JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (9)
-
1993 Greater Erie Charity Golf Classic
-
2005 South Carolina Senior Open
-
2005 Grapefruit Open
-
2006 Grapefruit Open
-
2007 South Carolina Senior Open
-
2007 Patriot Invitational
-
2008 South Carolina Senior Open
-
2008 Patriot Invitational
-
2008 North Florida Senior PGA Championship
Personal
- His parents got him started in the game as a two-year-old.
- Father (Gene) is golf professional in the Orlando area.
- His favorite course on the Champions Tour is TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.
- Says his favorite golf foursome would include his father, daughter and Al Besselink.
- Favorite athlete is Tom Watson.
- If he weren't playing golf, says he'd like to be a sports psychologist.
Special Interests
- Fishing, restoring sports cars
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made five starts, open-qualifying for three tournaments.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Capped the season by claiming medalist honors for a second time at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace, a first in Champions Tour history. Posted scores of 66-68 in the second and third rounds, and a final-round 70 left him three strokes better than Jeff Brehaut.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Posted a pair of sub-par rounds on the weekend at the Senior PGA Championship, which helped him to a T19 finish in Michigan.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: First appearance on the year came after he open-qualified for the Insperity Championship and finished T9 in the event, his top outing of the campaign. Appearance outside Houston was his first on the Champions Tour since the end of the 2010 season.
2011 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Did not make any official starts and finished T16 at the Champions Tour National Q-School.
2010 Season
Troubled for portions of the year with a kidney stone issue which affected his play. Dropped 46 spots on the final money list and finished outside the top 30 for the first time in three years.
-
Montreal Championship: His only other finish inside the top 25 came in the summer when he finished T20 at the Montreal Championship, one of just two times he posted three sub-par rounds in an event.
-
Allianz Championship: His only top-10 performance came his second start of the season. Improved by one stroke each day at the Allianz Championship, and final-round 66 moved him into a solo-fourth finish at the Old Course at Broken Sound. Showing in Boca Raton was his best on the Champions Tour since finishing second to Jeff Sluman at the 2009 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
2009 Season
Took full advantage of his first full season as an exempt player on the Champions Tour. Surpassed his previous year's effort, earning a career-best $1,120,812 and moved up seven spots on the final money list, to 12th. Had several chances to win his first tournament, playing in the final grouping on Sunday four times.
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Played in the final group on Sunday at the Administaff Small Business Classic but a final-round 74 at The Woodlands dropped him into a T10 near Houston.
-
Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Third second-place effort came at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was one of only two players (Fred Funk) in the field to post three consecutive sub-par rounds. A final-round 70 left him two strokes back of Jeff Sluman.
-
JELD-WEN Tradition: Had just 20 putts in the second round of the JELD-WEN Tradition, the fewest in any round by a player in 2009.
-
3M Championship: For the second straight year, was T2 after 36 holes at the 3M Championship but could only manage a final-round 72 to finish 10th.
-
Triton Financial Classic: Was T4 at the Triton Financial Classic in June in Texas. Started the final round just one behind eventual winner Bernhard Langer and remained close after nine holes Sunday. However, a disastrous stretch of back-nine holes proved his downfall as he dropped five strokes in a five-hole stretch.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Claimed another second-place finish when he finished three strokes behind Keith Fergus at the rain-shortened Regions Charity Classic in May near Birmingham. Shared the lead with Fergus at 10-under-par when second-round play was halted Saturday but was unable to make a birdie over his final four holes to fall three shy of Fergus, who built on his lead over his final nine holes.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Matched his best career Champions Tour finish when he was second to Loren Roberts at The ACE Group Classic. Was the 36-hole leader and was on top midway through the back nine Sunday before losing by one stroke when Roberts made birdie on three of the last four holes.
2008 Season
Was perhaps the biggest surprise among competitors on the 2008 Champions Tour. After claiming co-medalist honors at the 2007 National Qualifying Tournament, took full advantage of his opportunities via open qualifying to eventually finish 19th on the final money list, with $1,022,061. Open-qualified a total of eight times and finished in the top 10 in half of those, earning him a spot in the next full-field event. Strong early showings also allowed him to earn berths in the Senior PGA Championship (T9) and The Senior Open Championship (T5), where he also finished in the top 10. Recorded 10 top-10 finishes during the year in 22 starts. Competed on a limited basis on the Sunbelt Senior Tour as well and posted wins at the Citrus Open and the South Carolina Senior Open. It was his third victory in in the last four years at the South Carolina Senior Open.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Capped his remarkable year by finishing in second place at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
-
AT&T Championship: Was T8 at the AT&T Championship after posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s at Oak Hills.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Continued his strong play the following week at The Senior Open Championship, where he posted successive 68s on the weekend to finish T5 at Royal Troon.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: Took advantage of two more open-qualifying opportunities to contend and finish T4 at the Commerce Bank Championship and did likewise at the 3M Championship, where he was fourth. Was in contention throughout the Minnesota event, playing in the final grouping for the first time on the Champions Tour and got within two strokes of eventual winner R.W. Eaks, midway through the back nine Sunday. Played the final three holes in 3-over (bogey, double bogey, par) to fall back.
-
The Cap Cana Championship: Quickly qualified for three more events the following month and was T9 in the third at The Cap Cana Championship, where he shot rounds of 68-69 on the weekend.
-
Wendy's Champions Skins Game: Made a quick impression when he open qualified and finished T8 at The ACE Group Classic in February.