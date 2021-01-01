JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1990

1990 Korn Ferry Tour: 1992

1992 PGA TOUR: 1994

1994 Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR: 1996

1996 Korn Ferry Tour: 1997

1997 PGA TOUR: 1999

1999 Korn Ferry Tour: 2003

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (6)

1992 Ben Hogan Louisiana Open

Ben Hogan Louisiana Open 1993 NIKE Central Georgia Open, NIKE Greater Greenville Classic, NIKE Utah Classic, NIKE Sonoma County Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

1998 Lost to John Maginnes, Ryan Howison, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open

Personal

First-team all-state punter on high school football team; also played free safety and quarterback.

Says playing in 1996 Open Championship was one of his greatest experiences in golf.

Special Interests

Music, theater, working with handicapped children, sports

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2010 Season

Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

Only Korn Ferry Tour appearance was a missed cut at the Mexico Open.

2008 Season

Did not make a start on either Tour.

2007 Season

Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make a cut.

2006 Season

Missed the cut in one start on the Korn Ferry Tour and one start on the PGA TOUR.

2005 Season

Missed the cut in his other two TOUR starts. Also missed the cut in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T38 at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the PGA TOUR.

2004 Season

Made the cut in just two of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Mark Christopher Charity Classic: His last made cut on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T28 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

2003 Season

Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in mid-season after recovering from neck surgery in late 2002. Wound up making the cut in seven of his 14 starts, with four top-25s.

Price Cutter Charity Championship: Best round of the year was an opening 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic.

2002 Season

Made two starts and one cut on both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour.

2001 Season

Last full season on the PGA TOUR came when he made the cut in eight of 27 starts.

2000 Season

Finished No. 130 on the PGA TOUR money list, earning a career-best $339,242. Made 15 cuts and finished in the top 10 twice.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Shared first-round lead at Michelob Championship at Kingsmill after opening 66. Closed 72-69-68 for T5 worth $105,375, his career-best finish on TOUR.

1999 Season

Posted three top-25s and made 15 cuts in 29 events on the PGA TOUR.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: At the FedEx St. Jude Classic, finished T15.

At the FedEx St. Jude Classic, finished T15. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: At the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, finished T13.

1998 Season

Made 18 cuts in 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and was runner-up three times.

NIKE TOUR Championship: Also finished T4 at the Tour Championship. Ended the year No. 12 on the final money list and regained his PGA TOUR card for the 1999 campaign.

1997 Season

Made 11 cuts in 19 starts and had three top-10 finishes.

NIKE Puget Sound Open: Best week was a T5 at the Puget Sound Open.

Best week was a T5 at the Puget Sound Open. B.C. Open: Finished T12 at the B.C. Open.

Finished T12 at the B.C. Open. U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open, but missed the 36-hole cut.

1996 Season

Made 15 cuts in 25 starts.

The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship, but missed the cut.

Qualified for The Open Championship, but missed the cut. U.S. Open Championship: Was T32 at the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Michigan.

Was T32 at the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Michigan. NIKE Louisiana Open: Finished T6 at the Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made only two starts.

1995 Season

Ended the year No. 8 on the money list and gained his PGA TOUR card for the 1996 season.

THE TOUR Championship: T4 at the Tour Championship.

T4 at the Tour Championship. NIKE Texarkana Open: T5 at the Texarkana Open.

T5 at the Texarkana Open. NIKE Philadelphia Classic: Made 16 cuts in 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had seven top-10 finishes. Earned his sixth career victory with a one-stroke win over Allen Doyle at the Philadelphia Classic. Shared the 36-hole lead in that event and held a two-shot lead after 54 holes.

1994 Season

Made 14 cuts in 31 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Las Vegas Invitational: T8 at the Las Vegas Invitational.

T8 at the Las Vegas Invitational. B.C. Open: T17 at the B.C. Open.

1993 Season

Named Player of the Year on the Korn Ferry Tour after a record-setting season that saw him win four times and the end the year No. 1 on the money list.

NIKE Sonoma County Open: Won for a record-setting fourth time two weeks later, at the Sonoma County Open. Final-round 68 put him at 14-under and two in front of runner-up Joey Rassett. Set Tour records for most wins in a season and most money won in a year ($166,293).

Qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the 36-hole cut. NIKE Greater Greenville Classic: Earned his second win two weeks later, at the Greater Greenville Classic, where he holed a 51-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Doug Martin by one stroke. Opening-round 72 left him tied for 53rd and seven shots off the pace. Rounds of 65-67 left him tied with Tommy Tolles for the 54-hole lead.

1992 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Ben Hogan Boise Open: Finished solo second at the Boise Open, one shot back of winner Jaime Gomez.

1991 Season

Made the cut in nine of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Greater Milwaukee Open: His best finish was a T29 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

1990 Season

Rookie PGA TOUR season saw him make six cuts in 23 starts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his TOUR card with a T16 finish at the 1989 Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights