PGA TOUR Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
-
1992 New Zealand Open [Aus]
-
1992 Trafalgar Capital Classic [Can]
Additional Victories (3)
-
1991 Trafalgar Capital Classic [Can]
-
1992 Utah Open
-
1992 Trafalgar Capital Classic [Can]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
1997 Lost to Duffy Waldorf, David Duval, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill
National Teams
- 1989, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996 Dunhill Cup
Personal
- Missed defense of his 1993 Kemper Open title when his first child, Osten, was born on the eve of the 1994 event. Had registered at the tournament site but left to be with his wife.
- Played on the New Zealand junior soccer team.
- Prior to joining the Champions Tour, transitioned in 2006 into a job as a swing instructor, with several TOUR professionals in his stable of students.
Special Interests
- Wind surfing, reading, skiing, fitness
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Competed in 18 events, including the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event, but did not advance to the second event.
-
Toshiba Classic: Had one top-10 finish to his credit when he finished T10 at October's Toshiba Classic, which earned him a berth in the SAS Championship the following week.
-
Boeing Classic: Turned in a strong performance in August when he was T11 at the Boeing Classic which included a second-round 7-under-par 65.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Aced No. 8 in the opening round at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Used a 5-iron from 187 yards for his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions.
2015 Season
Played his first full season on the Champions Tour after finishing second at the 2014 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Encompass Championship: Was also T13 at the Encompass Championship.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Had an impressive showing at the U.S. Senior Open in June at Del Paso CC in Sacramento. Was the only player to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s, and that performance led to a T3 finish, his best effort in his Champions Tour career.
2014 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Secured exempt status for the 2015 Champions Tour season after finishing solo second at the 2014 National Qualifying School final. Started slowly (74-72) and was outside the coveted top-five position heading into the last round at Orange County National, but he used seven birdies to card a final-round 66 and move up into solo second place, four strokes back of eventual-winner Frank Esposito. Fourth-round score matched Jeff Coston's 66 as the best on the last day of the event.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Open-qualified on the Monterey Peninsula and his final-round 69 at Pebble Beach led to a T10 finish at the Nature Valley First Tee Open.
-
Quebec Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut in early September at the Quebec Championship and was T49 after rounds of 73-67-75 at La Tempete just outside Quebec City.
2011 Season
-
Viking Classic: In his one start of the season, the fewest of his career, he missed the cut at the Viking Classic.
2010 Season
Did not make a cut in four starts on the PGA TOUR or in either of his two Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
Made one of two cuts on the PGA TOUR, and nine of 24 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Has split his time between the two tours since.
2006 Season
-
Booz Allen Classic: Posted a T13 at the Booz Allen Classic, his best finish on the PGA TOUR since a T11 at the 2004 BellSouth Classic.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Best finish was a T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.
2002 Season
Finished out of the top 150 (No. 152) for the first time since finishing No. 172 in 1994.
2000 Season
Earned more than $1 million for the first time in his career on the strength of two runner-up finishes in Canada.
-
Bell Canadian Open: Lost to Tiger Woods by one stroke at Bell Canadian Open. Held share of 54-hole lead with Woods, who closed with 65 compared to his 66. Two-week Canadian stay produced earnings of $680,400.
-
Air Canada Championship: Shared first-round lead and held 54-hole lead before finishing one stroke back of champion Rory Sabbatini at Air Canada Championship.
1997 Season
-
Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Had a T2 with Duffy Waldorf at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. The two lost a playoff to David Duval, who birdied the first extra hole.
1996 Season
-
Kemper Open: Was T2 at the 1996 Kemper Open, closing with a final-round 66 at TPC Avenel to finish in a group three strokes back of Steve Stricker.
-
Phoenix Open: Posted an 11-under-par 60 in the final round of the Phoenix Open. Was 11-under after 15 holes at TPC Scottsdale and needed only one birdie in his final three holes for a 59, but recorded three closing pars.
1995 Season
-
Canon Greater Hartford Open: Four consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T2 at the 1995 Canon Greater Hartford Open, two strokes behind Greg Norman.
1993 Season
Earned career-high spot on money list, No. 35.
-
Kemper Open: First TOUR victory at the Kemper Open. Was the first- and second-round leader and just one stroke back of Tom Kite after 54 holes. Closing 70 gave him a one-stroke victory over Kite and the $234,000 winner's check.
1992 Season
-
New Zealand Open: Won his only New Zealand Open in 1992 thanks to an albatross two on the par 5 18th at Paraparaumu.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-American at the University of Oklahoma. Twice Australian Junior champion.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1989
- PGA TOUR: 1992
- PGA TOUR: 2003