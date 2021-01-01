|
Robert Thompson
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
January 10, 1957
Birthday
64
AGE
Houston, Texas
Birthplace
Huntsville, Texas
Residence
Wife, Chris; Kyle (5/12/94)
Family
Sam Houston State (1981, Business)
College
1980
Turned Pro
$786,173
Career Earnings
Huntsville, TX, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Open-qualified for three of his four starts on the Champions Tour.
2011 Season
Was conditionally-exempt through the 2010 National Qualifying Tournament and ended up making 10 starts. Open-qualified for two events.
2010 Season
Made just two starts during the year.
2009 Season
After winning medalist honors at the 2008 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace, made 17 starts, with four top-25 finishes and earnings totaling $206,996. Best finishes were a pair of T11s.
2008 Season
Made just two appearances during the year.
2007 Season
2006 Season