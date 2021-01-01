JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (17)
- 1979 Pensacola Open
- 1980 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, Michelob-Houston Open
- 1983 Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
- 1984 Lajet Golf Classic
- 1985 Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational, Canadian Open, Honda Classic
- 1986 Houston Open
- 1987 NEC World Series of Golf, Canadian Open, Federal Express St. Jude Classic
- 1988 Nabisco Championship, Independent Insurance Agent Open, Memorial Tournament, U.S. Open Championship
- 1989 U.S. Open Championship
Additional Victories (7)
-
1974 NCAA Championship (indiv.)
-
1980 JCPenney Classic (with Nancy Lopez)
-
1986 ABC Cup
-
1988 Sanctuary Cove Classic
-
1989 Palm Meadows Cup
-
1989 RMCC Invitational [with Mark O'Meara]
-
1993 Greg Norman's Holden Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (6-3)
-
1980 Defeated Lee Trevino, Michelob-Houston Open
-
1981 Lost to Raymond Floyd, Barry Jaeckel, Tournament Players Championship
-
1983 Lost to Gil Morgan, Lanny Wadkins, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
-
1985 Defeated Peter Jacobsen, Honda Classic
-
1986 Defeated Calvin Peete, Houston Open
-
1988 Defeated Greg Norman, Independent Insurance Agent Open
-
1988 Defeated Nick Faldo, U.S. Open Championship
-
1988 Defeated Tom Kite, Nabisco Championship
-
1991 Lost to Rocco Mediate, Doral-Ryder Open
Personal
- Started playing golf at age 7. Father owned White Sands CC in Virginia Beach, Va.
- Identical twin, Allan, is a former TOUR member.
- Worked on ABC Sports golf telecasts from 1997-2004 before rejoining the network in 2009.
Special Interests
- Hunting, off-shore fishing
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made three starts.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: T38 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Bill Rogers.
2015 Season
Made just five starts and none after the Regions Tradition in May. Underwent left hip replacement surgery in October.
2014 Season
Played in just five events and none after the Insperity Invitational in May near Houston.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T34 at the season-opening event on Hawaii's Big Island, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2013 Season
Made just five official starts during the year.
-
Insperity Championship: Was T36 at the Insperity Championship in May.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Played in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf where he and fellow World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw T9 in the unofficial Raphael Division.
2012 Season
Played in seven official events for the fourth straight year.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Also teamed with Ben Crenshaw for a T10 finish in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best finish was a T34 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2011 Season
For the second straight year during the summer, worked as a TV commentator on early-round U.S. Open coverage and also covered all rounds of The Open Championship.
-
Insperity Championship: In his final start of the season, was T10 at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship, his first top-10 in a stroke-play event since he T6 was at the 2008 Toshiba Classic.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Also teamed with Ben Crenshaw to finish T2 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo shot a better-ball score of 63-64-127 in the 36-hole competiton but came up one stroke short of Mark James/Des Smyth.
2009 Season
Underwent right-hip surgery in April following the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Did not return to action until the SAS Championship in late September.
-
SAS Championship: Finished T68 at Prestonwood CC in Cary, N.C.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best performance came in his first event when he was T19 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2008 Season
-
Toshiba Classic: Lone top-10 came in March when he was T6 at the Toshiba Classic, his best finish in a Champions Tour event since he was third at the 2005 Constellation Energy Classic. Managed to post three consecutive rounds in the 60s at Newport Beach for the first time since 2005 season.
2007 Season
Highlight of the season was his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Lone top-10 finish came in his second start when he was T7 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Was three strokes off the lead after 36 holes and final-round 73 left him five strokes behind Tom Watson.
2006 Season
-
3M Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the 3M Championship and held the lead at the turn Sunday before shooting 4-over 40 on the back nine and finishing T14 in Minnesota. Played in the final group of a Champions Tour event for the first time and a first since the 1990 Southwestern Bell Colonial on the PGA TOUR.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Best effort was a T11 at the U.S. Senior Open at Prairie Dunes in early July, thanks to rounds of 67-69 on the weekend.
2005 Season
Managed two top-10 performances in his rookie season on the Champions Tour.
-
Constellation Energy Classic: Best effort on Tour since the 1997 Buick Open (T2) came when he finished solo third at the Constellation Energy Classic near Baltimore late in the season. Moved into contention after recording a pair of eagles on Saturday, eventually finishing five strokes behind Bob Gilder.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Also scored a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole of NCR CC's South Course during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open. Ace was his first in competition since the 1988 Masters.
-
Blue Angels Classic: Matched his career-low round at the Blue Angels Classic, firing an 8-under 62 at The Moors on Saturday.
-
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Was the first-round leader at the FedEx Kinko's Classic and notched his first top-five finish in Austin, a T5 at The Hills.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Was T49 in his Champions Tour debut at The ACE Group Classic.
2002 Season
-
Ryder Cup: Served as captain for U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2002 when Captain Sam Torrance's European Team reclaimed the Cup.
1994 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Came close to a third U.S. Open crown in 1994, finishing one stroke out of Ernie Els, Loren Roberts, Colin Montgomerie playoff at Oakmont.
1989 Season
-
PGA Championship: Finished T2 at the 1989 PGA Championship.
-
U.S. Open Championship: In 1989 at Oak Hill CC, became the first player to successfully defend a U.S. Open title since Ben Hogan (1950-51) with a one-stroke victory over Chip Beck, Mark McCumber and Ian Woosnam.
1988 Season
Best year on TOUR came when he won four times in 1988. Selected as the 1988 PGA of America Player of the Year. Became the first player to surpass $1 million in a season when he captured his third of three money titles (1985 and 1987-88).
-
Nabisco Championship: Biggest payday ($360,000) came with playoff victory over Tom Kite at 1988 Nabisco Championships.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Won his first U.S. Open at The Country Club, defeating Nick Faldo in an 18-hole playoff.
1987 Season
-
Dunhill Cup: Set course record at the Old Course at St. Andrews (62) during the 1987 Dunhill Cup.
1979 Season
-
Pensacola Open: Edged Bill Kratzert by a stroke for his first PGA TOUR title at the 1979 Pensacola Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Exemplary amateur career included victories at the 1973 Southeastern Amateur, 1974 Western Amateur, 1975-76 Virginia Amateurs, 1975-76 North & South Amateurs.
- Was a three-time All-America selection at Wake Forest, the medalist at the 1974 NCAA Championship and on the winning national championship team in 1974 and 1975. Also was the recipient of the Fred Haskins Award as the nation's top collegiate golfer in 197
- Won the Virginia State Junior at age 15.
- Is a member of the Wake Forest Athletic Hall of Fame.