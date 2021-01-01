Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 1993
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2010
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 1993 NIKE Shreveport Open
- 1994 NIKE Dominion Open
Additional Victories (6)
-
2000 Griffin Classic Championship
-
2006 Georgia PGA Match Play Championship
-
2006 PGA Tournament Series
-
2009 PGA Tournament Series
-
2010 PGA Tournament Series
-
2010 PGA Match Play Championship
Personal
- Is the PGA head professional at River Pointe GC in Albany, Ga.
- Says his biggest thrill outside of golf was the birth of his daughter, Marlee.
- Favorite golf courses are Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Cypress Point.
- Favorite athlete is Julius Erving.
- His dream foursome would include his father, his nephew and Arnold Palmer in his prime.
- Favorite book is The Man Who Played for Glory.
- Started playing golf at age 13 with the help of his father.
- Got started in golf by caddying for his father, Henry.
- Currently is a teaching professional at River Pointe GC in Albany, Ga., and was honored by the PGA of America as its 2008 PGA Professional of the Year.
Special Interests
- Family, beach, traveling, church
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Played in eight Champions Tour events.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: His best outing was a T26 at the U.S. Senior Open.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts. Played in three Champions Tour events.
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut in the PGA Championship.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Best showing was a T35 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2012 Season
Played in eight Champions Tour events.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: His best finish was a T31 at the Insperity Championship.
2011 Season
Made three Champions Tour starts during the year.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Scottsdale (Champions Course) where he T6 and eventually played seventh overall after a three-man playoff with Jim Carter and Bobby Clampett. Made a par on the second extra hole after Carter had secured the sixth spot with a birdie.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: T45 at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla where he finished as the low PGA club professional.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T56 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2010 Season
Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events. Named the PGA of America Professional of the Year. Finished 220 points behind Mike Small, who was the Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year. Also open-qualified in successive weeks.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T17 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.
-
AT&T Championship: Was T44 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Claimed a T59 finish at the Administaff Small Business Classic.
-
SAS Championship: Turned 50 during the year and played in three Champions Tour events. Open-qualified for his first Champions Tour event, the SAS Championship, and finished T20.
-
PGA Championship: Played in the PGA Championship, missing the cut.
-
Chiquita Classic: T31 at the Chiquita Classic his top showing.
2009 Season
Missed the cut in all five starts.
2008 Season
Made 10 starts. Is sixth all-time, with 290 Tour starts. Played a limited schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour the previous three years and did not advance to the weekend in any of his 15 tournaments.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: A T18 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic was his best finish.
2007 Season
-
AT&T Classic: Missed the cut at the 2007 AT&T Classic.
2006 Season
-
BellSouth Classic: In his only PGA TOUR start, and first since 1998, finished 79th at the BellSouth Classic.
2004 Season
Made the cut in nine of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Cracked the top 25 four times, including a season-best T9 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Ended the year No. 89 on the money list, with $50,768. Rounds of 70-66-69-68 led to a T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, his only other top-10 finish.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 26 events on the Tour. Finished the season No. 81 on the money list, with $55,371. Two of his five top-25 finishes were top-10s.
-
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Finished T10 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
-
Henrico County Open: Finished T4 at the Henrico County Open.
2002 Season
Made the cut in six of 25 events.
-
Knoxville Open: His only top-25 finish was a T14 at the Knoxville Open.
2001 Season
Was one of the most consistent players on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in 21 of 24 tournaments entered. Finished No. 26 on the final money list, with $143,951. Had four top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes.
-
BUY.COM Knoxville Open: Other top-10 finishes included a T5 at the Knoxville Open.
-
Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Other top-10 finishes included a T8 at the Samsung Canadian Open.
-
BUY.COM Steamtown Classic: Other top-10 finishes included a T5 at the Steamtown Classic.
-
BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Best tournament was a T3 at the Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.
-
BUY.COM Florida Classic: His 63 (8-under) in the opening round of the Florida Classic was a course record and the second-best opening round on Tour in 2001.
2000 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 28 events with three top-10 and nine top-25 finishes.
1997 Season
-
Buick Open: Shot an opening-round 62, tying the Warwick Hills G&CC course record at the Buick Open.
1994 Season
Finished 11th on Korn Ferry Tour money list, missing out on earning his 1995 PGA TOUR card by $1,741.
-
NIKE Dominion Open: Winner of the 1994 Dominion Open.
1993 Season
Won nine mini-tour events.
-
NIKE Shreveport Open: Winner of the Shreveport Open as a Monday qualifier, the sixth Monday qualifier to win on Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won four college events.
- Shot a 60 in the White Rose Classic pro-am.