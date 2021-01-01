JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1981
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2005
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1984 Buick Open, NEC World Series of Golf, Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)
- 2007 Senior PGA Championship, Boeing Classic
- 2008 AT&T Champions Classic, FedEx Kinko's Classic
Additional Victories (1)
-
1975 World Amateur Team Championship [with George Harvey]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
1982 Lost to Tom Kite, Jack Nicklaus, Bay Hill Classic
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-0)
-
2007 Defeated R.W. Eaks, David Eger, Gil Morgan, Naomichi Ozaki, Dana Quigley, Craig Stadler, Boeing Classic
-
2008 Defeated Brad Bryant, Loren Roberts, AT&T Champions Classic
Special Interests
- Kids, skiing, fly fishing, classic cars, Bible study
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Made 21 starts with a pair of top-25 finishes to his credit.
-
Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Was T11 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Eduardo Romero for a T22 finish in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2009 Season
-
SAS Championship: Was T5 at the SAS Championship after being tied for the first-round lead at Prestonwood and trailing by just one stroke through 36 holes.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Was also among the leaders at The Senior Open Championship through 54 holes, but a final-round, 1-over 71 at Sunningdale left him T8.
-
Toshiba Classic: In contention throughout at the Toshiba Classic before finishing T4 in the event. Trailed Eduardo Romero by one stroke midway through the back nine Sunday but a bogey-bogey finish dropped him back.
2008 Season
One of 10 multiple-event winners on the Champions Tour in 2008 and one of 19 players reaching the $1-million mark in earnings. It marked the second year in succession he had reached seven figures and collected a pair of titles. Bothered by a hyper-extended knee for most of the second half of the season and missed a couple of events in July as a result of the injury. Made two eagles in a round three times during the season, a first on the Champions Tour since Jim Dent had a pair of eagles three times during the 1991 campaign.
-
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Came from five shots back to win for the second time in 2008 at the FedEx Kinko's Classic in Austin. Took advantage of a Nick Price collapse late on the back nine and then holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to register a one-stroke triumph over Scott Hoch, Tim Simpson and Price. Made consecutive eagles in the opening round of the event, a first on the Champions Tour since R.W. Eaks made back-to-back eagles at the 2007 Bank of America Championship.
-
AT&T Champions Classic: Both his wins came early in the year. Claimed his third career Champions Tour title when he came from seven strokes back in the final round of the AT&T Champions Classic to catch 36-hole leader Brad Bryant as well as Loren Roberts. Prevailed in the playoff when he made a birdie on the third extra hole. After Bryant was eliminated on second extra hole, hit 9-iron approach shot to within two feet to beat Roberts. Trailed Bryant by seven strokes at the start of Sunday's round but fired a 7-under 65, the low round of the tournament, to earn a spot in the playoff. When he made up seven strokes Sunday, it tied the third best come-from-behind win in Champions Tour history.
2007 Season
Enjoyed a standout rookie season on the Champions Tour and emerged as one of the Tour's most consistent performers after coming back from what might have been a career-ending shoulder injury the previous season. Named Rookie of the Year in a vote of fellow players and also received the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America. Champions Tour Player of the Month for May.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Capped his year with a T2 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in October in Sonoma, CA. Was the 54-hole leader by one stroke over Brad Bryant and Jim Thorpe following rounds of 69-64-68. The 64 was his season-low. Fired a final round 70, but could not hold off a late charge by Thorpe, who closed with four straight birdies for his third win in the event.
-
Boeing Classic: Added a second win in August near Seattle when he prevailed in a record seven-man playoff at the Boeing Classic. Despite a double bogey on the 71st hole, he still earned a spot in the playoff. Chipped in from 23 feet on the first extra hole for a birdie to join Craig Stadler and R.W. Eaks on the second hole and then ended the affair with an 18-foot eagle putt. It marked the first time a playoff had ended with an eagle since 1985 when Lee Elder defeated Peter Thomson at the 1985 Merrill Lynch Golf Digest Commemorative.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Undoubtedly, the highlight of his campaign was his triumph at the Senior PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, SC, claiming his first tournament title in almost 23 years. Made up four shots on Eduardo Romero in two holes on The Ocean Course on Sunday and hung on to win in his 12th career Champions Tour start. Became the first international player to win the prestigious event since South Africa's Gary Player claimed the 1990 title at PGA National.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Nearly earned a spot in the playoff at the Regions Charity Classic in May when he recorded rounds of 66-67 on the weekend to finish one stroke shy of the Brad Bryant-Eaks overtime session, eventually won by Bryant on the third extra hole.
-
Turtle Bay Championship: Had an impressive showing in his first start of the season, joining four others to finish T2 behind winner Fred Funk at the Turtle Bay Championship.
2006 Season
Missed a good portion of the year while recovering from early season right-shoulder surgery. Played just three times late in the year from the PGA TOUR Career Victory List.
2005 Season
-
SBC Championship: Turned 50 on Tuesday of the SBC Championship in San Antonio, the last full-field event of the season, and finished T54 in his Champions Tour debut.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE