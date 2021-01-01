JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Victories (10)

1967 Colonial National Invitation

1968 Cleveland Open Invitational, Greater Milwaukee Open

1970 PGA Championship

1971 Massachusetts Classic

1973 Greater Milwaukee Open

1974 Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, Quad Cities Open, Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

1976 PGA Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (14)

1992 Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

1993 Murata Reunion Pro-Am, Southwestern Bell Classic, Franklin Quest Championship, GTE Northwest Classic, The Transamerica

1994 Nationwide Championship, Ford Senior Players Championship, Burnet Senior Classic

1995 GTE Suncoast Classic, Quicksilver Classic

1996 U.S. Senior Open, First of America Classic

1997 Franklin Quest Championship

Additional Victories (3)

1967 Haig Scotch Foursome Invitational [with Laurie Hammer]

2000 Champions Challenge [with Dave Stockton, Jr.]

2008 Champions Challenge [with Dave Stockton, Jr.]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1977 Lost to Jerry Pate, Phoenix Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-6)

1993 Lost to George Archer, Lee Trevino, Ping Kaanapali Classic

1994 Lost to Tom Weiskopf, Franklin Quest Championship

1995 Lost to Bob Charles, Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic

1996 Lost to Bob Charles, Jim Colbert, Las Vegas Senior Classic

1996 Lost to Bob Eastwood, Mike Hill, Lee Trevino, David Graham, Emerald Coast Classic

1998 Lost to David Graham, Royal Caribbean Classic

Personal

Made history in March 1996, when he and his two sons each played a different TOUR event on the same weekend. Dave was at the FHP Health Care Classic, Dave Jr. was playing at the Doral-Ryder Open and youngest son, Ronnie, was playing in the Inland Empire Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Served as honorary chairman for the 1995 Heartland of America Pro-Am that raised more than $400,000 to build a new day-care center for Oklahoma City.

Now annually hosts the Stater Bros Heroes With Hearts Challenge in conjunction with former Medal of Honor winners.

Known as "King of the Corporate Outings" during the 1980s when he averaged more than 90 days a year mixing business with the game of golf.

Father was a golf professional and got him started in the game of golf.

Broke his back at age 15, and as a result, stopped playing basketball and baseball to concentrate on golf.

Favorite athlete was Ted Williams.

Favorite meal is Mexican food.

Also admired Byron Nelson.

Biggest golf thrill was winning 1970 PGA Championship.

Special Interests

Bison ranching, hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2014 Season

PNC Father Son Challenge: Lone appearance was at the PNC Father/Son Challenge with his son, Dave, Jr. Finished solo seventh.

2013 Season

Did not compete in an event during the season.

2012 Season

Named the recipient of the PGA Distinguished Service Award, inaugurated in 1988 to honor outstanding individuals who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf. Received the award at August's 94th PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C. Did not compete in any events during the year.

2011 Season

Spent the majority of his year running his new company, Stockton Golf, and working with his two sons, teaching his putting/short-game method to both professionals and amateurs. During the summer, with Matthew Rudy, co-authored a book, Unconscious Putting, which explains his unique approach on the greens.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Also teamed with Jay Sigel to finish T9 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Toshiba Classic: Made just one official Champions Tour start, finishing T69 at the Toshiba Classic.

2010 Season

Made just two starts during the year due to health-related issues. Competed at the Allianz Championship in February and played one round at the Toshiba Classic in early March before being forced to WD due to illness. Underwent surgery September 23 to correct a 75-percent tear in his right rotator cuff.

2009 Season

Played in 12 events before being shelved for the remainder of the year following left-shoulder surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff in late August. While recuperating, hooked up with Phil Mickelson, who solicited his advice on putting after a suggestion from his caddie, Jim MacKay. Mickelson credited Stockton for improvement in his putting after his win in the year's final FedEx Cup event, The TOUR Championship in Atlanta. Also worked with Michelle Wie prior to the Solheim Cup.

Triton Financial Classic: Best individual effort was a T28 at the Triton Financial Classic near Austin, Texas.

2008 Season

AT&T Championship: Was among the leaders after the first round of the AT&T Championship when he fired a 5-under 66 at Oak Hills, matching his age for the third time in his Champions Tour career. Eventually finished T30 in the event.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Posted his best finish in four years when he was T4 at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston. His three sub-par rounds helped him to his best effort since he was T4 at the 2004 SBC Championship in San Antonio.

U.S. Ryder Cup: Served as an assistant captain to Paul Azinger on the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Valhalla in September.

Posted his best finish in four years when he was T4 at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston. His three sub-par rounds helped him to his best effort since he was T4 at the 2004 SBC Championship in San Antonio. U.S. Ryder Cup: Served as an assistant captain to Paul Azinger on the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Valhalla in September.

2007 Season

AT&T Championship: Saved his best performance of the year for last, registering a T7 at the AT&T Championship. Managed to shoot his age for the second time in the second round and trailed the leaders by three strokes after 36 holes.

Toshiba Classic: First shot his age when he had a second-round, 6-under 65 at the Toshiba Classic. Round on Saturday made him the youngest player to match his age since Raymond Floyd posted 63 at 2006 Boeing Championship at Sandestin.

2004 Season

Farmers Charity Classic: T3 at the Farmers Charity Classic in Michigan (nine top-10 finishes, including 1996 victory there), two strokes back of Jim Thorpe.

2002 Season

Toshiba Senior Classic: Was T3 again at the Toshiba Senior Classic after posting three straight sub-70 scores at Newport Beach.

Verizon Classic: Birdied the final three holes at the TPC Tampa Bay to close with a 68 and T3 at the Verizon Classic, his best finish in a Champions Tour event since placing second at the 2000 Foremost Insurance Championship.

2000 Season

Foremost Insurance Championship: Finished solo second at the Foremost Insurance Championship, three strokes back of wire-to-wire winner Larry Nelson.

1999 Season

Pacific Bell Senior Classic: Led by two strokes heading into the final round of the Pacific Bell Senior Classic, but a 70 Sunday left him T2 behind Joe Inman.

1998 Season

Went over the million-dollar mark ($1,040,524) in yearly earnings for a fifth time.

American Express Invitational: Also finished second to Larry Nelson at the American Express Invitational.

Royal Caribbean Classic: Opened with a 7-under 64 at the Royal Caribbean Classic, but eventually lost to David Graham in a 10-hole playoff, the longest sudden-death affair in Champions Tour history.

1997 Season

Franklin Quest Championship: Birdied three of the final four holes to post a two-stroke win over Kermit Zarley at the Franklin Quest Championship.

1996 Season

First of America Classic: Came from four strokes back a month later to win the First of America Classic near Grand Rapids.

Came from four strokes back a month later to win the First of America Classic near Grand Rapids. U.S. Senior Open: Victorious at the U.S. Senior Open at Canterbury GC near Cleveland. After opening with a 70, fired back-to-back 67s to open a seven-shot lead after 54 holes and then held off a late charge by Hale Irwin to win by two strokes.

1995 Season

Quicksilver Classic: Also came from four shots back to win the Pittsburgh Senior Classic by one shot over Isao Aoki.

GTE Suncoast Classic: Claimed the earliest win of his Champions Tour career when he triumphed at the GTE Suncoast Classic near Tampa, defeating three players by two strokes.

1994 Season

Claimed a second consecutive Arnold Palmer Award as the circuit's leading money-winner, the first player to do so since Bob Charles in 1988-89. Earnings of over $1.4 million were more than his total amount in 27 years on the PGA TOUR. Voted Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America.

Burnet Senior Classic: Also won the Burnet Senior Classic by one over Albus.

Ford Senior Players Championship: Had a second win with the Ford Senior Players Championship title, where he was six strokes better than Jim Albus.

Nationwide Championship: Nabbed win at the Nationwide Championship.

Had a second win with the Ford Senior Players Championship title, where he was six strokes better than Jim Albus. Nationwide Championship: Nabbed win at the Nationwide Championship.

1993 Season

Collected both the Arnold Palmer Award and the Champions Tour Player of the Year Award after winning a career-high five tournaments. Won back-to-back events at the Franklin Quest Championship and the GTE Northwest Classic. Voted Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America and other assorted publications.

GTE Northwest Classic: Was the circuit's only wire-to-wire winner of the season at the GTE Northwest event near Seattle.

Franklin Quest Championship: Tied a 54-hole Champions Tour record for largest victory margin, winning by nine strokes in Utah.

1992 Season

Voted Champions Tour Rookie of the Year.

Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Won his first event at the Mazda Presents The Senior Players Championship, coming from behind to edge J.C Snead and Lee Trevino on the last hole.

1991 Season

First Development Kaanapali Classic: Debuted on the circuit at the First Development Kaanapali Classic. Shot three sub-70 rounds and finished 12th at the final full-field event of the year in Hawaii.

1978 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Finished runner-up at the 1978 U.S. Open.

1976 Season

PGA Championship: Last TOUR win came in the 1976 PGA Championship when he defeated Raymond Floyd and Don January at Congressional CC.

1975 Season

Tournament Players Championship: Was runner-up at the 1975 PLAYERS Championship.

1974 Season

Most productive year was 1974 when he won three events and finished sixth on the money list with $155,104.

Masters Tournament: Was runner-up at the 1974 Masters.

1970 Season