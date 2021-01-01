JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1977

1977 PGA TOUR Champions: 2003

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1979 Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open

Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open 1987 Beatrice Western Open

Beatrice Western Open 1991 Hardee's Golf Classic

Hardee's Golf Classic 1995 Quad City Classic

Quad City Classic 1996 Canon Greater Hartford Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (5)

2003 SAS Championship Presented by BusinessWeek

SAS Championship Presented by BusinessWeek 2004 Allianz Championship

Allianz Championship 2005 Bruno's Memorial Classic

Bruno's Memorial Classic 2007 3M Championship

3M Championship 2008 Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship

Additional Victories (3)

1985 Golf Digest Polariod Cup

Golf Digest Polariod Cup 1985 Shell-Air New Zealand Open

Shell-Air New Zealand Open 1989 Family House Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

1980 Lost to Tom Watson, Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational

Lost to Tom Watson, Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational 1991 Lost to Andrew Magee, Las Vegas Invitational

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2005 Lost to Tom Jenkins, Allianz Championship

National Teams

1987 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Was an all-state basketball player in Illinois.

Became a good friend of former NBA basketball star Doug Collins while at Illinois State.

Enjoys watching reruns of "The West Wing," and "Seinfeld."

Best friend in golf is Peter Jacobsen.

Got started in golf when his dad cut down a wooden-shafted putter for him when he was 5.

Is the Chairman of Golf Resources Inc. which he founded in 1987. During this time the design division, Weibring Wolfard Golf Design has been involved in over 80 golf course design, renovation, and consulting projects worldwide. Projects include the TPC at Deere Run, which hosts the John Deere Classic and the TPC at Las Colinas, which hosts the HP Byron Nelson Championship, both on the PGA Tour. Golf Resources Group, the management division of the company, provides the leadership to golf properties that are in need of operational improvement. GRG currently manages Glen Oaks CC in West Des Moines, Iowa, which formerly hosted the Champions Tour's Principal Charity Classic. The company's corporate headquarters is in Plano, Texas. Its website addresses are weibringwolfard.com and golfresourcesgroup.com.

Son, Matt, was a two-time All-America at Georgia Tech and has played on both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. He played full time on the PGA TOUR in 2009 after finishing in the top 25 on the 2008 Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Oldest daughter, Katey, is a professional dancer and actress.

Youngest daughter, Allie, graduated from the University of Oklahoma with honors from the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication and is working in Dallas.

Special Interests

Basketball, golf course design

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Failed to play in an event for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career due to various injuries.

2014 Season

Made just four official starts during the year as he was plagued by a back issue suffered in a fall prior to the start of the Greater Gwinnett Championship in April. Made just two starts after that initial injury, one two weeks later, at the Insperity Invitational (T68) and the other at the AT&T Championship in late October (T72).

2013 Season

Nagging injuries limited his season to just 12 events and none after the Boeing Classic in late August. Plagued by rib and back issues on his right side, which resulted from problems with his left Achilles tendon that troubled him during the 2012 season.

Toshiba Classic: Best showing came in March when he finished T17 at the Toshiba Classic.

2012 Season

Bothered during the second half of the season with a heel injury, limiting him to only 16 starts.

3M Championship: Four top-25 performances were highlighted by a T16 at the 3M Championship, the only stroke-play event during the year where he recorded two rounds in the 60s.

2011 Season

Among the top-20 finishers in four of his 19 appearances.

AT&T Championship: Also was T18 at the AT&T Championship.

Also was T18 at the AT&T Championship. Boeing Classic: Highlighted the year by his only top-10 effort of the year, a solo 10th-place performance at the Boeing Classic in late August.

Highlighted the year by his only top-10 effort of the year, a solo 10th-place performance at the Boeing Classic in late August. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made a hole-in-one at No. 3 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Used a 6-iron on the 170-yard hole. It was the second ace of his Champions Tour career.

Made a hole-in-one at No. 3 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Used a 6-iron on the 170-yard hole. It was the second ace of his Champions Tour career. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Trailed by four after 36 holes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before eventually finishing T16.

Trailed by four after 36 holes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before eventually finishing T16. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Also was T18 at the Senior PGA Championship.

2010 Season

Season limited to just 19 starts due to a bone spur in his left shoulder. He eventually underwent surgery in late October. Recorded both of his top-10s outside the United States.

Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: Turned in a nice performance at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea where he finished T4, his best finish on the Champions Tour since his victory at the 2008 Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship.

Turned in a nice performance at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea where he finished T4, his best finish on the Champions Tour since his victory at the 2008 Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Montreal Championship: First top-10 was a T5 at the inaugural Montreal Championship in Canada. Second-round, 9-under-par 63 matched his Champions Tour career-best score. Shot a 6-under 30 on the back nine, the low nine-hole score of the event. Round moved him within three shots of the 36-hole lead and he followed it up with a 68 on Sunday to place among the top five.

2009 Season

A herniated disc in his back as well as family issues forced him to miss some events in the spring as well as three months during the summer. After playing in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in late June, did not return to action until the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in late September (T31). Back woes forced him out of action once again after one round at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship and played just one event after that at the Administaff Small Business Classic (T46).

SAS Championship: Near Raleigh, posted three consecutive sub-par scores and finished T9 at the SAS Championship, his best effort of the year.

2008 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his season with a nice effort at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he was T5. That finish, combined with his win near Baltimore earlier in the month, helped him earn October Player of the Month honors.

Closed his season with a nice effort at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he was T5. That finish, combined with his win near Baltimore earlier in the month, helped him earn October Player of the Month honors. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Claimed one of the year's big prizes when he won the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship at Baltimore CC in October. It was the first major title of his professional career and ended an 0-for-64 drought in major championships (0-39 on the PGA TOUR, 0-25 on the Champions Tour). His victory at Five Farms during the fall campaign was his fifth overall Champions Tour title, matching his victory total on the PGA TOUR. His 72-hole total of 9-under 271 was the highest score in relation to par to win the Senior Players since Jim Albus claimed the 1991 event with a score of 9-under 279 at the TPC Michigan. Started the final round one stroke back of Nick Price and trailed him by four strokes after four holes Sunday. However, took the lead for good with a par at No. 10 and then played his last eight holes in 1-under for a one-stroke victory over Fred Funk.

2007 Season

Received an additional honor from Illinois State University when it renamed the ISU GC the Weibring GC at Illinois State in 2007. The course also annually hosts an intercollegiate tournament bearing his name. Champions Tour August Player of the Month.

3M Championship: Made a 9 1/2-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the 3M Championship, his fourth career title on the Champions Tour and first victory on the circuit in a little more than two years. Trailed Jay Haas by two strokes with three holes to play, but seized the championship with birdies on each of the last three holes at the TPC Twin Cities. Caught Haas with a birdie at No. 17 after he rifled a 5-iron shot to within 3 feet of the flag. Donated $10,000 to help the Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross after the I-35W bridge collapse earlier in the week.

Made a 9 1/2-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the 3M Championship, his fourth career title on the Champions Tour and first victory on the circuit in a little more than two years. Trailed Jay Haas by two strokes with three holes to play, but seized the championship with birdies on each of the last three holes at the TPC Twin Cities. Caught Haas with a birdie at No. 17 after he rifled a 5-iron shot to within 3 feet of the flag. Donated $10,000 to help the Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross after the I-35W bridge collapse earlier in the week. FedEx Kinko's Classic: Had a nice effort at the FedEx Kinko's Classic in May when he fired three straight rounds in the 60s to finish second, two strokes behind Scott Hoch near Austin. Helped his cause with a first-round hole-in-one, a 6-iron from 193 yards on No. 3.

2006 Season

MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Had his best showing in the opening event of the year, a T3 at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai. Was the only player in the field who didn't make a bogey, a first on the Champions Tour since Doug Tewell went bogey-free en route to the 2004 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn title. His 22-under 194 score in Hawaii included a final-round 63, matching his career-low round on the Champions Tour.

2005 Season

Voted as the Player of the Month in June.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Led the U.S. Senior Open with two holes to play but slipped into a T2 after a bogey-bogey finish. Was one of just two players (Greg Norman) in the field to post four consecutive sub-par scores in the event. Performance at NCR CC was his best ever at the time in any major championship.

Led the U.S. Senior Open with two holes to play but slipped into a T2 after a bogey-bogey finish. Was one of just two players (Greg Norman) in the field to post four consecutive sub-par scores in the event. Performance at NCR CC was his best ever at the time in any major championship. Allianz Championship: Almost successfully defended his Allianz Championship title two weeks later at the Tournament Club of Iowa. Got off to a fast start and held the final-round lead most of the day before eventually ending in a playoff with Tom Jenkins. Missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole of overtime and then lost playoff when he missed a nine-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole.

Almost successfully defended his Allianz Championship title two weeks later at the Tournament Club of Iowa. Got off to a fast start and held the final-round lead most of the day before eventually ending in a playoff with Tom Jenkins. Missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole of overtime and then lost playoff when he missed a nine-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole. Bruno's Memorial Classic: Third career win came in May when he was a two-stroke victor over Tom Kite and Tom Jenkins at the Bruno's Memorial Classic. Was the only player in the field to have three straight rounds in the 60s.

Third career win came in May when he was a two-stroke victor over Tom Kite and Tom Jenkins at the Bruno's Memorial Classic. Was the only player in the field to have three straight rounds in the 60s. SBC Classic: Narrowly missed another chance earlier in the year when he was T2 at the SBC Classic in March, falling one stroke shy of winner Des Smyth.

2004 Season

Led the Champions Tour with 15 top-10 finishes in 25 appearances.

Bank of America Championship: Also closed with 65 at Nashawtuc and T2 in the Bank of America Championship near Boston, four strokes back of Craig Stadler.

Also closed with 65 at Nashawtuc and T2 in the Bank of America Championship near Boston, four strokes back of Craig Stadler. Allianz Championship: Got an early birthday present when he went wire to wire at the Allianz Championship for his fifth Tour victory in the Midwest. Three-stroke win over Tom Jenkins near Des Moines was his second Champions Tour career title and propelled him to May Player of the Month honors.

2003 Season

Did not become eligible for the Champions Tour until June, yet was one of three rookies to finish among the top 30 money-winners.

SAS Championship Presented by BusinessWeek: Among the top five in two events before he became the seventh first-time winner of the season at Prestonwood CC near Raleigh, N.C. Despite suffering from flu-like symptoms, rallied from five strokes back to claim the SAS Championship. Appeared to be out of contention after a three-putt at No. 16, but finished eagle-birdie to defeat Bobby Wadkins and Tom Kite by a stroke. Victory was his first in over seven years on TOUR and also made him the 25th different winner in 2003, tying the all-time Champions Tour record for most different champions in a season (25 in 1995).

2001 Season

Was inducted into Illinois PGA Hall of Fame in 2001 and is also a member of the Illinois State University Hall of Fame and the Quincy Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame.

1996 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Lone TOUR victory outside of Illinois came at 1996 Canon-Greater Hartford Open. Victory in Connecticut, a four-stroke triumph over Tom Kite, came while he was battling the effects of Bell's palsy.

1995 Season

Quad City Classic: Won the 1995 Quad City Classic.

1991 Season

Co-winner of 1991 Hilton Bounceback Award, thanks to successful recovery from November 1989 right wrist surgery.

Hardee's Golf Classic: Won the 1991 Hardee's Golf Classic.

1987 Season

Beatrice Western Open: Captured a fourth TOUR title in Illinois, at the 1987 Beatrice Western Open, where a closing 68 produced a one-stroke win.

1979 Season

Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open: First career victory there came at the 1979 Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open came after a final-round 65.

1977 Season

Winner of five PGA TOUR events in his career, which began in 1977.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE