JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 1993
-
PGA TOUR: 1994
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 1996 Greater Vancouver Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2001 BUY.COM Tri-Cities Open
- 2003 Dayton Open, Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort
International Victories (2)
-
1989 Atlantic Classic [Can]
-
1991 British Columbia Open [Can]
Additional Victories (2)
-
1989 Atlantic Classic [Can]
-
1991 BC Open [Can]
Personal
- Has also played on the Asian, Canadian and Australian Tours.
- Favorite golf course is Pebble Beach and would like to play Pine Valley. Favorite teams are the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat. Favorite tv show is "Seinfeld" and his favorite movie is "The Outlaw Josey Wales." Favorite entertainer is Hank Williams, Jr. Favorite athlete to watch is Dwyane Wade. Favorite food is Hungarian. Favorite cities to visit are Chicago and Orlando. Favorite vacation spots are the Bahamas and Mexico.
- Never travels without pictures of his children.
- First car was a Buick Regal.
- Dream foursome would include his father and his son.
- Caddied for his father, Julius, for several years. Dad is a World Golf Hall of Fame member, an 18-time PGA TOUR winner who won two U.S. Opens.
- His father was two-time U.S. Open champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Julius Boros. Caddied for his father for several years on TOUR.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in eight events.
-
Insperity Invitational: Was T32 at the Insperity Invitational in May.
-
Allianz Championship: His best finish came in his first start of the year at the Allianz Championship (T30).
2015 Season
Played in 14 events during his rookie campaign, including five via open qualifying.
-
Boeing Classic: Turned in his most impressive outing in a Champions Tour event when he open qualified and then finished T3 at the Boeing Classic near Seattle in August.
-
Barbasol Championship: Missed the cut at the TOUR's Barbasol Championship.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Rebounded from a second-round 1-over-par 73 with a 6-under-par 66 Sunday to finish T10 at The Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa, the state where he starred as a collegian at the University of Iowa.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Made the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open, finishing T64.
-
Allianz Championship: Playing on a sponsor's exemption, found himself two strokes off the lead after 36 holes of the Allianz Championship before finishing T11.
2014 Season
Made two starts on the PGA TOUR and missed the cut in both events.
-
AT&T Championship: Open-qualified for the AT&T Championship and finished T19 in San Antonio.
-
SAS Championship: A month after turning 50, open-qualified for the SAS Championship and found himself atop the leaderboard after the first round with a 6-under 66. Eventually finished T10 at Prestonwood CC, thanks to a birdie on the 17th hole. Performance as the highest non-exempt player among the top 10 earned him a spot in the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn the following week.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship where he finished T53.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In 18 starts, top Korn Ferry Tour finish was a 14th-place showing at the United Leasing Championship.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had five top-25 finishes. Made the cut in one of the four Finals' events.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T25 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Rex Hospital Open: T9 at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
Chile Classic: Finished T4 at the Chile Classic, the third stop on the schedule. Birdied the 72nd hole for a final-round 65 to wind up 18-under par, 17-under over his final 54 holes. Highlight of the day was an eagle-2 at the 12th hole, where he dunked an 8-iron approach from 157 yards. His finish in Santiago was his best on Tour since he won the 2003 Dayton Open.
2011 Season
Made 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best finish being a T39 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: His best finish was a T39 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic.
-
Viking Classic: In his only PGA TOUR start, he finished T55 at the Viking Classic.
2010 Season
Played six events on PGA TOUR on Past Champions status, making three cuts. Did not play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Best finish was T24 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2009 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made eight of 15 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes. Made four cuts in seven starts on TOUR.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Best effort was a T5 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic where he held the second- and third-round leads.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: His lone top-25 was a T23 at the St. Jude Classic.
2008 Season
Made six starts on TOUR. Also played 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Best showing was T18 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.
2007 Season
Finished T49 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in only cut made of four attempts. Made six cuts in 22 attempts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best finish being a T22 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2006 Season
Played the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, with 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts compared to five on the TOUR. Made two cuts in five starts on the TOUR.
2005 Season
Had two top-25 finishes in 22 starts.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: T15 at the Rex Hospital Open was his best showing.
2004 Season
In return trip to PGA TOUR, finished 208th on money list, with one top 25.
-
Booz Allen Classic: T18 at the Booz Allen Classic.
-
HP Classic of New Orleans: Fired a 9-under-par 63 in the third round of the HP Classic of New Orleans.
2003 Season
Played extensively on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the season 14th on the money list, with $210,462 to earn a higher status than his Past Champion category for the 2004 TOUR season. Made the cut in 13 of 20 events, including three top-10 finishes.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Playing in just third PGA TOUR event of season, finished T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Top 10 was first since solo third at 1997 season-opening Mercedes Championships, a span of 72 TOUR events between top-10s.
-
Dayton Open: Won again five weeks after the Lake Erie Charity Classic, at the Dayton Open.
-
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Grabbed his second career win on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek'n Peak Resort. Birdied the final hole to finish 13-under-par 275, one shot in front of Bob Heintz and Chris Couch.
2002 Season
-
SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Posted his first top-25 on the PGA TOUR in four years, a T13 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic.
2001 Season
Won the Tri-Cities Open while playing 23 events to finish 43rd on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
BUY.COM Tri-Cities Open: Won the Tri-Cities Open.
1996 Season
-
Greater Vancouver Open: Became the first son of a PGA TOUR winner in 15 years to win a TOUR title, capturing the inaugural Greater Vancouver Open.
1991 Season
-
British Columbia Open: Led the Canadian Tour Order of Merit while winning the British Columbia Open.
1989 Season
Played on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
-
Atlantic Classic: Won the 1989 Atlantic Classic on the Canadian Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-Big Ten golfer at University of Iowa.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE