PGA TOUR Victories (6)
- 1954 The Open Championship
- 1955 The Open Championship
- 1956 Texas International Open, The Open Championship
- 1958 The Open Championship
- 1965 The Open Championship
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (11)
- 1984 WBTV World Seniors Invitational, General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship
- 1985 Vintage Invitational, American Golf Carta Blanca Johnny Mathis, MONY Senior Tournament of Champions, Champions Classic, Senior Players Reunion Pro-Am, MONY Syracuse Senior Classic, du Maurier Champions, United Virgina Bank Seniors, Suntree Senior Classic
International Victories (68)
-
1950 New Zealand Open
-
1951 Australian Open
-
1951 New Zealand Open
-
1952 Victorian PGA Championship
-
1952 Mobilco Tournament
-
1953 New Zealand Open
-
1953 New Zealand PGA Championship
-
1953 Victorian PGA Championship
-
1954 Ampol Tournament (Nov)
-
1954 The Open Championship
-
1954 News of the World Match Play
-
1955 New Zealand Open
-
1955 Pelaco Tournament
-
1955 Speedo Tournament
-
1955 The Open Championship
-
1956 Pelaco Tournament
-
1956 The Open Championship
-
1957 Yorkshire Evening News Tournament
-
1958 Victorian Open
-
1958 Pelaco Tournament
-
1958 Dunlop Tournament
-
1958 Daks Tournament
-
1958 The Open Championship
-
1959 New Zealand Open
-
1959 Pelaco Tournament
-
1959 Coles Tournament
-
1959 Italian Open
-
1959 Spanish Open
-
1960 New Zealand Open
-
1960 Wills Classic
-
1960 Daks Tournament
-
1960 Yorkshire Evening News Tournament
-
1960 Bowmaker Tournament
-
1960 German Open
-
1961 New Zealand Open
-
1961 Adelaide Advertiser Tournament
-
1961 New South Wales Open
-
1961 Yorkshire Evening News Tournament
-
1961 Esso Golden Tournament
-
1961 News of the World Match Play
-
1961 Dunlop Masters
-
1962 Martini International
-
1962 Piccadilly No. 1 Tournament
-
1962 Yomiuri International
-
1965 New Zealand Open
-
1965 Daks Tournament
-
1965 The Open Championship
-
1966 New Zealand Wills Masters (tie with Tim Woolbank)
-
1966 News of the World Match Play
-
1967 Caltex Tournament (tie with Bob Charles)
-
1967 Australian PGA Championship
-
1967 Australian Open
-
1967 Esso Golden Tournament
-
1967 News of the World Match Play
-
1967 Alcan International
-
1968 South Australian Open
-
1968 Victorian Open
-
1968 Dunlop Masters
-
1969 Chunichi Crowns
-
1970 Martini International
-
1971 New Zealand Open
-
1971 Dunlop Tournament
-
1971 Wizard Tournament
-
1972 Australian Open
-
1972 W.D. & H.O. Wills Tournament
-
1972 Chunichi Crowns
-
1973 Victorian Open
-
1976 Pepsi-Wilson Tournament
Additional Victories (8)
-
1952 Mills Round Robin (South Africa)
-
1960 Hong Kong Open
-
1964 Indian Open
-
1964 Philippine Open
-
1965 Hong Kong Open
-
1966 Indian Open
-
1967 Hong Kong Open
-
1976 Indian Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
1956 Defeated Gene Littler, Cary Middlecoff, Texas International Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
1985 Lost to Lee Elder, Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am
Special Interests
- Designing and developing golf courses, classical music, art
Career Highlights
2000 Season
-
The Presidents Cup: Captained the International team for a third time at The Presidents Cup at Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia. International contingent lost to the United States team, 21 Â½-10 Â½.
1998 Season
-
The Presidents Cup: Captained the International team to victory at The Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne GC. International team posted its only victory to date in the biennial competition, defeating the United States team, 20 Â½-11 Â½.
1996 Season
-
The Presidents Cup: First captained the International Team at the Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia. International squad fell to the United States team, 16 Â½-15 Â½.
1988 Season
Was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, at the time located in Pinehurst, N.C., along with Tom Watson and Bob Harlow.
-
British PGA Seniors Championship: Claimed his last tournament victory, at the British PGA Seniors Championship, winning at North Berwick, Scotland.
1985 Season
Set the original Champions Tour record for victories in a year, with nine in 1985. Established the Champions Tour's all-time record for most victories in a season when he claimed nine titles out of a possible 27 official events.
-
Suntree Senior Classic: In late October, posted his ninth victory of the season at the Barnett Suntree Senior Classic. Outdueled Charlie Sifford down the stretch for a one-stroke win in Melbourne, Fla.
-
United Virgina Bank Seniors: Three consecutive rounds of 69 led to his eighth victory of the year at the United Virginia Bank Classic, a four-stroke win over George Lanning.
-
du Maurier Champions: Won his seventh title, one more than Don January in 1983, when he rallied past a faltering Ferree to defeat Ben Smith by one stroke north of the border at the du Maurier Champions near Vancouver in Canada.
-
MONY Syracuse Senior Classic: Battled Gene Littler and Miller Barber down the stretch before prevailing by two strokes at the MONY Syracuse Seniors Classic, his sixth victory of the year.
-
Senior Players Reunion Pro-Am: In Dallas, claimed the Senior Players Reunion Pro-Am in Dallas, shooting a 68 in the final round at Bent Tree CC to defeat Lee Elder by two strokes.
-
Champions Classic: Fourth title came in early June at The Champions Classic in Sparks, Nev., a two-shot win over Casper and Jim Ferree.
-
MONY Senior Tournament of Champions: Third victory of the season in California came at the MONY Senior Tournament of Champions in wire-to-wire fashion. Despite a final-round 73 at LaCosta CC, he was three strokes better than Don January and Dan Sikes.
-
American Golf Carta Blanca Johnny Mathis: Second title came at the American Golf Carta Blanca Johnny Mathis Classic, a one-stroke triumph over Don January.
-
Vintage Invitational: Won first title at the Vintage Invitational, holding off Billy Casper and Arnold Palmer by one stroke.
1984 Season
-
WBTV World Seniors Invitational: Initial Champions Tour victory came at the World Seniors Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. Shot four consecutive rounds of 69 at Quail Hollow CC to edge Arnold Palmer by a stroke.
-
General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship: Went wire to wire to win the General Foods PGA Seniors Championship, a three-stroke victory over Don January at PGA National GC.
1976 Season
-
Pepsi-Wilson Tournament: Also won on the Japan Golf Tour, at the Pepsi-Wilson Tournament.
-
Indian Open: Won the last of his three Indian Open titles at Royal Calcutta GC.
1973 Season
-
Victorian Open: Claimed the last of his 34 victories in Australasia when he won the Victorian Open,
1972 Season
-
Australian Open: Claimed the last of his three Australian Open titles in a playoff at Kooyanga GC.
-
W.D. & H.O. Wills Tournament: Last of 26 victories on the European Tour came at the W.D. & H.O. Wills Tournament at Dalmahoy near Edinburgh, Scotland.
1971 Season
-
New Zealand Open crowns: Won the last of his record nine New Zealand Open crowns, edging Maurice Bembridge by two strokes at Otago GC.
1970 Season
-
Martini International: Co-winner (along with Douglas Sewell) of the Martini International at Conway GC.
1969 Season
-
World Cup: Played in his final World Cup, representing Australia. With Bill Dunk as his teammate, the duo was solo ninth in Singapore.
1968 Season
-
British Masters: Claimed a second British Masters title at Sunningdale, defeating Dave Thomas by five strokes.
-
Victorian Open: Triumphed for a second time at the Victorian Open.
-
West End Open: Won the West End Open.
1967 Season
-
Hong Kong Open: Picked up his third Hong Kong Open win, making a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to tie Brian Huggett at 7-under 273. In the sudden-death playoff, he beat Huggett on the second extra hole when he made an up-and-down par from the bunker on the par-3 second hole and Huggett missed his 3-foot par putt.
-
Alcan International: Won the Alcan International at St. Andrews.
-
News of the World Match Play Championship: Successfully defended his title at the News of the World Match Play Championship, defeating Dai Rees in the final at Walton Heath.
-
New Zealand Caltex Tournament: Winner of the New Zealand Caltex Tournament.
-
Australian Open Championship: After 17 years, won the Australian PGA Championship at Metropolitan GC beating Col Johnson and Frank Phillips. Had won the Australian Open the week prior at The Commonwealth. Joined Ossie Pickworth, Norman Von Nida and Kel Nagle as the only players to capture both events in the same year.
1966 Season
-
News of the World Match Play Championship: Won his third News of the World Match Play Championship, defeating Neil Coles at Walton Heath.
-
India Open: Won his second India Open at Delhi GC.
1965 Season
-
The Open Championship: Claimed the last of his five Open Championship titles at Royal Birkdale in England, returning to the scene of his first Open Championship victory in 1954. At the time, joined James Braid and JH Taylor as just the third player with five Open Championships, one behind Harry Vardon. With most of America's prominent professionals in the field, prevailed by two strokes over Brian Huggett and Christy O'Connor, Sr.
-
World Cup: Returned to action in the World Cup, playing in his 10th tournament. At Club de Campo in Madrid, Spain, Australia, he had to withdraw due to injury after the third round.
-
Daks Tournament: Won the Daks Tournament at Wentworth in England.
-
Hong Kong Open: Picked up his second Hong Kong Open title, beating New Zealand's Ross Newdick by a stroke. Opened with a 4-over 75, but he rebounded in the second round with a tournament-best, 5-under 66.
-
New Zealand Open crowns: Also claimed the eighth New Zealand Open crown.
1964 Season
-
India Open: Won the India Open at Delhi GC.
1962 Season
-
World Cup: Played with Kel Nagle again at the World Cup, this time at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The duo had a best-ball score of 569, ending a distant 12 strokes and solo third behind the U.S. team of Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead. Was solo 10th in the individual portion of the event.
-
Martini International: Won the Martini International at St. Andrews.
-
Piccadilly Medal: Claimed the Piccadilly Medal at Southport & Ainsdale.
1961 Season
-
Hong Kong Open: Looking for his second consecutive Hong Kong Open title, he finished second Kel Nagle, who he had beaten a year earlier.
-
French International Open: Lost to Nagle at the French International Open, despite shooting a course-record 65 in the final round at La Boulle GC in Paris after Nagle shot the same score to win by four shots.
-
World Cup: Again played with Kel Nagle at the World Cup, finishing second, 12 strokes behind Jimmy Demaret and Sam Snead of the U.S. Again finished second in the individual competition at Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico, behind Snead.
-
Esso Golden Tournament: Also was a co-winner of the Esso Golden Tournament (tied with Dave Thomas).
-
British Masters: Claimed the British Masters at Royal Porthcawl by eight strokes over Christy O'Connor Sr. and Max Faulkner.
-
News of the World Match Play Championship: Defeated Ralph Moffitt at Walton Heath to win the News of the World Match Play Championship.
-
New South Wales Open: Won the New South Wales Open.
-
Adelaide Advertiser: Also won the Adelaide Advertiser event.
-
New Zealand Open: Became the first player since Andrew Shaw in 1931 to claim three consecutive New Zealand Open titles, his seventh overall victory in the event.
1960 Season
Won four times on the European Tour and was victorious in three national opens–German, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
-
World Cup: Defending their 1959 World Cup title, he and Kel Nagle finished solo third, nine strokes behind the U.S. squad of Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead. He was T5 in the individual competition.
-
Hong Kong Open: Also won the Wills Masters in Australia and the Hong Kong Open, beating Brian Huggett in a playoff after the duo finished regulation tied at 273 at Royal Hong Kong GC.
-
New Zealand Open: Successfully defended his title at the New Zealand Open at New Plymouth, his sixth overall victory in the event.
-
German Open: Won the German Open in Cologne, edging Jean Garaialde by two shots on the strength of a 72-71 finish.
-
Bowmaker Tournament: Also won a Bowmaker Tournament.
-
Yorkshire Evening News Tournament: Claimed a second Yorkshire Evening News Tournament as well as a second career win at the Daks Tournament.
1959 Season
-
World Cup: Teamed with Kel Nagle to win a second World Cup title for Australia at Royal Melbourne. After skipping the 1957 World Cup, he returned to the team event and won the annual tournament for a second time with Kel Nagle as his partner. They defeated the U.S. team of Sam Snead and Cary Middlecoff by 10 strokes in the best-ball format. Stan Leonard again got the best of him in the individual competition, beating him in a playoff after both players finished at 13-under at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia.
-
Italian Open: Won the Italian Open at Villa d'Este and then prevailed at the Spanish Open at El Prat.
-
Cole 3,000 Tournament: Won the Cole 3,000 Tournament.
-
New Zealand Open: Triumped for the fifth time at the New Zealand Open and also successfully defended his title at the Pelaco Tournament.
1958 Season
-
The Open Championship: Claimed his third Open Championship title in four years at Royal Lytham & St. Annes GC, defeating Welshman Dave Thomas in a playoff. Joined Bobby Locke as a four-time winner of the event. Was a co-winner of the Daks Tournament at Wentworth with Harold Henning and claimed the Dunlop Tournament in the United Kingdom, also at Wentworth. In the 90-hole affair, he shot rounds of 70-69-71-71-67 to beat Henning by three shots and Locke by four.
-
Victorian Open: Won the first of three career Victorian Open titles, at Kingston Heath GC.
-
Pelaco Golf Tournament: Won the Pelaco Golf Tournament in Sydney, Australia, defeating Gary Player by six strokes in the 90-hole event.
1957 Season
-
World Cup: Played with his fourth different partner in the World Cup, this time teaming with Bruce Crampton to a fourth-place finish at Kasumigaseki CC in Tokyo. He was solo ninth in the individual competition.
-
Yorkshire Evening News Tournament: Won the Yorkshire Evening News Tournament by a whopping 15 strokes. Set the course record at Sand Moor with a third-round 64 and an overall score of 264.
1956 Season
Played in just eight events on the PGA TOUR.
-
The Open Championship: Won his third Open Championship in succession, at Royal Liverpool GC, becoming at the time, just the fourth player in history to win the event three consecutive times and the first to do so since Bob Ferguson in 1882. Took the lead after the second round, and despite a final-round 74, bested Flory van Donck by three strokes.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Achieved his best finish in one of the three majors staged in the United States when he was fourth at the U.S. Open at Oak Hill near Rochester, N.Y.
-
Texas International Open: Registered his lone victory on the circuit, at the Texas International Open, when he shot a final-round 63 and then beat Gene Littler and Cary Middlecoff in a playoff at Preston Hollow CC in Dallas. Began the final round seven shots behind Littler before his 63 moved him up the leaderboard.
-
World Cup: Played in the World Cup for a fourth consecutive time, this time paired with Norman Von Nida. The team was T10 at Wentworth Club in England.
-
Pelaco Golf Tournament: Also successfully defended his title at the Pelaco Tournament, a 90-hole event at Victorian GC, beating Frank Phillips by seven strokes.
1955 Season
-
The Open Championship: Successfully defended his Open Championship at St. Andrews, defeating Johnny Fallon by two strokes.
-
World Cup: In defense of Australia's 1954 World Cup title, he again played with Kel Nagle, with the team finishing solo second, nine strokes behind the winning U.S. team of Ed Furgol and Chick Harbert at Columbia CC in Washington, D.C. In the individual competition, his rounds of 67-74-67-71 got him into a playoff with Furgo and Belgium's Flory Van Donck, an overtime session Furgol won.
-
Pelaco Golf Tournament: Won the first of three Pelaco Tournaments and also triumphed at the Speedo Tournament.
-
New Zealand Open: Also claimed his third New Zealand Open title.