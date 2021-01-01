|
Chris Smith
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
April 15, 1969
Birthday
52
AGE
Indianapolis, Indiana
Birthplace
Peru, Indiana
Residence
Abigail (2/28/93), Cameron McClain (3/24/97)
Family
Ohio State University (1991, Economics)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$5,978,799
Career Earnings
Peru, IN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (5)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-3)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
PGA TOUR season highlighted by two top-15 finishes in nine starts. Finished the season No. 193 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, making two cuts (T16, T30). Finished 44th on the Finals' money list.
2014 Season
Made three of seven PGA TOUR cuts.
2013 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the first season since 2000. Made five of nine cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in all three of his starts on the PGA TOUR. Did not make a cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
As he continued splitting time between home duties and professional golf, missed the cut in each of his four starts on the PGA TOUR, and made two of eight Korn Ferry Tour cuts.
2010 Season
Splitting time between home duties and professional golf, made 10 starts on the PGA TOUR and seven on the Korn Ferry Tour, playing out of the Past Champion category.
2009 Season
His playing season ended after wife, Beth, died and children were injured in an auto accident in late June in Indiana. PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour players wore ribbons at tournaments to show their support and a benefit golf tournament was held.
2008 Season
Finished No. 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
2007 Season
Competed in eight PGA TOUR and 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, with two top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Finished outside the top 150 (No. 195) on the PGA TOUR money list for the second straight season. Made cut in 12 of 21 starts with one top-25.
2005 Season
2004 Season
His consistent play late in the season secured a spot in the top 125, after falling out in 2003.
2002 Season
2001 Season
Established a Korn Ferry Tour record with five runner-up finishes. Sixth-place finish on money list earned his TOUR card for 2001 season.
2000 Season
Tore tendon in left wrist at the Omaha Classic in August which sidelined him for seven weeks.
1999 Season
1997 Season
Earned three of his five Korn Ferry Tour victories in 1997, making him the first player to take advantage of a three-win promotion to the TOUR.
1995 Season
Finished seventh on 1995 Korn Ferry Tour money list to graduate to PGA TOUR for first time.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE