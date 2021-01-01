×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jim McGovern
Jim McGovern

Jim McGovern

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
56
AGE
1988
Turned Pro
Old Dominion University
College
Teaneck, New Jersey
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
56
AGE
1988
Turned Pro
Old Dominion University
College
Teaneck, New Jersey
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2014)
OWGR--
OWGR
77.220
Scoring Average (2014)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jim McGovern
Jim McGovern
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jim McGovern

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

February 05, 1965

Birthday

56

AGE

Teaneck, New Jersey

Birthplace

Oradell, New Jersey

Residence

Wife, Lauren; Melanie (2/5/95), Emily (4/6/96), Elizabeth Ann (2/24/99), Sean Harold (7/16/01)

Family

Old Dominion University

College

1988

Turned Pro

$3,610,046

Career Earnings

Oradell, NJ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1991

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 1993 Shell Houston Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

  • 1990 Ben Hogan Lake City Classic, Ben Hogan New Haven Open, Ben Hogan Texarkana Open

Additional Victories (5)

  • 1987 Metropolitan Amateur
  • 1987 Virginia State Intercollegiate
  • 1988 Metropolitan Open
  • 1994 Diners Club Matches [with Jeff Maggert]
  • 1994 Diners Club Matches [with Jeff Maggert]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 1993 Defeated John Huston, Shell Houston Open

Personal

  • First exposed to the game when parents bought house adjacent to Hackensack (NJ) GC.
  • Currently serves as the head professional at White Beeches G&CC in New Jersey.
  • His family was honored with the Metropolitan Golf Writers Family of the Year Award for 1996.
  • Comes from an athletic family. Three brothers played college football at Holy Cross. One brother, Bill, is an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, and another, Rob, played in the NFL, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots before pursuing a law career.

Special Interests

  • Family, all sports

Career Highlights

2011 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR cut for the third consecutive year. He also did not have any Korn Ferry Tour starts for just the second time since 1990.

2010 Season

Missed the cut in all three starts on PGA TOUR. Made two of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

Had a missed cut and a withdrawal in two PGA TOUR starts. Made only eight of 20 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-10.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 26 events on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cut in both Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: His best showing was a T36 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 45 on the money list, with $140,087. Made five starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Placed T5 at the WNB Golf Classic.
  • Viking Classic: T49 at the Viking Classic was his best outing in three made cuts.
  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Held at least a share of the lead after the first three rounds in Boise, but a final-round 72 dropped him five strokes behind champion Jon Mills finishing T5.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Another top-10 finish came at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic with a T4.
  • Movistar Panama Championship: Began the year with a runner-up finish at the Movistar Panama Championship, his best finish on Tour since finishing second at the same tournament in 2005. Ended the week two strokes behind tournament winner Miguel Carballo, in the process picking up his fifth career runner-up performance to go with three wins during the 1990 season.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one top-10 finish. Finished the campaign No. 80 on the money list, with $67,767. Made the cut in his first six starts of the year, with streak coming to an end at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Made the cut in two of eight starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: Season-opening T38 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic was his best showing.
  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship: Among those weekend performances was a season-best T4 showing at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 27 starts on Tour, with two top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 43 on the money list, with $122,788.

  • BellSouth Panama Championship: Began the season with a T2 at BellSouth Panama Championship, his best finish on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour since a T2 at the 1999 Lakeland Classic. Birdied two of the final three holes to pull within one shot of the lead, but eventual champion Vance Veazey knocked in a five-foot par putt on the last hole for the victory. Collected $34,650 for his efforts.

2004 Season

Made the cut in four of 11 starts on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Posted one top 25 on the PGA TOUR.

  • John Deere Classic: T20 at the John Deere Classic.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Was T11 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2003 Season

Competed in 15 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making eight cuts.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Ended the season with T13 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, best finish since T7 at the 2001 Michelob Championship.

2002 Season

Played 16 events on the PGA TOUR and 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour. On the Korn Ferry Tour, 13 starts yielded top-10s at Virginia Beach Open and the SAS Carolina Classic. Finished 76th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $52,472.

  • Valero Texas Open: Best finish on TOUR was T25 at the Valero Texas Open.

1994 Season

  • Diners Club Matches: Winner of Diners Club Matches with Jeff Maggert.

1993 Season

  • Shell Houston Open: Enjoyed his best season on the PGA TOUR when he captured his lone victory, defeating John Huston with birdie on second playoff hole to win the rain-shortened Shell Houston Open. Had two other top-10s that year and finished No. 27 on the money list, with $587,495.

1991 Season

Beginning in 1991, played an average of 32 tournaments a year over the next eight years.

1990 Season

  • Ben Hogan Texarkana Open: Won at the Texarkana Open.
  • Ben Hogan New Haven Open: Won New Haven Opens en route to second-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
  • Ben Hogan Lake City Classic: Won Lake City Classic on Korn Ferry Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of the 1988 Metropolitan Open. Winner of the 1987 Virginia State Intercollegiate and the 1987 Metropolitan Amateur Championship.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1991
  • PGA TOUR: 1996
  • PGA TOUR: 1997
  • PGA TOUR: 2007