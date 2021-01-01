JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1947
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 1980
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 1957 Colonial National Invitational, All American Open
- 1966 Dallas Open Invitational
- 1967 The Open Championship
- 1968 Houston Champions International
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
- 1980 U.S. Senior Open
- 1984 Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am
International Victories (208)
-
1942 Abierto del Litoral
-
1942 Abierto del Centro
-
1943 Westinghouse Grand Prix
-
1943 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1944 Argentine Open
-
1944 Cirio Grand Prix
-
1944 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1945 Cirio Grand Prix
-
1945 Bahia Blanca Open
-
1945 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1946 Palermo Grand Prix
-
1946 Chile Open [tie, with Enrique Bertolino]
-
1946 Vina del Mar Open
-
1946 Abierto del Litoral
-
1946 Abierto del Sur
-
1946 La Plata Open
-
1946 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1946 Ranelagh Open, tie
-
1946 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1947 Abierto del Litoral
-
1947 Abierto del Sur
-
1947 Cirico Grand Prix
-
1947 Ranelagh Open
-
1947 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1947 Cali Open
-
1947 Alvear Grand Prix
-
1947 Mailly Grand Prix
-
1947 San Isidro Open
-
1947 America Cup
-
1948 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1948 Uruguay Open
-
1948 Cirio Grand Prix
-
1948 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1948 Ranelagh Open
-
1948 La Plata Open
-
1949 Argentine Open
-
1949 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1949 Uruguay Open
-
1949 Abierto del Litoral
-
1949 Ituzaingo Grand Prix
-
1949 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1949 San Isidro Open
-
1950 Dutch Open
-
1950 French Open
-
1950 Belgian Open
-
1950 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1950 Ituzaingo Grand Prix
-
1950 San Isidro Open
-
1950 San Martin Grand Prix
-
1951 Argentine Open
-
1950 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1951 Masllorens Grand Prix
-
1951 Cali Open
-
1951 Bogota Open
-
1951 Barranquilla Open
-
1951 Mexican Open
-
1951 Alvear Grand Prix
-
1951 San Isidro Open
-
1952 Argentine Open
-
1951 San Isidro Open
-
1952 Panama Open
-
1952 Santo Domingo Open
-
1953 Argentino Grand Prix
-
1953 Panama Open
-
1953 Mexican Open
-
1953 Peru Open
-
1953 World Cup [with Antonio Cerda]
-
1954 Brazilian Open
-
1954 Peru Open
-
1954 Barranquilla Open
-
1954 Bogota Open
-
1954 Alvear Grand Prix
-
1954 San Martin Grand Prix
-
1955 Mexican Open
-
1955 PGA of Mexico
-
1955 Medellin Open
-
1956 Jamaica Open
-
1956 Barranquilla Open
-
1956 Bogota Open
-
1956 PGA of Mexico
-
1957 Brazilian Open
-
1957 Jamaica Open
-
1958 Argentine Open
-
1958 Peru Open
-
1958 Medellin Open
-
1958 PGA of Mexico
-
1959 PGA of Mexico
-
1960 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1960 Charles of the Ritz Grand Prix
-
1960 Siam Grand Prix
-
1960 Brazilian Open
-
1960 Barranquilla Open
-
1960 Bogota Open
-
1960 French Open
-
1960 Colombian Open
-
1961 Chile Open
-
1961 Barranquilla Open
-
1961 Ranelagh Open
-
1962 Argentine Masters
-
1962 Abierto del Norte
-
1962 Abierto del Centro
-
1962 Abierto del Sur
-
1962 Branca Grand Prix
-
1962 Suixtill Grand Prix
-
1962 Barranquilla Open
-
1962 World Cup [ind]
-
1963 Brazilian Open
-
1963 Branca Grand Prix
-
1963 Tortugas Grand Prix
-
1964 Argentine Masters
-
1964 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1964 Uruguay Open
-
1964 Bogota Open
-
1964 Minerva Grand Prix
-
1964 Jockey Club Rosario Open
-
1964 Brazilian Open
-
1964 French Open
-
1964 German Open
-
1965 Argentine Open
-
1965 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1965 Bogota Open
-
1965 Abierto del Centro
-
1965 Rio Cuarto Open
-
1965 Acantilados Grand Prix
-
1965 Jockey Club Rosario Open
-
1965 Los Lagartos Open
-
1966 Argentine Masters
-
1966 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1966 Abierto del Norte
-
1966 Ranser Grand Prix
-
1966 Spanish Open
-
1966 Los Lagartos Open
-
1967 Argentine Open
-
1967 Abierto del Centro
-
1967 Abierto del Sur
-
1967 Ranelagh Open
-
1967 Ranser Grand Prix
-
1967 Pindapoy Grand Prix
-
1968 Los Lagartos Open
-
1968 Abierto del Litoral
-
1968 Ranelagh Open
-
1968 Acantilados Grand Prix
-
1968 Peugeot Grand Prix
-
1969 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1969 Norptagonico Open
-
1969 Ranelagh Open
-
1969 Glustora Grand Prix
-
1969 Lomas Open
-
1969 Kanmar Grand Prix
-
1969 Los Lagartos Open
-
1969 PGA of Mexico
-
1970 Argentine Open
-
1970 Argentine Masters
-
1970 Ranelagh Open
-
1970 Old Smuggler Grand Prix
-
1970 Itanhanga Open
-
1970 World Cup [ind]
-
1971 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1971 Acantilados Grand Prix
-
1971 La Cumbre Open
-
1971 Pinamar Open
-
1971 Santa Teresita Open
-
1971 Panama Open
-
1972 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1972 Abierto del Centro
-
1972 Venezuela Open
-
1972 Ranelagh Open
-
1972 Rio Grande Open
-
1972 Abierto del Sur
-
1972 San Pablo Open
-
1972 Acantilados Grand Prix
-
1972 Caracas Open
-
1972 Brazilian Open
-
1973 Panama Open
-
1973 Venezuela Open
-
1973 Abierto del Centro
-
1973 Abierto del Sur
-
1973 Abierto del Norte
-
1973 Lomas Open
-
1973 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1974 PGA Seniors' Championship
-
1974 PGA Seniors Championship
-
1974 Argentine Masters
-
1974 Argentine Open
-
1974 Panama Open
-
1974 Los Lagartos Open
-
1974 Abierto del Centro
-
1974 Abierto del Norte
-
1974 San Martin Grand Prix
-
1974 Charles of the Ritz Grand Prix
-
1974 Jockey Club Roasrio Open
-
1975 Charles of the Ritz Grand Prix
-
1975 Raleigh Cup
-
1975 Velox Grand Prix
-
1976 Metropolitano Open
-
1976 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1977 Abierto del Sur
-
1977 Velox Grad Prix
-
1978 Abierto del Sur
-
1978 Santiago Open
-
1978 San Martin Grand Prix
-
1978 Sidesa Grand Prix
-
1979 Acantilados Grand Prix
-
1979 Sidesa Grand Prix
-
1983 Abierto del Norte
-
1985 Argentine PGA Championship
-
1985 Santo Tome Open
-
1985 Oro Negro Open
Additional Victories (3)
-
1951 Palm Beach Round Robin
-
1951 Inverness Four-Ball [with Henry Ransom]
-
1974 PGA Seniors' Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
1986 Lost to Gary Player, Denver Post Champions of Golf
National Teams
- 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974 World Cup
Personal
- One of the greatest international players in the history of the sport. Won more than 200 titles worldwide, including national opens in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Holland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, tennis, soccer
Career Highlights
2001 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played in his final Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Was T3, with Mike Fetchick in the Demaret Division of the 27-hole event, finishing six strokes behind the winning team of Don January-Gene Littler.
2000 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Mike Fetchick to T2 with Tommy Bolt-Jack Fleck in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Finished a stroke behind Joe Jimenez-Charles Sifford.
1999 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Lost in a playoff along with teammate Mike Fetchick at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in St. Augustine, Fla., to the team of Joe Jimenez-Charles Sifford. In the 36-hole Legendary Division, he and Larry Mowry T6 in the 36-hole affair.
1997 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: At the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, was T19 with Larry Mowry at PGA West's Palmer Course in La Quinta, Calif.
1995 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was solo 26th at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with Peter Thomson as his partner. The duo T7 in the Legendary Division.
1994 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Was T17 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with partner Peter Thomson. The team was T4 in the Legendary Division's 36-hole tournament within a tournament.
-
Las Vegas Senior Classic: Made his final official PGA TOUR Champions start, finishing T54 at the Las Vegas Senior Classic in May.
1993 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Finished T24 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, for the first time being played not using a team format.
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: In the Legendary Champions Division, he was T2, two strokes behind winner Don January.
-
Las Vegas Senior Classic: Only official start was his T45 finish at the Las Vegas Senior Classic.
1992 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Was T3 in the Legendary Champions Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, pairing with Charles Sifford to finish four shots behind the winning team of Mike Fetchick-Bob Toski.
1991 Season
-
Security Pacific Senior Classic: Best PGA TOUR Champions individual finish was a T32 at his final event of the year, the Security Pacific Senior Classic.
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Shot best-ball rounds of 64-59-63-66 with teammate Charles Sifford to rout the field and win the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's Legendary Division by 15 strokes over Bob Goalby and Sam Snead.
-
Chrysler Cup: At the unofficial Chrysler Cup at TPC Prestancia in Florida, in his singles match, lost by nine strokes to Lee Trevino as he represented the International team in the competition won by the U.S.
1990 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: With Charles Sifford, the duo finished three strokes behind the winning team of Mike Fetchick-Bob Toski at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf at Barton Creek CC in Austin, Texas.
-
Chrysler Cup: Playing for the International team at the Chrysler Club at TPC Prestancia in Sarasota, Fla., lost his singles match to Don Bies, shooting a 72 to Bies' 69.
1989 Season
Highlight of his career came when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
-
The RJR Championship: Best finish in 11 official PGA TOUR Champions starts was a T19 at the RJR Championship.
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Along with Charles Sifford, successfully defended the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's Legendary Champions Division title, outlasting Joe Jimenez-Mike Souchak by three shots at Onion Creek CC.
1988 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Won the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Legendary Champions Division, teaming with Charles Sifford. Opened with a 63 in the 72-hole best-ball event and rolled to a three-shot win over Joe Jimenez-Mike Souchak.
1987 Season
-
GTE Classic: In his second start of the PGA TOUR Champions season, was T6 at the GTE Classic at Wood Ranch GC.
1986 Season
Made seven official PGA TOUR Champions starts, with a pair of runner-up performances on the that Tour.
-
The Commemorative: Other top-10 came at the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Commemorative (T9).
-
MONY Syracuse Senior Classic: Again flirted with victory, at the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic, falling a stroke short of Bruce Crampton at Lafayette CC in New York.
-
Denver Post Champions of Golf: Lost in a playoff at the Denver Post Champions of Golf to Gary Player.
-
Memorial Tournament: Played in his final PGA TOUR event, receiving an invitation from Jack Nicklaus to play in the Memorial Tournament, shooting rounds of 77-78 at Muirfield Village GC to miss the cut.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: For the 17th and final time, won the Argentine PGA Championship, one of the final three tournaments of his career. Won his first Argentine PGA Championship in 1944, a span of 41 years between his first victory in the event and his last.
-
Oro Negro Open: Won the Oro Negro Open, one of the final three tournaments of his career.
-
Abierto del Sur: For the second consecutive season, was the runner-up at the Abierto del Sur in Argentina, this time losing to Vicente Fernandez.
1985 Season
Won the final three tournaments of his career.
-
PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational: A PGA TOUR Champions top-10 came at the PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. (sixth).
-
Digital Seniors Classic: A PGA TOUR Champions top-10 came at the Digital Seniors Classic (T4).
-
U.S. Senior Open: Battled Miller Barber at the U.S. Senior Open at Edgewood Tahoe CC in Nevada. Struggled to a 3-over 75 in the third round, and a final-round 72 left him in second, four shots behind winner Miller Barber.
-
MONY Senior Tournament of Champions: A PGA TOUR Champions top-10 came at the MONY Senior Tournament of Champions (eighth).
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played with Ken Still at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with the pair finishing T5, three shots shy of the winning team of Don January-Gene Littler.
-
Santo Tome Open: Won the Santo Tome Open, one of the final three tournaments of his career.
-
Abierto del Sur: Also had a close call, finishing second to Florentino Molina at the Abierto del Sur in Argentina.
1984 Season
-
Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am: Won his second and final PGA TOUR Champions title, capturing the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am by two strokes over Gardner Dickinson at Newport CC in Rhode Island. Shot rounds of 68-68-70.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played with Rod Funseth at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The duo fired rounds of 67-62-67-68 to T3 at Onion Creek CC.
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup: Was solo sixth at the Senior PGA Tour Roundup at Hillcrest CC in Los Angeles.
-
Vintage Invitational: Finished T5 at the Vintage Invitational in Ojai, Calif.
-
Viceroy Panama Open: Was solo fourth at the Viceroy Panama Open in January, an unofficial PGA TOUR Champions event at Panama GC.
-
Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ: Opened the year with a T9 at the Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play. Beat Art Wall, 3 and 1, in his opening match before dropping a 3-and-2 decision to Gay Brewer in the second round in the 24-player field.
1983 Season
-
Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic: At age 60, teed it up in his first PGA TOUR event since the 1979 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic. At the 90-hole Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Am, shot a fourth-round 70 but still missed the cut.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Was solo sixth at the U.S. Senior Open, his first start in the event since winning in 1980.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Came back a week later and won the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf for a second time. Thanks to a final-round 61 that he and teammate Rod Funseth shot at Onion Creek CC, they came from behind to defeat Jack Burke, Jr.-Paul Harney by two shots.
-
Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic: Won the unofficial, 36-hole Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions, beating Miller Barber and Pete Hessemer in a playoff.
-
Abierto del Norte: Won his first tournament title in four years when he walked away a victor at the Abierto del Norte, his fifth overall win in the event.
1982 Season
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Had his worst showing at the PGA Seniors' Championship, finishing T17.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Again played with Bob Goalby at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Finished T2 with two other teams, at 15-under 195, but that score left the runners-up well behind the winning team of Don January-Sam Snead, who finished 27-under.
1981 Season
Didn't win a tournament for the first time since 1941, a streak of 40 consecutive years.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: After missing the previous-year's PGA Seniors' Championship, he returned to action and opened with a 71 at Turnberry Isle CC then shot three even-par 72s the rest of the way to T7.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played with a new partner at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, pairing with Bob Goalby. The team shot a 1-over 71 in the first round then recovered nicely, shooting a best-ball score of 16-under over the final 54 holes to T5.
1980 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open: Improved his streak of consecutive years with a victory to 39 when he made his PGA TOUR Champions debut and promptly won, capturing the U.S. Senior Open by four strokes over amateur Bill Campbell at Winged Foot GC's East Course in New York. Shot rounds of 74-73-68-70.
1979 Season
Won two international titles.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: In the second of two PGA Seniors' Championships that season, was T12 at the event at Turnberry Isle CC in North Miami, Fla. Opened with a disappointing 82 but recovered nicely, playing 3-under for the remainder of the tournament, including a 4-under 68 in the second round.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: In the first PGA Seniors' Championship of the campaign, at the Walt Disney World Resort, he was T4, a stroke out of the three-man playoff that Jack Fleck won over Bob Erickson and Bill Johnston.
-
Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, missing the cut at Westchester CC.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: At the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, again joined forces with Julius Boros to battle Tommy Bolt and Wart Wall to a tie at the end of the 54-holew regulation. The duo defeated Bolt-Wall in the playoff to split the $70,000 first prize at Onion Creek CC.
-
Sidesa Grand Prix: Won one of two international titles that season at the Sidesa Grand Prix.
-
Acantilados Grand Prix: Won one of two international titles that season at the the Acantilados Grand Prix.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Elected not to defend his U.S. Senior Open title.
1978 Season
Won four South American titles.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played in the first Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, pairing with Julius Boros to T3 at Onion Creek CC in Austin, Texas, four shots behind the winning team of Gardner Dickinson-Sam Snead.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Seniors' Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort.
-
Sidesa Grand Prix: Won a South American title at the Sidesa Grand Prix, of of four South American titles that season.
-
San Martin Grand Prix: Won a South American title at the San Martin Grand Prix, of of four South American titles that season.
-
Santiago Open: Won a South American title at the Santiago Open, of of four South American titles that season.
-
Abierto del Sur: Won a South American title at the Abierto del Sur, of of four South American titles that season.
1977 Season
Earned three titles.
-
The Open Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship, where he was T48 at Turnberry in Scotland.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: At the British PGA Seniors' Golf Championship, finished second, three strokes behind Christy O'Connor, Sr., at Cambridgeshire Hotel Course.
-
Velox Grand Prix: Earned a title at the Velox Grand Prix (for a second consecutive year), one of three that season.
-
Abierto del Sur: Earned a title at the Abierto del Sur, one of three that season.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Earned a title at the Argentine PGA Championship for a 16th time, one of three that season.
1976 Season
Only made one PGA TOUR start.
-
The Open Championship: At The Open Championship, he was T32.
-
Velox Grand Prix: Victory came at the Velox Grand Prix, one of two.
-
Metropolitano Open: Victory came at the Metropolitano Open, where he defeated Florentino Molina at Palermo GC in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
1975 Season
Was a three-time winner.
-
The Open Championship: Only PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship, where he T28.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Elected not to defend his PGA Seniors' Championship.
-
Charles of the Ritz Grand Prix: Successfully defended his Charles of the Ritz Grand Prix, one of three victories.
-
Jockey Club Rosario Open: Captured the Jockey Club Rosario Open, one of three victories.
1974 Season
Had a 10-win season.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Playing in his first PGA Seniors' Championship, he opened 68-68 at Port St. Lucie CC in Florida. Finished 71-66 to outdistance Julius Boros and Art Wall by three shots.
-
Abierto del Centro: Won his seventh Abierto del Centro title and his third in a row, defeating Jorge Soto at Cordoba CC.
-
World Cup of Golf: Played in his final World Cup, his 19th overall appearance and 15th representing Argentina. Teamed with Fidel de Luca again to finish T8. In the International Trophy, he was solo eighth.
-
Argentine Open: Won his ninth and final Argentine Open, beating Vicente Fernandez at Mar del Plata GC.
-
Argentine Masters: Won his fifth and final Argentine Masters, beating Carlos Liberto.
-
Panama Open: Won the Panama Open for a second consecutive year, opening with a Panama GC course-record, 11-under 61 (29 on the front nine, 32 on the back) and cruised from there.
1973 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: His Argentina World Cup team, with de Luca as his partner, was T4 at Golf Nueva Andalucia in Marbella, Spain, in late-November. The duo held the first-round lead.
-
Pringle of Scotland Seniors Championship: At the British PGA Seniors in Scotland, he shot a final-round 64 and battled Kel Nagle all the way to the 72nd green, losing only when Nagle made a 24-foot birdie putt to win.
-
Abierto del Litoral: Was T2, along with Fidel de Luca behind winner Juan Monroy at the Abierto del Litoral in Argentina.
-
Abierto del Centro: Won the Abierto del Centro for a second consecutive time and fifth time overall.
-
Venezuela Open: Broke free from a third-round tie with Vicente Fernandez to win the Venezuela Open in Caracas.
-
Brazil Open: Edged Dale Hayes of South Africa to win the Brazilian Open.
-
Panama Open: Won his fourth Panama Open title. Grabbed a six-stroke lead through 36 holes at Panama GC, shooting a 10-under 62 in the second round, breaking Butch Baird's course record set five years earlier. Even though he shot a final-round 74, he still finished at 17-under 271 to defeat England's Peter Oosterhuis by eight strokes.
1972 Season
-
Caracas General Motors Open: At the Caracas Open in Venezuela, he shot a final-round, 6-under 64 to defeat John Cook by 10 strokes.
-
World Cup of Golf: Again played with Vicente Fernandez in the World Cup, carving out a solo ninth-place finish at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia in the weather-shortened, 54-hole event.
-
Abierto del Centro: Second victory of the season came at the Abierto del Centro.
-
Panama Open: Shot a final-round, 9-under 63 at the Panama Open to win by four strokes over England's Peter Townsend, giving him his third Panama Open title to go with his 1952 and 1953 victories.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Successfully defended his Argentine PGA Championship with a victory over Juan Quinteros at Ranelagh GC.
1971 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: In defense of his World Cup International Trophy title, he finished third at PGA National GC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Argentina, with Florentino Molina, the second member of the team, was fourth in the team competition.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won the Argentine PGA Championship for a second time in three years by defeating Vicente Fernandez at the San Isidro GC.
1970 Season
The USGA bestowed on him the Bob Jones Award, its highest honor, recognizing his distinguished sportsmanship in golf.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Finished T2 in defense of his Argentine PGA Championship title (tied with de Luca) behind winner Florentino Molina.
-
Argentine Masters: At the Argentine Masters, he had what was his most satisfying win of the five tournaments he won when he beat two of the best players in the world for the championship. He finished regulation tied with Gary Player and Billy Casper at 7-under 273. In the three-hole cumulative playoff, he made two birdies and a par to Player's three pars and Casper's two pars and a birdie.
-
World Cup of Golf: Won the International Trophy at the World Cup for a second time. Opened with a 64 at the Jockey Club in his native Buenos Aires and hung on for a one-shot win over Australia's David Graham. Couldn't bring home two trophies, as his Argentina team, with Vicente Fernandez, finished second, dropping a 10-shot decision to Graham and Bruce Devlin's Australia team.
-
Argentine Open: At Rio Curarto GC, beat Fidel de Luca for the Argentine Open championship.
1969 Season
-
Westchester Classic: Aside from The Open Championship, his only other PGA TOUR top-10 was a T10 at the Westchester Classic in New York.
-
The Open Championship: Was T3 at The Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, three strokes behind winner Tony Jacklin. Moved into contention with a third-round, 5-under 66 but could only muster a 1-over 72 in the final round.
-
Masters Tournament: In his return to the Masters Tournament, he shot rounds of 75-75 to miss the cut.
-
Los Lagartos International: Successfully defended his Los Lagartos Open victory, doing so in fine fashion, coming back from a third-round 73 to shoot a closing 65 to come from two behind when the day began to beat Larry Mowry by three shots.
-
World Cup of Golf: Shot a final-round 65 at the World Cup in Singapore but watched as Lee Trevino matched that score to drop the International Trophy by a shot to Trevino. In the team competition, with Leopold Ruiz as his teammate, the Argentina team finished third, nine strokes behind Trevino and Orville Moody's U.S. squad.
-
Ranelagh Open: Won the Ranelagh Open for a third consecutive year, and also picked up victories at the Norptagonico Open, the Glustora Grand Prix, the Lomas Open and the Kanmar Grand Prix and the PGA of Mexico.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Earned his 10th Argentine PGA Championship title, winning at Hurlingham GC for a second time (to go with his 1964 victory) over Ruben Terrier.
1968 Season
-
The Open Championship: In defense of his Open Championship title, he was T10 at Carnoustie GC in Scotland.
-
Cleveland Open Invitational: Was in position to win his second PGA TOUR event of the season, the Cleveland Open. Was tied for second, two strokes behind Dave Stockton when the final round began but shot a closing 73 to T3 with Don January and Julius Boros, three shots back of Stockton.
-
Houston Champions International: He won the Houston Champions International by a stroke over Lee Trevino at Champions GC. Came from off the pace of the final day, thanks to a 3-under 68.
-
Masters Tournament: Suffered through the most disappointing tournament of his career and was in the middle of one of the most dubious finishes in major championship history. Seemingly had forced a playoff at the Masters Tournament on the day of his 45th birthday, shooting a final-round 65 at Augusta National to finish at 11-under 277 and tying him with Bob Goalby. Unfortunately, he signed for a bogey-4 even though he had a par-3 on the 17th hole. That gave him a 66, and instead of an 18-hole playoff with Goalby the following day, he lost the tournament by a stroke.
-
Los Lagartos International: Won the Los Lagartos International for a third time, shooting rounds of 64-68-67-70 in February to defeat Butch Baird by five strokes at Los Lagartos CC.
-
World Cup of Golf: After skipping the World Cup in 1967, returned to action, pairing with Orlando Bono Tudino to solo ninth for Argentina at Olgiata GC in Rome, Italy.
1967 Season
-
Westchester Classic: At the Westchester Classic in New York a month after his Open Championship win, he had his Saturday and Sunday rounds, a pair of 67s, wiped away as rain washed out the day's play. Had his rounds counted, he would have finished at 18-under. Instead, he ended T3, with Nicklaus winning with a 16-under total in a tournament that concluded Wednesday.
-
The Open Championship: Won his most significant title when he captured The Open Championship at Hoylake in England. Held off defending champion Jack Nicklaus with a final-round 70 to win by two strokes. The 44-year-old indicated early in the week the main reason he entered the tournament was "only to meet my friends."
-
Dallas Open Invitational: Had three other PGA TOUR top-10s, including a T2 in defense of his Dallas Open title. Shot a second-round 64 to take the lead at the halfway mark. Dropped into a tie for seventh after a third-round 73 at Oak Cliff CC then rebounded with a Sunday, 3-under 68 to fall a stroke short of winner Bert Yancey.
-
Tournament of Champions: Playing in his first Tournament of Champions the week before the Dallas Open, he was T7.
-
Masters Tournament: Also was T10 at the Masters Tournament.
-
Argentine Masters: In defense of his Argentine Masters title, he came up short against fellow Argentinian Vicente Fernandez, finishing solo second.
-
Argentine Open: Won the Argentine Open, beating Alberto Rivadeneira at San Andres GC.
1966 Season
-
Dallas Open Invitational: Broke through and won his first PGA TOUR title, capturing the Dallas Open with a final-round 67 at Oak Cliff CC to defeat the trio of Joe Campbell, Raymond Floyd and Harold Henning by a stroke.
-
Los Lagartos International: Successfully defended his Los Lagartos International title, reeling off rounds of 67-67-66 over his final 54 holes to roll to a four-shot win over Tom Nieporte.
-
Panama Open Invitational: Opened his season at the Panama Open, placing T5 in Panama City, five shots behind winner Wilf Homenuik.
-
World Cup of Golf: Played in the World Cup for Argentina, again with Leopoldo Ruiz as his partner. The duo was T6 at Yomiuri Club in Tokyo.
-
Argentine Masters: Picked up his third Argentine Masters title in five years.
1965 Season
Followed up his nine-win season from the year before with eight more titles.
-
American Golf Classic: Finished T39 at the American Golf Classic.
-
Carling World Open: Finished T13 at the Carling World Open.
-
The Open Championship: At The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale GC, was in contention all week before finally falling to a solo fourth, three strokes behind winner Peter Thomson in England
-
Los Lagartos Open: Was in a three-way tie through 54 holes at the Bogota Open with Al Besselink and Willie Scholl but cruised on the final day to win by four at Los Lagartos GC.
-
World Cup of Golf: At the World Cup, Argentina (with Elcido Nari) finished T9. He was T7 in the International Trophy, 10 shots short of winner Gary Player.
-
Argentine Open: Won the Argentine Open over Orlando Tudino, just as he did in winning the 1958 Argentine Open.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won the Argentine PGA Championship for a second consecutive season and ninth time overall, beating Rodolfo Sereda at San Andres GC.
1964 Season
Won nine tournaments–including four national open crowns.
-
World Cup of Golf: Finished second as a team at the World Cup, but Argentina was 11 strokes behind the U.S. squad of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Paired with Leopoldo Ruiz at Royal Kaanapali in Maui, Hawaii. Finished fifth in the International Trophy, five shots behind Nicklaus' winning total.
-
Uruguay Open: Won the Uruguay Open.
-
Brazil Open: Successfully defended his Brazilian Open title, edging Elcido Nari in Sao Paulo.
-
Argentine Masters: Won his second Argentine Masters title, defeating Florentino Molina.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won his eighth Argentine PGA Championship crown, beating Leopoldo Ruiz at Hurlingham GC.
-
German Open: Made it back-to-back wins when he left France after the French Open, and traveled to Krefeld, Germany, came from four strokes off the pace in the final round and won the German Open by a stroke over Harold Henning and Ramon Sota.
-
Open de France: His third French Open title came at a familiar place, Chantilly, but he had to go extra holes to secure the win. Finished regulation tied with South Africa's Cobie LeGrange after holding a one-shot lead with 18 holes to play. It took him five holes–and in fading sunlight–to finally put away LeGrange.
1963 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: Played for Argentina and was 11th, with de Luca, at the weather-shortened World Cup (63-hole tournament due to fog) at St-Nom-La-Breteche in Paris.
-
Argentine Open: Finished second at the Argentine Open to amateur Jorge Ledesma at the General San Martin GC.
-
Tortugas Grand Prix: Added the Tortugas Grand Prix to his year's victory total.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Three years after defeating Fidel de Luca at the Argentine PGA Championship, watched as de Luca reversed his fortune, winning the title at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires.
-
Branca Grand Prix: Successfully defended his Branca Grand Prix title.
-
Brazil Open: Won the Brazilian Open for a second time, outlasting Welshman Dave Thomas at Sao Paulo CC.
1962 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: Again played for Argentina in the World Cup, with the tournament at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. Paired with Fidel de Luca, the duo contended all week before finally falling by two strokes to the U.S. team of Arnold Palmer-Sam Snead. In the International Trophy, he shot rounds of 71-68-69-68 to capture his first individual title in the 10-year-old competition, by two strokes over Palmer and Peter Alliss.
-
Abierto del Sur: Earned his first Abierto del Sur win in 15 years, his third championship overall.
-
Argentine Masters: Won the Argentine Masters, a weather-shortened victory over New Zealand's Bob Charles.
-
Abierto del Centro: Nineteen years after winning his first Abierto del Centro, he picked up win No. 2, defeating amateur Angel Monguzzi at Cordoba CC.
1961 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: Played in the World Cup for Mexico for a fourth time, joining with Juan Antonio Estrada to finish 14th at Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico.
-
Barranquilla Open: Other win came at the Barranquilla Open, for a second consecutive year.
-
Colombian Open: Also prevailed at the Colombian Open in Bogota.
-
Chile Open: Fifteen years after sharing the title with Enrique Bertolino, he won the Chile Open outright, one of two national open titles he won that year.
1960 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: Again represented Mexico in the World Cup, at Portmarnock in Dublin, Ireland. Finished solo eighth in the International Trophy, while his team–with Jose Gonzales–was 12th.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: In the first playing of the Argentine PGA Championship not using a match-play format, he won, defeating Fidel de Luca at San Isidro GC.
-
Open de France: Recovered from his disappointing Open Championship performance by winning the French Open for a second time, this time at St. Cloud. Trailed Bill Johnston by six strokes when the final, 36-hole day began. Shot a 4-under 68 in the morning to trail by three strokes with 18 holes to play and then caught Johnston early in the final round. His nine-birdie, two-bogey final round gave him a 65, three strokes ahead of Johnston and fellow countryman Leopoldo Ruiz.
1959 Season
-
World Cup of Golf: Returned to World Cup action, again playing for Mexico, with Juan Neri his partner. Had a difficult tournament at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia, shooting a second-round 69 but also recording a 76 (first round) and an 82-81 finish. Finished 33 strokes behind International Trophy winner Stan Leonard of Canada. In team competition, Mexico was T17.
-
PGA of Mexico: Won only one tournament, the PGA of Mexico.
1958 Season
During a swing through the Caribbean in late-January and early-February, he played at the Panama Invitational, the Jamaica Open and the Puerto Rico Open, all top ten finishes.
-
Azalea Open Invitational: Added a T4 at the Azalea Open, a final-round 73 his undoing.
-
Houston Open: Back on the mainland, came close to winning his first TOUR title, settling for a T2 with Jay Hebert at the Houston Open, a stroke behind winner Ed Oliver at Memorial Park GC.
-
Puerto Rico Open Invitational: Finished fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Jamaica Open Invitational: T4 at the Jamaica Open.
-
Panama Invitational: T5 at the Panama Invitational.
-
Argentine Open: Won the Argentine Open for a fifth time, getting the better of Orlando Tudino at Rosario GC.
1957 Season
-
All American Open: Won the All-American Open at the Tam O'Shanter CC outside Chicago, holding off Gene Littler, who fired a final-round 63.
-
Colonial National Invitational: Won the Colonial National Invitation with the highest winning score in tournament history, a 4-over 284. Shot a final-round, even-par 70 to come from four shots behind to defeat third-round leader Dick Mayer by a shot. After receiving his $5,000 first-prize check, he said, "It's a lot of American pesos."
-
World Cup of Golf: Didn't play in the World Cup for the first time since the tournament's inception in 1953.
-
Brazil Open: Captured the Brazilian Open in Rio de Janeiro by eight shots over Argentina's Leopoldo Ruiz at Itanbanga GC.
-
Venezuela Open: At the Venezuela Open, watched as Belgium's Flory Van Donck shot a final-round 69 to leave him a stroke behind Van Donck, T2 with Joe Conrad. Held a five-shot advantage at the 36-hole mark and a three-stroke cushion going into the final round.
-
Jamaica Open: He successfully defended his Jamaica Open title, cruising to a 13-stroke victory over Stan Dudas and Doug Sanders at Constant Spring GC in St. Andrew. He held an eight-shot advantage after 36 holes and cruised from there, shooting four rounds in the 60s including a second-round 62.
-
Puerto Rico Open: At Berwind CC, host of the Puerto Rico Open, shot consecutive 70s in the final two rounds to fall two strokes short of Chick Harbert.
1956 Season
-
World Championship of Golf: In mid-August, at the Tam O'Shanter Club, he began the final round tied for 28th, shot a tournament-best 65 and moved up into a solo third, four back of Ted Kroll.
-
The Open Championship: Was solo third at The Open Championship, recovering from a third-round 79 at Royal Liverpool to shoot a 2-under 70 in the final round, finishing four shots behind winner Peter Thomson.
-
Texas International Open: Was also solo fifth at the Texas International Open.
-
World Cup of Golf: Because he was a head professional affiliated with Churubusco CC in Mexico, he was allowed to represent Mexico in the World Cup at Wentworth Club in England. Joined forces with Percy Clifford to solo ninth. In the International Trophy, he took a one-stroke lead over Ben Hogan into the final round but ballooned to a final-round 74 to drop into second, losing to Hogan by five strokes.
-
Barranquilla Open: Also won the Barranquilla Open, the PGA of Mexico, for a second consecutive year, and the Bogota Open.
-
Jamaica Open: In the final round of the Jamaica Open in late January, he hit a 3-wood on his second shot into the hole on the 525-yard 14th for a double eagle. Playing the par-68 Jamaica Golf Club in Kingston, held a one-stroke lead over Bob Watson entering the final round after a 4-under 64 in the third round. The double eagle helped him to another 64 and a two-shot victory over Watson to successfully defend his title in the fourth annual tournament
1955 Season
-
All American Open: At the Tam O'Shanter CC outside Chicago, he T8 at the All American Open for his only TOUR top-10 of the season.
-
Panama Open: Held a three-shot lead with two holes remaining in the Panama Open but finished bogey-bogey to Antonio Cerda's birdie-birdie climax, giving Cerda the victory. Finished T2 with Arnold Palmer. Opened the tournament with a 10-birdie, first-round 62.
-
Jamaica Open: At Constant Spring GC, home of the Jamaica Open, shot a final-round 64, but it wasn't enough to catch Cerda, who won by four shots.
-
World Cup of Golf: For the third consecutive year, teamed with Antonio Cerda in the World Cup, this time at Columbia CC outside Washington, D.C. The duo finished T4, 13 strokes behind the winning U.S. team of Chick Harbert-Ed Furgol. Was tied for the International Trophy lead at the halfway point but struggled over the final 36 holes to T10 (70-69-72-76).
-
Mexico Open: After just missing out on winning a second consecutive Mexican Open title in 1954, he came back to win Mexico's national open by five shots over Tony Holguin.
1954 Season
-
World Championship of Golf: Final top-10 of the TOUR season came at the World Championship of Golf, where he T6.
-
PGA Championship: Played in his second PGA Championship, winning his first three matches–against Gene Webb (5 and 4), Henry Ransom (4 and 3) and Elroy Marti (8 and 6) before losing in the quarterfinals to Walter Burkemo, 5 and 4.
-
Carling Open: Added a T7 at the Carling Open in Ohio.
-
Western Open: Again contended all week, at the Western Open in Cincinnati. Shared the 54-hole lead with Bob Rosburg after a third-round 66 at Kenwood CC. Could only muster a 1-under 71 in the final round and finished solo third, a shot out of the Lloyd Mangrum-Ted Kroll playoff that Mangrum captured.
-
Panama Open: In search of his third consecutive Panama Open title, with both victories leaving Sam Snead in second, it was Snead who won as he broke the Panama GC course record. Fell by six shots to Snead.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Lost in the finals of the Argentine PGA Championship, dropping a 3-and-2 decision to Martin Pose, who he had defeated in the finals of his 1945 victory.
-
Abierto del Centro: In search of his second Abierto del Centro victory, lost to Martin Pose at Cordoba GC.
-
World Cup of Golf: In defense of its World Cup title, he again played with Antonio Cerda for Argentina and finished second, four strokes behind Australia (Kel Nagle-Peter Thomson) at Laval-Sur-Le Lac in Montreal. Was solo eighth in the International Trophy.
-
Mexico Open: In defense of his Mexican Open title, came up a stroke short of winning two in a row in Mexico, falling by a stroke to Johnny Palmer. Palmer held a four-stroke lead through 71 holes but had to make a dramatic putt for double bogey on the final hole to avoid a playoff.
-
Peru Open: Added a second South American title when he grabbed victory at the Peru Open in Lima.
-
Brazil Open: In mid-September, he won the Brazilian Open at Sao Paulo CC, shot a final-round, 4-under 67 and a 7-under 277 overall to come from off the pace to defeat Ted Kroll, the third-round leader.
1953 Season
-
Brazil Open: Gonzalez got the better of him at the Brazilian Open as he again was the runner-up to Gonzalez. It was his fourth second-place finish in Brazil's national open, with three of his close calls coming to Gonzalez.
-
Argentine Open: Was runner-up to Mario Gonzalez at the Argentine Open at Campos Argentinos for the second time.
-
World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Antonio Cerda to win the inaugural World Cup (then known as the Canada Cup). At the June event at Beaconsfield CC in Montreal, he shot a 75-72 combined with Cerda's 70-70 to defeat the Canadian team of Stan Leonard and Bill Kerr by 10 strokes. In the International Trophy, he finished T3, seven strokes behind Cerda
-
Panama Open: Made it two Panama Opens in a row when he again got the better of Sam Snead at Panama GC. Shot a tournament-record-breaking, 14-under 274, bettering his 1952 winning score by eight strokes. Trailed Sam Snead by a shot through 54 holes but ended up beating Snead by three shots.
-
Houston Open: Only PGA TOUR top-10 was a T10 at the Houston Open, thanks to a final-round 69.
-
Mexican Open: Was dominant at the Mexican Open, improving his score each day, punctuated by a final-round 64 that gave him a three-shot victory over Cary Middlecoff for his second consecutive win in Mexico's national open.
1952 Season
-
Argentine Open: Successfully defended his Argentine Open title, beating Juan Anzaldo as he did in 1949. Tournament was at San Andres GC.
-
Panama Open: In January, he won the Panama Open by three strokes over Sam Snead.
-
World Championship of Golf: In early August, was T3 at the World Championship of Golf outside Chicago. Hovered around the lead all week at the Tam O'Shanter Club and shot a final-round 69 only to finish a stroke out of the Middlecoff-Julius Boros playoff, with Boros prevailing.
-
Sioux City Open: Added a T10 at the Sioux City Open in late July.
-
Canadian Open: Made it five top-10s in a row, shooting four par-or-better rounds to T7 at the Canadian Open at St. Charles CC in Winnipeg.
-
St. Paul Open: The following week at the St. Paul Open, was in a three-way tie for second entering the final round, three shots behind defending champion Cary Middlecoff. Shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to slip into a T4 at 14-under, eight shots behind Middlecoff.
-
Motor City Open: Outside Detroit, was T4 at the Motor City Open. In almost a reverse of his play in Oklahoma, he began with a 74 then fought back with a final-round 66 to T4 with Dick Mayer, three shots out of the Cary Middlecoff-Ted Kroll playoff that Middlecoff won.
-
PGA Championship: Traveled from Oklahoma to make his first PGA Championship appearance, getting all the way to the quarterfinals (wins over Eric Monti and Jack Burke, Jr.) before falling to Jim Turnesa, 5 and 4, at Big Spring CC in Louisville, Ky.
-
Ardmore Open: Had a quartet of top-fives in his official starts. First came at the Ardmore Open in Oklahoma. Took the first-round lead, with an opening 65. Shot a final-round 74 to finish five shots back of Dave Douglas.
1951 Season
-
Mexican Open: Won the Mexican Open at Chapultepec GC, on the strength of a second-round 65. Easily outdistanced the field with a 13-under 275, beating Al Besselink by six shots.
-
Masllorens Grand Prix: Won the Masllorens Grand Prix for a sixth consecutive time, his final victory in the event.
-
Inverness Four-Ball Invitational: Second unofficial victory captured this season was the Inverness Four-Ball Invitational in Ohio, with Henry Ransom as his partner as they defeated the team of Jim Ferrier-Sam Snead at Inverness CC.
-
Palm Beach Round Robin: Had two unofficial victories in the U.S., one being the Palm Beach Round Robin in June.
-
Abierto del Litoral: Finished as runner-up to Juan Anzaldo at the Abierto del Litoral in Argentina.
-
Argentine Open: Won his third Argentine Open. Defeated Antonio Cerda at San Isidro GC.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Also played in his first U.S. Open, shooting rounds of 75-76-74-77 to T29 at Oakland Hills CC.
-
Greater Greensboro Open: Made 12 official PGA TOUR starts, with a T4 at the Greater Greensboro Open his best showing.
1950 Season
-
San Martin Grand Prix: Also won the San Martin Grand Prix.
-
San Isidro Open: Successfully defended his title at the San Isidro Open.
-
Ituzaingo Grand Prix: Successfully defended his title at the Ituzaingo Grand Prix.
-
Masllorens Grand Prix: Won his fifth consecutive Masllorens Grand Prix.
-
Belgian Open: Stayed in continental Europe to capture the Belgian Open.
-
Dutch Open: Stayed in continental Europe to secure the Dutch Open title, defeating John I. Cruickshank.
-
Open de France: Shot a 9-under 279 at Chantilly GC to win the French Open for his first European victory.
-
Aiken Pro-Am: Second unofficial victory of the season was the Aiken Pro-Am in South Carolina (T7).
-
Seminole Pro-Am: Added top-10s at two unofficial events–one being the Seminole Pro-Am in South Florida (T2).
-
The Open Championship: Appeared in his first Open Championship and made it a successful one, contending all week at Royal Troon in Scotland. Battled Bobby Locke and shot a final-round 70 to fall by three strokes to Locke, finishing T2 with Fred Daly and Dai Rees.
-
Masters Tournament: Played in his first major championship, finishing T12 at the Masters Tournament.
-
Miami Beach Open: Opened his PGA TOUR season with a T6 at the Miami Beach Open, finishing T6, 10 strokes behind winner Sam Snead.
1949 Season
-
Brazil Open: Was a runner-up at the Brazilian Open for a third time, again, as he did in 1946, falling to Mario Gonzalez.
-
Argentine Open: At Olivos GC, won the Argentine Open, beating Juan Anzaldo.
-
Uruguay Open: Won seven times, including a second consecutive victory at the Uruguay Open.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won seven times, including a second consecutive victory at the Argentine PGA Championship.
-
Masllorens Grand Prix: Won seven times, including a fourth consecutive Masllorens Grand Prix victory.
1948 Season
-
Masllorens Grand Prix: Added a third consecutive triumph at the Masllorens Grand Prix.
-
Ranelagh Open: Successfully defended his Ranelagh Open.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won the Argentine PGA Championship for a second time.
-
Uruguay Open: Won his third national open, the Uruguay Open, to go with his 1944 Argentine Open and 1946 Chile Open titles.
-
Miami International Four-Ball: Joined forces with Enrique Bertolino at the Miami International Four-Ball, losing in the second round, 1-down, to Herman Keiser and Johnny Palmer.
-
New Orleans Open: .A month after his play in Phoenix, his first TOUR title eluded him when he finished T2 at the New Orleans Open, along with Lawson Little and Fred Haas, a stroke behind champion Bob Hamilton.
-
Phoenix Open: Enjoyed his first PGA TOUR top-10, at the Phoenix Open, a sixth-place showing in Arizona.
1947 Season
-
Masllorens Grand Prix: Successfully defended his Masllorens Grand Prix win from the previous year.
-
Abierto del Sur: Successfully defended his Abierto del Sur win from the previous year.
-
Argentine Open: Finished solo second at the Argentine Open, behind Enrique Bertolino at Argentino GC.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won the Argentine PGA Championship for the third time in four years, with a 5-and-4 victory over Eduardo Blasi at Ranelagh Club.
-
Miami Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Miami Open and finished T20.
1946 Season
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Going for his third consecutive Argentine PGA Championship, he lost to Emilio Serra, 5 and 4, in the finals at Hurlingham GC.
-
Brazil Open: Came close to winning the Brazilian Open, again finishing as runner-up. Lost to Mario Gonzalez at Sao Paulo CC.
-
Abierto del Sur: Won his first Abierto del Sur (South Open).
-
Abierto del Litoral: Won his second Abierto del Litoral, edging Arturo Soto, for his second title.
-
Chile Open: Finished in a tie with Enrique Bertolino at the Chile Open, and officials declared the duo co-winners when they decided not to hold a playoff.
-
Ranelagh Open: Battled U.S. Open champion Lloyd Mangrum at the Ranelagh Open in November in Buenos Aires. The two, playing at Ranelagh Club, finished in a tie when officials elected to not hold a playoff. They were three shots ahead of Vic Ghezzi.
1945 Season
-
Cirio Grand Prix: Successfully defended his Cirio Grand Prix title.
-
Argentine Open: Was unable to defend his Argentine Open title as officials canceled the tournament because of World War II.
-
Brazil Open: At Gavea GC in Brazil, Pose turned the tables, winning the inaugural Brazilian Open.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Successfully defended his Argentine PGA Championship title, defeating Martin Pose, 5 and 4, in the finals at San Andres GC.
1944 Season
-
Argentine Open: Won the first of nine Argentine Opens, beating Arturo Soto at Ituzaingo GC.
-
Argentine PGA Championship: Won the Argentine PGA Championship, defeating Eduardo Blasi, 10 and 9, in the finals at Ituzaingo GC.
1943 Season
-
Abierto del Centro: Enjoyed his first multi-win season when he won the Abierto del Centro (Center Open) and the Westinghouse Grand Prix.
1942 Season
-
Abierto del Litoral: Won his first title as a professional, taking the Abierto del Litoral (Coast Open) by defeating Jose Jurado. The victory began a streak that saw him win at least one tournament every year until 1980, when he went winless.