Jim McGovern
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
February 05, 1965
Birthday
56
AGE
Teaneck, New Jersey
Birthplace
Oradell, New Jersey
Residence
Wife, Lauren; Melanie (2/5/95), Emily (4/6/96), Elizabeth Ann (2/24/99), Sean Harold (7/16/01)
Family
Old Dominion University
College
1988
Turned Pro
$3,610,046
Career Earnings
Oradell, NJ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
Additional Victories (5)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR cut for the third consecutive year. He also did not have any Korn Ferry Tour starts for just the second time since 1990.
2010 Season
Missed the cut in all three starts on PGA TOUR. Made two of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Had a missed cut and a withdrawal in two PGA TOUR starts. Made only eight of 20 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-10.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 26 events on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cut in both Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 45 on the money list, with $140,087. Made five starts on the PGA TOUR.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one top-10 finish. Finished the campaign No. 80 on the money list, with $67,767. Made the cut in his first six starts of the year, with streak coming to an end at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Made the cut in two of eight starts on the PGA TOUR.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 27 starts on Tour, with two top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 43 on the money list, with $122,788.
2004 Season
Made the cut in four of 11 starts on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Posted one top 25 on the PGA TOUR.
2003 Season
Competed in 15 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making eight cuts.
2002 Season
Played 16 events on the PGA TOUR and 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour. On the Korn Ferry Tour, 13 starts yielded top-10s at Virginia Beach Open and the SAS Carolina Classic. Finished 76th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $52,472.
1994 Season
1993 Season
1991 Season
Beginning in 1991, played an average of 32 tournaments a year over the next eight years.
1990 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE