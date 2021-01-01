JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1996

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2002 Buick Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (5)

1995 NIKE Gateway Classic, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open

NIKE Gateway Classic, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open 1997 NIKE Upstate Classic, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open, NIKE Omaha Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-3)

1995 Defeated Glen Hnatiuk, NIKE Gateway Classic

Defeated Glen Hnatiuk, NIKE Gateway Classic 1997 Lost to Ben Bates, Jeff Brehaut, Carl Paulson, NIKE Wichita Open

Lost to Ben Bates, Jeff Brehaut, Carl Paulson, NIKE Wichita Open 2000 Lost to Steve Runge, BUY.COM Richmond Open

Lost to Steve Runge, BUY.COM Richmond Open 2000 Lost to Ian Leggatt, BUY.COM Dayton Open

Personal

Says one of his career highlights was teaming with Bob Benson to win the 2008 Truck Cup Invitational, an informal competition held annually on the Korn Ferry Tour in Fort Smith, Ark.

Lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, became friends with former catcher Tom Pagnozzi the week of his 1995 Gateway Classic victory in St. Louis. Says one of his career highlights was teaming with Bob Benson to win the 2008 Truck Cup Invitational.

Special Interests

Horse racing, U.S. trivia, sheep shearing, bird watching

Career Highlights

2015 Season

PGA TOUR season highlighted by two top-15 finishes in nine starts. Finished the season No. 193 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, making two cuts (T16, T30). Finished 44th on the Finals' money list.

Barracuda Championship: Final start came at the Barracuda Championship (T37).

Final start came at the Barracuda Championship (T37). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Opened with matching 3-under 67s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic en route to a T12.

Opened with matching 3-under 67s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic en route to a T12. Puerto Rico Open: Season-best finish was a T10 at the Puerto Rico Open representing his first top 10 since the 2005 U.S. Bank in Milwaukee. Held the 54-hole co-lead at Trump International GC but shot a final-round, 1-over-par 73.

2014 Season

Made three of seven PGA TOUR cuts.

United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour, making three of seven cuts on that circuit. In his second event of the season, finished T10 at the United Leasing Championship.

2013 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the first season since 2000. Made five of nine cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Top finish was a T14 at the Midwest Classic, thanks to a 67-69 weekend outside Kansas City.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in all three of his starts on the PGA TOUR. Did not make a cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2011 Season

As he continued splitting time between home duties and professional golf, missed the cut in each of his four starts on the PGA TOUR, and made two of eight Korn Ferry Tour cuts.

2010 Season

Splitting time between home duties and professional golf, made 10 starts on the PGA TOUR and seven on the Korn Ferry Tour, playing out of the Past Champion category.

2009 Season

His playing season ended after wife, Beth, died and children were injured in an auto accident in late June in Indiana. PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour players wore ribbons at tournaments to show their support and a benefit golf tournament was held.

South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Made the cut in three of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his lone top-10 being a T4 at the South Georgia Classic.

Made the cut in three of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his lone top-10 being a T4 at the South Georgia Classic. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Made two cuts in three starts on the PGA TOUR with a best finish of T13 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2008 Season

Finished No. 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T5 at the Knoxville Open.

Finished T5 at the Knoxville Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: T28 finish at the Puerto Rico Open was his only made cut in five starts on the PGA TOUR.

T28 finish at the Puerto Rico Open was his only made cut in five starts on the PGA TOUR. Panama Movistar Championship: Placed fourth at season-opening Movistar Panama Championship.

2007 Season

Competed in eight PGA TOUR and 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, with two top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2006 Season

Finished outside the top 150 (No. 195) on the PGA TOUR money list for the second straight season. Made cut in 12 of 21 starts with one top-25.

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: T24 at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort.

T24 at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Made cut in two of five Korn Ferry Tour events with his only top-10 of the season, a T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2005 Season

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Posted just one top-10 for the third straight season, a T5 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2004 Season

His consistent play late in the season secured a spot in the top 125, after falling out in 2003.

2002 Season

Buick Challenge: Fired career-low 63 during third round of the Buick Challenge.

Fired career-low 63 during third round of the Buick Challenge. Buick Classic: Captured first TOUR victory at the Buick Classic in his 148th TOUR start. Had sole possession of 54-hole lead. Sewed up first-place check of $630,000 with a one-stroke victory over David Gossett, Pat Perez and Loren Roberts.

2001 Season

Established a Korn Ferry Tour record with five runner-up finishes. Sixth-place finish on money list earned his TOUR card for 2001 season.

2000 Season

Tore tendon in left wrist at the Omaha Classic in August which sidelined him for seven weeks.

1999 Season

Honda Classic: Had a 427-yard drive in the final round of The Honda Classic, which at the time was the longest recorded drive at a TOUR event (surpassed by Davis Love III's 476-yarder in 2004).

1997 Season

Earned three of his five Korn Ferry Tour victories in 1997, making him the first player to take advantage of a three-win promotion to the TOUR.

NIKE Omaha Classic: Won the Omaha Classic en route to Player of the Year honors.

Won the Omaha Classic en route to Player of the Year honors. NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: Won the Dakota Dunes Open.

Won the Dakota Dunes Open. NIKE Upstate Classic: Won the Upstate Classic.

1995 Season

Finished seventh on 1995 Korn Ferry Tour money list to graduate to PGA TOUR for first time.

NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: Won the Dakota Dunes Open.

Won the Dakota Dunes Open. NIKE Gateway Classic: Winner at the Gateway Classic and

Amateur Highlights

All-American at Ohio State in 1991 and Big Ten medalist. 1990 Indiana State Amateur Champion and Player of the Year.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE