Robert Thompson
Robert Thompson

Robert Thompson

United States
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
64
AGE
1980
Turned Pro
Sam Houston State (1981, Business)
College
Houston, Texas
Birthplace
Robert Thompson

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

January 10, 1957

Birthday

64

AGE

Houston, Texas

Birthplace

Huntsville, Texas

Residence

Wife, Chris; Kyle (5/12/94)

Family

Sam Houston State (1981, Business)

College

1980

Turned Pro

$786,173

Career Earnings

Huntsville, TX, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Open-qualified for three of his four starts on the Champions Tour.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Returned to the Champions Tour Q-School at the end of the year and was T44 at TPC Eagle Trace.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T17 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

2011 Season

Was conditionally-exempt through the 2010 National Qualifying Tournament and ended up making 10 starts. Open-qualified for two events.

  • Toshiba Classic: Highlight of his year was a T5 at the Toshiba Classic, his initial appearance of the season. Shot 68 on Monday to get into the event and then posted a pair of 66s on the weekend to move up at Newport Beach CC. Performance in Orange County was his best since finishing T4 at the 2008 Turtle Bay Championship.

2010 Season

Made just two starts during the year.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Tied for fifth at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace in November with John Morse and Roger Chapman, but finished seventh after completion of the playoffs.
  • Senior PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship near Denver.
  • The ACE Group Classic: Finished T59 at The ACE Group Classic where he open qualified.
  • Senior PGA Professional National Championship: Won the Senior PGA Professional National Championship in California in October.

2009 Season

After winning medalist honors at the 2008 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace, made 17 starts, with four top-25 finishes and earnings totaling $206,996. Best finishes were a pair of T11s.

  • Boeing Classic: T11 at the Boeing Classic.
  • AT&T Champions Classic: T11 at the AT&T Champions Classic.

2008 Season

Made just two appearances during the year.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was the medalist at the 2008 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace. Shot rounds of 69-73-69-70 to beat John Morse by one stroke and earn the first-place check for $30,000.
  • Senior PGA Championship: T59 at the Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill CC near Rochester, N.Y.
  • Turtle Bay Championship: His best finish on the PGA TOUR Champions was T4th in 2008 at the Turtle Bay Championship.

2007 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Made 11 attempts at open qualifying but was unsuccessful after he finished T13 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace in Florida.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Did earn a spot in the U.S. Senior Open but failed to make the cut after rounds of 76-73 at Whistling Straits.

2006 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was T6 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament but did not plan in any events during the year.