T12 at the Seaforth Country Classic.

2008 Season

  • Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Finished T6 at the Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship.

2005 Season

Had six top-10 finishes. A second-place finish on the Order of Merit gave him an exemption into the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying School.

1997 Season

Made nine consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

1996 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Reached the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying School.
  • Panama Open: Won the Panama Open.

1995 Season

Had three top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.

1993 Season

Made 15 of 29 cuts on the PGA TOUR.

1992 Season

  • Ben Hogan Boise Open: Won the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open with an 11-under 202.