JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 1967 Greater Hartford Open Invitational
- 1969 Los Angeles Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 1980 Suntree Senior PGA Tour Classic
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (12)
-
1952 UGA National Negro Open
-
1953 UGA National Negro Open
-
1954 UGA National Negro Open
-
1955 UGA National Negro Open
-
1956 UGA National Negro Open
-
1956 Rhode Island Open
-
1957 Long Beach Open
-
1960 UGA National Negro Open
-
1960 Almaden Open
-
1963 Puerto Rico Open
-
1971 Sea Pines
-
1975 Northern Ohio PGA Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
1969 Defeated Harold Henning, Los Angeles Open
Personal
- Won six Negro National Open titles.
- Honored as one of the top 100 people in the first Century of Golf.
- Also a member of both the North Carolina Sportswriters Hall of Fame and the Northern Ohio Sports Hall of Fame.
- Published his autobiography, Just Let Me Play, during the summer of 1992.
- Started in golf as a caddie in Charlotte, N.C., and began playing professionally at age 17 on the United Golf Association Tour.
- Was singer Billy Eckstine's personal pro and was nicknamed "Little Horse" by Eckstine.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
-
Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Made his final Champions Tour appearance, playing in the Demaret Division of the Legends of Golf, finishing T20 with partner Lee Elder.
-
Dr. Charles L. Sifford GC at Revolution Park: Was honored when Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation renamed Revolution Park GC as the Dr. Charles L. Sifford GC at Revolution Park in his native Charlotte, N.C.
2010 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: After not playing in the previous three Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf events, played in the Demaret Division with partner Doug Sanders. After rounds of 74-82, finished T14.
2009 Season
-
Northern Trust Open: The Northern Trust Open (formerly the Los Angeles Open) began the exemption "for a player who represents the advancement of diversity in golf" called the Charlie Sifford Exemption.
2007 Season
Received the Old Tom Morris Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
2006 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: In his lone start of the campaign, finished second in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf for a second consecutive year. Teamed with Joe Jimenez to shoot rounds of 70-71 at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa. Ended two strokes behind the winning team of Orville Moody and Jimmy Powell.
-
Doctor of Laws: Received an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
2005 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Shot rounds of 68-67 with teammate Joe Jimenez to finish a distant second to the team of Orville Moody-Jimmy Powell in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2004 Season
Received his highest honor when the World Golf Hall of Fame inducted him, along with Tom Kite, Marlene Stewart Streit and Isao Aoki.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with long-time partner Joe Jimenez to T5 in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf with the teams of Mike Fetchick-Fred Hawkins and Al Balding-Bob Toski.
2003 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T5 with partner Joe Jimenez in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah, Ga.
2002 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: Joined forces with Joe Jimenez and came up just short at The King & The Bear in St. Augustine, Fla. Shot best-ball rounds of 66-68 to fall a stroke shy of Miller Barber and Jim Ferree's winning 11-under score.
1987 Season
Earned the distinction of being the oldest player to earn an exemption on the Champions Tour from the prior-year's money list when he finished in the top 28 in 1986, at age 64.
1984 Season
Made 19 Champions Tour starts, finishing inside the top-10 in nine of them for a 14th-place final money-list position. Two more T7s came during back-to-back July starts.
-
Digital Middlesex Classic: Best finish during the latter-part of his season was a T4 at the Digital Middlesex Classic on the strength of a final-round 69.
-
United Virginia Seniors: Also had a T7 at the at the United Virginia Seniors.
-
Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am: T7 at the Merrill Lynch Golf Digest Pro-Am at Newport CC in Rhode Island.
-
Greater Syracuse Senior Classic: T7 at the Greater Syracuse Senior Classic.
-
Senior Tournament Players Championship: Added another T7 at the Senior Tournament Players Championship at Canterbury GC outside Cleveland. Was five shots off the lead with a round to play, but his Sunday, 3-over 75 left him in a T7 with Dan Sikes and Rod Funseth.
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup: In his next start, at the SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup, finished T7.
-
Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic: At the Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic, opened and closed with 73s and had a 69 in the second round to T4.
-
Los Angeles Open: Played in his final PGA TOUR event, making the cut at the Los Angeles Open and finishing T76. It was his only start of the season.
-
Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ: Lost in the quarterfinals of the Senior Seiko Tucson Match Play in January.
1983 Season
Finished 12th on the Champions Tour money list. Had a solid finish to his season, with three top-10s in his final six starts.
-
Boca Grove Classic: T6 at the Boca Grove Classic.
-
Hilton Head Seniors International: Finished T7 at the Hilton Head Seniors International.
-
Citizens Union Senior Golf Classic: Was T4 at the Citizens Union Senior Golf Classic in September.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Had a U.S. Senior Open top-10 for a second consecutive year, this time finishing ninth at Hazeltine National GC in Minnesota.
-
Marlboro Classic: Next top-10 came in July, at the Marlboro Classic. A pair of under-par weekend rounds left him T6 at Marlboro CC.
-
Hall Of Fame: Came up short in his search for victory, finishing solo second at the Hall of Fame at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Opened with an even-par 72 then jumped into contention with a 6-under 66 in the second round. Was tied for second with Dan Sikes, five shots behind leader Rod Funseth. Shot a solid 69 on the final day but was no match for Funseth, who fashioned a 65 and won the tournament by nine strokes.
-
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, finishing T61.
1982 Season
Played in 11 official Champions Tour events and recorded an 18th-place money-list finish. Rebounded from a disappointing Champions Tour season in 1981 with three top-10s in his 11 starts.
-
Suntree Seniors Classic: Best effort came at the Suntree Seniors Classic, where he turned rounds of 75-68-71-69 into a T7.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Was eighth at the U.S. Senior Open, his final-round 69 one of only three sub-70 rounds in the final round.
-
Peter Jackson Champions: Added a T9 in Canada in June, at the Peter Jackson Champions.
-
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Made one start, at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, withdrawing after the first round.
1981 Season
Missed the cut in both of his TOUR starts. Made six Champions Tour starts, with one top-10.
-
Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Missed the cut at the Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open.
-
Michelob Senior Classic: T9 at the Michelob Senior Classic in early April.
-
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Missed the cut at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open.
1980 Season
Missed the cut in all three of his PGA TOUR starts, including his final major championship appearance, at the PGA Championship.
-
Suntree Senior PGA Tour Classic: Won the other cosponsored event that season, the Suntree Classic at Melbourne, Fla., by four strokes over Don January.
-
Atlantic City Senior International: Shot a closing, 8-under-par 63 at the Atlantic City International to T6 in the first Champions Tour event ever played.
1979 Season
-
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Lone made cut was at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open. Shot rounds of 73-73-72-675 to T58.
1978 Season
Missed the cut in both of his TOUR starts, including a 78-78 showing in his final U.S. Open appearance.
1972 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: In his eighth U.S. Open appearance, turned in his top major championship performance, shooting an even-par 72 at Pebble Beach GL in the third round and going on to a T21 outing in California.
1969 Season
-
Los Angeles Open: Won his last PGA TOUR title, doing it in playoff fashion at the Los Angeles Open. After opening with an 8-under 63 at Rancho Park, shot consecutive rounds of 71 over his final 54 holes to tie Harold Henning at 8-under 276. Defeated Henning by making birdie on the first playoff hole.
1968 Season
Finished 50th on the money list and again came close to winning.
-
Cajun Classic Open Invitational: In the final event of his season, in Louisiana at the Cajun Classic Open, shot rounds of 70-67-70-67 to T2 with Bobby Mitchell, four shots behind winner Ron Cerrudo.
1967 Season
-
Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Broke through and won his first PGA TOUR title when he captured the Greater Hartford Open in mid-August and finished with the highest money-list position of his career–25th. Entered the final round at Wethersfield CC tied for 12th, five shots behind leader Terry Dill. Navigated the course in the final round in 7-under–the low score of the day–to cruise to a one-shot win over Steve Opperman and a two-shot triumph over a quartet of players, including Raymond Floyd and Gary Player.
-
Canadian Open: Finished T10 at the Canadian Open.
-
Dallas Open Invitational: Finished sixth at the Dallas Open.
-
Greater Greensboro Open: Finished fifth at the Greater Greensboro Open.
1966 Season
Dropped out of the top-50 on the money list for the first time since 1960. Finished 59th on the earnings' chart. Only top-10s were a pair of T8 efforts both in California.
-
Lucky International Open: Finished T8 in San Francisco at the Lucky International Open.
-
San Diego Open Invitational: Made his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the San Diego Open, on his way to a T29 finish.
-
Los Angeles Open: T8 at the Los Angeles Open in his first start of the year.
1965 Season
Again finished inside the top 50 on the final money list, at No. 48. Opened his season with back-to-back T9s.
-
Greater Seattle Open Invitational: Final top-10 was a T9 effort at the Greater Seattle Open in September after a final-round 69 followed three consecutive 72s to start the tournament.
-
Carling World Open: T9 at the Carling World Open in August.
-
PGA Championship: After four U.S. Open appearances, played in another major championship, this time the PGA Championship, finishing T33.
-
Canadian Open: Added a T8 at the Canadian Open in July.
-
San Diego Open Invitational: T9 at the San Diego Open.
-
Los Angeles Open: T9 at the Los Angeles Open.
1964 Season
Finished 46th on the money list.
-
Almaden Open Invitational: T6 at the Almaden Open in his final start of the year in November.
-
St. Paul Open Invitational: Was disappointed again, earning the third runner-up finish of his career when he T2 at the St. Paul Open in Minnesota in August. Played well on the weekend at Keller GC, shooting rounds of 68-67. But Charles Courtney walked away with the title.
-
Buick Open Invitational: Was fifth at the Buick Open.
-
Thunderbird Classic: T7 at the Thunderbird Classic.
-
Waco Turner Open Invitational: Finished T6 at the Waco Turner Open.
-
Palm Springs Golf Classic: Was also T7 at the unofficial Palm Springs Golf Classic.
1963 Season
-
Jamaica Open Invitational: Kept the hot streak going a week later at the unofficial Jamaica Open. Opened with a 73 in Kingston then rattled off rounds of 66-69-68 to finish second, two shots behind John Barnum.
-
Puerto Rico Open Invitational: Won the Puerto Rico Open, an unofficial PGA TOUR event at the time. Shot a final-round 68 to break free from the one-stroke 54-hole lead he held over Manuel De La Torre and Knudson.
-
Lucky International Open: Was again T3, this time at the Lucky International Open in San Francisco. Ended the event at Harding Park tied with George Knudson and Paul Harney, four shots behind winner Jack Burke, Jr.
-
San Diego Open Invitational: Began his season with four rounds in the 60s at the San Diego Open. Rounds of 67-69-67-69 left him T3 with Billy Casper, two shots behind winner Gary Player.
1962 Season
Made 23 cuts and finished 49th on the money list.
-
Sahara Invitational: T5 at the Sahara Invitational.
-
Dallas Open Invitational: Had a nice finish in September by shooting a final-round, 4-under 67 at the Dallas Open. Finished five shots behind winner Billy Maxwell at Oak Cliff CC.
-
Canadian Open: Again flirted with victory, settling for a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open in late-July. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Ted Kroll at Le Club Laval-sur-lac in Quebec. Shot an even-par 72 on the final day to Kroll's 70.
-
Eastern Open Invitational: T10 at the Eastern Open.
-
Tucson Open Invitational: Four rounds in the 60s, including weekend rounds of 65-66 at the Tucson Open weren't enough as he finished T3 with Gene Littler, Paul Harney and Bud Sullivan, four shots behind winner Phil Rodgers.
1961 Season
Only two top-10s of the season were T4s.
-
Greater Greensboro Open: Was again a T4, at the Greater Greensboro Open. Was three strokes behind 54-hole leader Mike Souchak with 18 holes to play but stumbled to a 4-over 75 at Sedgefield CC.
-
Home of the Sun Open: T4 at the Home of the Sun Open, where he was in solo second after the third round, a stroke behind leader Bud Sullivan. Shot a 71 on the final day to drop two positions, into a tie with Art Wall.
1960 Season
Had two top-10s.
-
Orange County Open Invitational: Was poised to break through and win on the PGA TOUR for the first time. At the Orange County Open in California, was tied with Billy Casper, Al Geiberger and George Bayer through 54 holes. Shot a final-round 70 to Casper's 69 to lose by a stroke.
-
Portland Open Invitational: T7 at the Portland Open.
-
Eastern Open Invitational: T6 at the Eastern Open.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Won his sixth and final UGA National Negro Open.
1959 Season
-
Portland Centennial Open Invitational: Played a full PGA TOUR slate and made 16 cuts while only recording one top-10. That came at the Portland Centennial Open, where he was eighth after shooting 66-69-69 over his final 54 holes.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Made his major championship debut, finishing T32 at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC.
-
California State Open: Contended at the California State Open at Santa Maria CC, finishing second to Jerry Barber by four strokes.
1958 Season
-
Rubber City Open Invitational: Had one PGA TOUR top-10, a T10 at the Rubber City Open in Akron, Ohio, thanks, in part, to a second-round, 7-under 64 at Firestone CC.
1957 Season
-
Long Beach Open Invitational: Earned a third title, again an unofficial event when he shot a final-round 64 in the 54-hole Long Beach Open Invitational in Southern California. Finished at 13-under and tied with Eric Monti then defeated Monti in a playoff.
-
Eastern Open Invitational: Best performance among his eight made PGA TOUR cuts was a T8 at the Eastern Open Invitational in Baltimore.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Won that UGA National Negro Open for a fifth time.
-
Rhode Island Open: Won the Rhode Island Open.
1956 Season
-
Insurance City Open: In Hartford, Conn., at the Insurance City Open, shot four under-par rounds at Wethersfield CC, including weekend rounds of 68-68 but fell a stroke shy of the Arnold Palmer-Ted Kroll playoff that Palmer won. Finished T3 with Gene Littler, Fred Hawkins, Ernie Vossler, Don Fairfield and Bud Holscher.
-
Philadelphia Daily News Open: Made back-to-back top-10s in late-June, early July. At the Philadelphia Daily News Open, finished T8 after rounds of 69-68-71-68.
-
North and South Negro Championship: Took a four-stroke victory in the North and South Negro Championship at Miami Springs CC in March. In the 54-hole event, he beat Ted Rhodes by four strokes.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Captured the UGA National Negro Open title for a fifth consecutive time.
1955 Season
-
Carling Golf Classic: Added a T20 at the Carling Golf Classic in September for his only other top-20 finish on the campaign.
-
Canadian Open: Recorded his first top-20 in a PGA TOUR event when he opened with a 63 at the Canadian Open, giving him his first lead. Held a one-shot advantage over Arnold Palmer through 18 holes at Weston G&CC in Toronto. Finished with a 74-72-70 showing to T19.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Again won the UGA National Negro Open, his fourth consecutive win in the event.
1954 Season
Made the cut in five PGA TOUR starts.
-
San Diego Open: His best finish was a T25 at the San Diego Open, the first time he broke 70 in a TOUR event. He fired a second-round 67 to go with an opening 75 and closing 73-76 over his final 36 holes.
-
Los Angeles Open: Also was T27 at the Los Angeles Open.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Won his third consecutive UGA National Negro Open title.
1953 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR events, both on consecutive weeks in Chicago.
-
World Championship of Golf: Remained at the Tam O'Shanter Club and was T54 at the World Championship of Golf.
-
All American Open: Finished T62 at the All American Open.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Successfully defended his UGA National Negro Open title.
1952 Season
-
Phoenix Open: Attempted to qualify for the Phoenix Open but was unsuccessful.
-
UGA National Negro Open: Won the first of six UGA National Negro Opens.
1949 Season
-
All American Open: Made his first TOUR cut, in Chicago at the All American Open at the Tam O'Shanter Club. Finished T71. Opened with a 74 then shot three consecutive rounds of 76.
-
Philadelphia Inquirer Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open. Shot rounds of 77-75-82 before withdrawing.