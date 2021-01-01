JOINED TOUR
International Victories (26)
-
1984 Queensland Open
-
1984 Honeywell Classic
-
1986 PLM Open
-
1987 Rich River Classic
-
1987 U-Bix Classic
-
1987 Queensland PGA Championship
-
1987 Johnnie Walker Monte Carlo Open
-
1990 Panasonic European Open
-
1991 Australian Masters
-
1991 Johnnie Walker Classic
-
1992 Bridgestone ASO Open
-
1992 Benson and Hedges International Open
-
1993 Heineken Classic
-
1993 Chunichi Crowns
-
1994 Canon Challenge
-
1995 Australian Masters
-
1995 Dunlop Open
-
1996 Canon Challenge
-
1996 Greg Norman Holden Classic
-
1997 Canon Challenge
-
2003 Australian PGA Championship
-
1979 Handa Australian Senior Open
-
2010 Australian PGA Championship
-
2010 Handa Australian Senior Open.
-
2012 Emirates Australian Open
-
2015 UNIQLO Australian Masters
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-3)
-
2011 Lost to Tom Lehman, Regions Tradition
-
2011 Lost to Jay Don Blake, John Cook, Mark O'Meara, Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air
-
2012 Lost to Corey Pavin, Allianz Championship
Personal
- Career was threatened by putting problems until Sam Torrance converted him to the broom handle model.
- Hosts an annual pro-am to raise funds for the cancer research unit at the Royal Brisbane Children's Hospital. The event has raised more than $1.2 million.
- When in the army in Singapore, his dad introduced him to golf with a starter set to keep him out of trouble.
- Admires people who work hard and excel at what they do.
- Favorite golf courses are Kingston Heath in Australia, Carnoustie in Scotland and Pebble Beach in the United States. Enjoys reading anything by Wilbur Smith. Favorite athlete is Tiger Woods. Enjoys watching "Two and a Half Men" on TV as well as any sporting event, especially Rugby League. Favorite team as a kid was the Brisbane Broncos of the Australian Rugby League, and his favorite player was Wally Lewis. Favorite athlete is tennis standout Roger Federer...His favorite movies are "Trading Places," "The Terminator" and "Aliens." Favorite vacation was going to Canada with his family over a previous Christmas and having his family see snow for the first time.
- Low professional round is a 62 while playing in the Rich River Classic in Australia.
- At one time was a co-owner of a pawnbroking business, Cash Converters, with his brother in Australia.
- Most memorable shot was a 1-iron he hit on the 12th hole at The Lakes in Sydney in the final round of the Johnnie Walker Classic.
- His bucket list includes going to Egypt to see the pyramids as well as going to Antarctica.
- Says he'd most like to sit down with an archaeologist because he would love to hear about relics and treasures that have been dug up.
Special Interests
- Fishing, reading, entertaining
Career Highlights
2010 Season
-
Handa Perth International: Finished T9 at the PGA TOUR of Australasia's IPS Handa Perth International in February.