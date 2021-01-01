Exempt status
PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2015 Encompass Championship
Additional Victories (2)
1991 Waterloo Open Golf Classic
1998 Guam Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2005 Lost to Joe Daley, Jason Schultz, Scott Weatherly, Chattanooga Classic
Personal
- He is the fourth generation in his family in the golf industry. Credits his father, a golf course superintendent for more than 35 years, for getting him involved in golf.
- Has worked as a club professional in his career. Was the assistant professional at Edmundson GC in Iowa as well as Three Crowns GC in Wyoming.
- Has been involved in Chicks-in-Crisis, a charity which offers adoption, parenting and educational services.
Special Interests
- Reading, movies, sports, family activities
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Posted two finishes in the top 25 in 21 starts during the 2019 season. Finished No. 62 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Competed in PGA TOUR Champions Q-School, finishing T21 in the final stage.
2018 Season
Posted three finishes in the top 10, including a runner-up finish at the Sanford International. It was his best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2017 Boeing Classic. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship, but finished No. 38 in the standings, failing to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded three rounds of 2-under 70 at the Invesco QQQ Championship to place T10 for his third top-10 this season.
Sanford International: Opened the inaugural Sanford International with a 7-under 63 and was one of four first-round co-leaders. Followed with rounds of 68-70 for his first runner-up finish of the year and best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2017 Boeing Classic.
2017 Season
SAS Championship: Was a first-round co-leader at the SAS Championship after a 5-under-par 67 but would eventually finish T30.
Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Shared the 18-and-36-hole leads at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship before a closing-round 4-over-par 75 dropped to him T11 at the finish.
Boeing Classic: Was second at the Boeing Classic. Posted an 18-under-par total of 198 which included a bogey-free 8-under-par 64. Held the lead at a couple of junctures in the final round before Jerry Kelly birdied two of the final three holes to win the event by one.
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Played in the final grouping two weeks in succession in late August, first finished T9 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.
Chubb Classic: Finished T6 at the Chubb Classic on the strength of three consecutive rounds in the 60s at the TwinEagles GC.
2016 Season
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second year in succession.
Dominion Charity Classic: Was T13 at the Dominion Charity Classic.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Weekend rounds of 67-68 were instrumental in his fifth-place finish at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
Boeing Classic: A closing-round 7-under-par 65 led to a T11 finish at the Boeing Classic.
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Finished T10 with teammate Tom Jenkins at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was in contention throughout the weekend at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic but saw his chances slip away Sunday when he played his final three holes in 4-over-par. He eventually finished T3.
2015 Season
Had an outstanding rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions, which he capped by winning Rookie of the Year honors. Season highlights included finishing among the circuit's top-30 money-winners as well as winning his first victory near Chicago in the summer.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Made birdies on the final three holes to move into a T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
Encompass Championship: Became the sixth of seven first-time winners, and second rookie, to triumph on the PGA TOUR Champions. Broke through with a three-stroke victory at the Encompass Championship near Chicago. Started the final round with a three-stroke lead but found himself tied with David Frost at the turn Sunday. Shot 4-under 32 on the back nine, separating himself from Frost by holing a greenside bunker shot for an eagle on the par-5 16th hole at North Shore CC. Victory came in his 14th career start on the PGA TOUR Champions and 16-under-par-200 total was a tournament record. Became the first Q-school rookie to win since Wes Short, Jr., at the 2014 Quebec Championship.
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Posted first top-10 of his PGA TOUR Champions career in March when he T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Was the first-round leader at the Omni Tucson National after a 7-under-par 65 that included an ace on No. 7 (5-iron, 212 yards). Trailed by two strokes after two rounds but slipped out of contention Sunday when he closed with a 73.
Swiss Seniors Open: Finished T3 in July at the European Senior Tour's Swiss Seniors Open in Bad Ragaz.
2014 Season
Played in events on both the European Senior Tour and the PGA TOUR Champions during the year. After earning his card via the European Senior Tour's qualifying tournament, he made six starts in Europe. Had three PGA TOUR Champions starts.
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully exempt status for 2015 by finishing T3 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament at Orange County National near Orlando in November. Rebounded from an opening-round 74 to shoot rounds of 69-68-71 to secure his playing privileges.
PGA Championship: Qualified for the PGA Championship but missed the cut after rounds of 80-78 at Valhalla.
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Finished T64 at the Senior Open Championship.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open.
Principal Charity Classic: He finished T75 at the Principal Charity Classic.
Dutch Senior Open: Was T19 at the Dutch Senior Open.
Senior Open de Portugal: Best showing on the European Seniors Tour was a T10 at the Senior Open de Portugal.
2005 Season
Finished sixth on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list, which earned him a spot back on the PGA TOUR the following year. Was a two-time runner-up on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005 and finished third three times.
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: He was T2 in 2005 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
Chattanooga Classic: Was one of four players to tie at 22-under-par 266 at the Chattanooga Classic along with Scott Weatherly, Joe Daley and Jason Schultz before Schultz prevailed over Daley on the sixth hole. Smith and Weatherly were out earlier.
2004 Season
Led the Gateway Tour Desert Series money list in 2004, making the cut in 12 of 13 starts. Won three times, had one runner-up and two third-place finishes in his 12 starts. Finished with a scoring average of 68.02.
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Leading-money-winner status earned him a berth in the 2004 Gila River Golf Classic, where he T40.
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Missed the cut at the 2004 U. S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
2003 Season
Played full time on the Nationwide Tour, and he made just two cuts in 18 starts.
2002 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 33 starts on the 2002 PGA TOUR. Best stretch came with five consecutive cuts made, starting at the Advil Western Open in early July.
John Deere Classic: Round of the year was an opening 66 at the John Deere Classic.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Lone top-10 came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T5).
2001 Season
Best season, 2001 when he finished 85th on the money list ($592,030).
National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Finished strong in the 2001 season with a T3 at the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, which secured his card for the 2002 season. Was one stroke off the lead at Disney through 36 holes. Following third-round 73, closed with a career-best 63 on Sunday.
Air Canada Championship: Was T8 in 2001 at the Air Canada Championship.
2000 Season
In his first season on the PGA TOUR, made the cut in 20 of 32 starts. Finished with $406,591 in earnings, good for 118th on money list. One top-10 and four top-25s all came before the start of August.
GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Posted his first career top-10 at GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Rounds of 68-68-70-67 earned a solo ninth-place finish and $116,000 payday.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened season with T14 at Sony Open in Hawaii after four sub-par rounds.
1999 Season
Posted five top-10s as a member of the BUY.COM TOUR.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his card for 2000 with a seventh-place finish at the 1999 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
NIKE Cleveland Open: Season-best, third-place finish was at the Cleveland Open.
1998 Season
Guam Open: Winner of the Guam Open on the Omega Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won two letters while competing for Baylor and won All-Southwest Conference honors in 1986 for the Bears. A junior college standout at McLennan Community College in Texas prior to enrolling at Baylor.
- Was the NJCAA individual championship in 1984 and was a member of a national championship team that same year.