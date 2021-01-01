Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: World Golf Hall of Fame
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 1991 USF&G Classic, Masters Tournament
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2015 Insperity Invitational
International Victories (46)
-
1982 Ebel Swiss Open
-
1982 Cacharel Under-25 Championship
-
1983 Silk Cut Masters
-
1984 Scandinavian Enterprise Open
-
1985 Zambian Open
-
1986 Lawrence Batley International TPC
-
1986 '555' Kenya Open
-
1987 Suntory World Match Play
-
1987 Lancome Trophy
-
1987 Bell's Scottish Open
-
1987 Cepsa Madrid Open
-
1987 Jersey Open
-
1987 Hong Kong Open
-
1987 Million Dollar Challenge-Sun City
-
1987 World Cup [indiv.]
-
1988 Panasonic European Open
-
1988 Carroll's Irish Open
-
1988 Volvo PGA Championship
-
1988 Welsh Pro Championship
-
1989 Carroll's Irish Open, World Cup [indiv.]
-
1990 Epson Grand Prix of Europe
-
1990 Suntory World Match Play
-
1990 Bell's Scottish Open
-
1990 Torras Monte Carlo Open
-
1990 Amex Med Open
-
1991 PGA Grand Slam
-
1991 Torras Monte Carlo Golf Open
-
1991 Fujitsu Mediterranean Open
-
1992 European Monte Carlo Open
-
1993 Lancome Trophy
-
1993 Murphy's English Open
-
1994 Dunhill British Masters
-
1994 Air France Cannes Open
-
1996 Volvo German Open
-
1996 Scottish Open
-
1996 Heineken Classic
-
1996 Johnnie Walker Classic
-
1997 Volvo PGA Championship
-
1997 Hyundai Motor Masters
-
1999 Smurfit COC Team
-
2001 Cisco World Match Play Championship
-
2008 Parkridge Polish Seniors Championship [EurSrs]
-
2008 Russian Seniors Open [EurSrs]
-
2009 Irish Seniors Open [EurSrs]
-
2011 Berenberg Bank Masters
-
2014 Dutch Senior Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
1991 Defeated Jim Hallet, USF&G Classic
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Tom Lehman, Kenny Perry, Insperity Invitational
National Teams
- 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 UBS Cup
- 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2006 (Captain) Ryder Cup
- 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003 World Cup
- 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2000 Dunhill Cup
- 2000, 2002 Seve Trophy
Personal
- Both parents are Welsh, and he learned the game on the local Llanmynech GC (15 holes in Wales, three in England) on the border.
- Worked on family farm for six months after leaving school. Credits his stocky but powerful physique to lifting heavy hay bales.
- Used to travel in a camper van and eat tins of beans to save money when he was an aspiring pro.
- Lives in Jersey, Channel Islands.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made six starts in the 2019 season, including two top-25 finishes. Finished No. 83 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
2017 Season
His 2017 schedule included 14 starts on PGA TOUR Champions and four more on the European Senior Tour. However, the highlight of his year came in September when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Best finish on Tour came April when he teamed with Sandy Lyle for a T22 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
-
Masters Tournament: Played in his 30th Masters Tournament but did not make the cut.
2016 Season
Resume for the season included 15 starts on PGA TOUR Champions, nine on the European Senior Tour as well as a start at the Masters Tournament. Undoubtedly, the highlight of his year came in October when he was selected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
-
PowerShares QQQ Championship: Good fortune followed later in the week when he finished fifth at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event.
-
Toshiba Classic: Finished T10 at the Toshiba Classic where his second round included a double eagle on No. 15 (driver, 3-iron from 215 yards).
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was on the leaderboard throughout the final two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open in August in Columbus before eventually finishing fourth, two strokes behind eventual winner Gene Sauers. Fired a closing-round 2-under-par 68 on his way to his best showing in a major championship on PGA TOUR Champions since he was T8 at the 2010 Senior Open Championship.
-
Masters Tournament: Competed in his 29th Masters Tournament but did not make the cut.
-
Acorn Jersey Open: Finished T2 at the Acorn Jersey Open.
-
Travis Perkins Masters: Among his four top-10 finishes on the European Senior Tour were a pair of T2 efforts, the first at the Travis Perkins Masters.
2015 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In his first-ever appearance at En-Joie GC, finished T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
Insperity Invitational: Started the season as a non-exempt player and surprised the golf world when he won for the first time on the PGA TOUR Champions at the Insperity Invitational. Sunk a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Tom Lehman and Kenny Perry for the Insperity title. Victory near Houston came at 57 years, 2 months, 1 day, making him the third-oldest first-time winner in PGA TOUR Champions history and the oldest first-timer since Bruce Devlin won the 1995 FHP Health Care Classic a little more than four months past his 57th birthday. Became the first player from Wales to win on the PGA TOUR Champions and the first professional to win on a sponsor exemption since Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2014 Greater Gwinnett Championship. Prior to his win, had last appeared at The Woodlands CC in 1990, at the Shell Houston Open, where he finished T3 on the Tournament Course.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: The week prior to winning, was second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. He and teammate Sandy Lyle were leading by two strokes after 36 holes but couldn't hold off a final-round charge by the team of Billy Andrade-Joe Durant.
2014 Season
Made three appearances on the PGA TOUR Champions.
-
Regions Tradition: Had a T43 at the Regions Tradition for his top performance.
-
Dutch Senior Open: Won his fifth European Senior Tour title, at the Dutch Senior Open, claiming his first victory since 2011. Victory came on The International, near Amsterdam, on a course he designed.
2013 Season
-
Principal Charity Classic: Shot rounds of 69-67 on the weekend at the Wakonda Club to finish T7 in The Principal Charity Classic.
2012 Season
Made two PGA TOUR Champions starts. In addition to the Senior Open Championship appearance, made seven other starts on the European Senior Tour and was among the top five in three events.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Finished T10 in The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Tenth-place showing at Turnberry was his best on the circuit since a T8 at the 2010 Senior Open Championship.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Finished T68 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
-
Indonesian Masters: Also missed the cut at the Indonesian Masters after shooting 77 on both Thursday and Friday.
-
French Riviera Masters: Placed T5 at the French Riviera Masters.
-
SSE Scottish Senior Open: Placed T4 at the SSE Scottish Senior Open.
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Placed third at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open.
2011 Season
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters after posting rounds of 81-83 at Augusta National.