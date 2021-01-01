Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (6)
- 1997 NIKE Puget Sound Open
- 1999 NIKE South Carolina Classic
- 2000 BUY.COM Permian Basin Open
- 2006 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open
- 2009 The Rex Hospital Open, Knoxville Open Presented by Food City
International Victories (1)
1992 ICL Tournament [SAf]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (3-0)
1997 Defeated Steve Jurgensen, Michael Clark II, NIKE Puget Sound Open
2009 Defeated Jeff Gallagher, The Rex Hospital Open
2009 Defeated Bradley Iles, Knoxville Open Presented by Food City
National Teams
- 1989 Walker Cup
- 1988 World Amateur
Personal
- Attended Silver Lake High School.
- Cites his father, Ken, as his hero.
- Credits his dad for giving him his start in golf.
- Favorite athlete is Tom Brady. Favorite teams are Clemson and all Boston teams.
- Favorite course played is Pine Valley.
- Would like to play St. Andrews.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut in one.
Rex Hospital Open: The Rex Hospital Open in May, resulted in a T37. Carded a 64 in the second round.
2013 Season
Played in seven PGA TOUR events.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Finished T37 at Brasil Classic, then missed the next six cuts.
2012 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had a pair of top 10s.
Chiquita Classic: Late in the season, shot rounds of 66-69 on the weekend at The Club at Longview and T9 at the Chiquita Classic.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Shot 65 on Thursday and was among the early leaders in the first round of the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Eventually finished T15 at Crestview CC.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Got his year off to a good start with a T6 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship thanks to a 67 on Sunday. Top-10 finish was his first since his victory at the 2009 Knoxville Open, a span of 30 starts.
2011 Season
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Opening-round 69 at the Albertsons Boise Open was his 1,000th career round on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Made five cuts in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and his best finish was a T39 at the Fresh Express Classic.
2010 Season
Played 26 events on the PGA TOUR and made five cuts.
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Best performance was a T38 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2009 Season
Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR after finishing No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. His year included a pair of wins, giving him six for his career.
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Collected his second win of the year at the Knoxville Open, defeating Bradley Iles on the second hole of a playoff. Started the day three strokes behind 54-hole leader David McKenzie. Posted a 4-under 68 at Fox Den CC to join Iles at 20-under par. Both birdied the first extra hole and Johnson made a short birdie putt on the second playoff hole to collect his sixth career win and tie Sean Murphy, Matt Gogel and Jason Gore for the most career Korn Ferry Tour victories.
The Rex Hospital Open: Won The Rex Hospital Open on the first playoff hole over Jeff Gallagher.
2008 Season
Made only three cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: T36 at the Chattanooga Classic his best finish.
2007 Season
Made just three cuts in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Miccosukee Championship: His only top-10 finish came in his last start at the Miccosukee Championship (T8).
2006 Season
Made the cut in nine of 25 starts on Tour, with two top-10s. Ended the season No. 54 on the money list, with $116,824.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Recorded his fourth career Tour victory with a one-stroke win over Matt Kuchar at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, snapping a streak of 110 tournaments without a win since his last victory on Tour in 2000. Rounds of 65-68-67-66 led to an 18-under 266 total, good enough for the $90,000 payday and a jump of 110 spots to No. 29 at the time on the official money list.
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: A T10 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic represented his first top-10 of the year.
2005 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 86 on the money list, with $56,589. Made the cut in eight of 17 tournaments, with two top-10 finishes.
Price Cutter Charity Championship: T8 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Canadian PGA Championship Pres by MasterCard: Had a fifth-place performance at the Canadian PGA Championship.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 79 on the money list, with $64,222.
Alberta Classic: Last of his two top-10s came with a T5 at the Alberta Classic.
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Had a season-best T4 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic, two shots out of a playoff eventually won by Kevin Stadler.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 27 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned $97,295 to land in the No. 47 spot on the final money list. Cracked the top-10 twice.
SAS Carolina Classic: T9 at the SAS Carolina Classic.
Clearwater Classic: Finished third at the Clearwater Classic.
2002 Season
Finished No. 87 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $43,370. Made the cut in 12 of 21 tournaments, recording three top-25 finishes in the process.
Price Cutter Charity Championship: Best tournament was a T8 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
B.C. Open: Finished T13 at the B.C. Open in his only appearance on the 2002 PGA TOUR.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 32 PGA TOUR events, with one top-25.
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: His only top-25 finish came at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Posted a 23-under-par total to T11 and collected $69,500. His fourth-round 65 was his best score of the year.
2000 Season
Made it to the weekend in 11 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, with four top-10 finishes.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card by virtue of his T5 finish at the 2000 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
BUY.COM Permian Basin Open: Posted a pair of 64s to grab a four-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Permian Basin Open, establishing a 36-hole tournament record. Weekend scores of 70-70 gave him a three-stroke win and his third career title.
BUY.COM Florida Classic: Opened the 2000 season with a third-place finish at the Florida Classic.
1999 Season
NIKE Omaha Classic: Knocked in three eagles in the final round of the Omaha Classic.
NIKE South Carolina Classic: Defeated Bob Heintz by one stroke to win the South Carolina Classic, his second career win.
NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Open: Had a one-stroke lead after 54 holes at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Open and finished third.
1997 Season
NIKE Puget Sound Open: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Puget Sound Open in a playoff over Michael Clark and Steve Jurgensen. Victory was one of three top-10 finishes.
NIKE Permian Basin Open: Set course record with 62 in opening round of Permian Basin Open. Caddied for Korn Ferry Tour member Geoffrey Sisk at 1997 National Qualifying Tournament.
1995 Season
Following the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, broke his right-shoulder blade when a horse threw him during a quail-hunting trip.
Amateur Highlights
- Member of 1989 U.S. Walker Cup team, which he says is his biggest thrill in golf.
- Winner of 1987 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship.
- 1988 U.S. World Amateur Team Championship member.
- Three-time All-America selection at Clemson.
- Member of high school varsity basketball team.