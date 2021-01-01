Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (37th), All-Time Money List (91st)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1986 Bank of Boston Classic
- 1989 Hawaiian Open
- 2002 Air Canada Championship
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2016 U.S. Senior Open Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 1998 NIKE South Carolina Classic
Additional Victories (4)
-
1983 Georgia Open
-
1985 Georgia Open
-
1986 Georgia Open
-
1990 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-3)
-
1986 Defeated Blaine McCallister, Bank of Boston Classic
-
1991 Lost to Mark Brooks, KMart Greater Greensboro Open
-
1992 Lost to John Cook, Rick Fehr, Tom Kite, Mark O'Meara, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
-
1994 Lost to Hal Sutton, Dicky Pride, Federal Express St. Jude Classic
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-4)
-
2013 Lost to Mike Goodes, Esteban Toledo, Insperity Championship
-
2014 Lost to Colin Montgomerie, U.S. Senior Open Championship
-
2017 Lost to Miguel Angel Jiménez, Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic
-
2017 Lost to Paul Goydos, 3M Championship
Personal
- Prior to joining the Champions Tour, suffered from a rare skin condition, Stevens-Johnson syndrome. At first, doctors treated him for rheumatoid arthritis, but the condition worsened and blood vessels in his arms and legs were clogged, eventually causing his skin to burn from the inside out. Skin was taken from his upper thighs and shins and grafted to the affected areas, and he was "stapled back together."
- Avid sport fisherman who has won a number of fishing tournaments.
- Youngest son, Dylan Thomas, is not named for the Irish poet.
- Started the game at age 9 when he would tag along to the golf course on the weekends with his father, who played at Columbus College in Georgia.
- Some of his favorite TV shows are "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "The Universe" and "How It's Made, How It Works."
- Also enjoys watching college football.
- Musical tastes include the Marshall Tucker Band, Jackson Browne, and Vince Gill, among others.
- Says he'd love to trade places for a day with Jay Haas and his putting stroke.
- Favorite teams to follow as a kid were the Miami Dolphins and Florida Gators, and his favorite athlete was Jack Nicklaus.
- Bookmarks The Weather Channel and Sport Fishing Boats.
- First job he ever had was a delivery boy.
- Among his favorite foods are Makuch's Pepper Steak and Chicken Parmesan.
- Enjoys Ruth's Chris and Carraba's.
- Says one talent he'd most love to have is to be able to dunk a basketball!
- Favorite athlete in another sport was Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics.
- Enjoyed the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
- Would love to have the opportunity to play Pine Valley GC.
- His most memorable vacation was going to the Florida Keys and catching lobsters.
- The first concert he ever attended was the Doobie Brothers in Savannah, Ga.
- Most memorable shot was chipping in to win the Hawaiian Open.
- Supports Children's Hospital of Savannah and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
- When not playing golf he enjoys fishing for marlin, tuna, dolphin or wahoo.
- Items on his bucket list are to travel around in his sport fishing boat with his kids while catching fish and winning on the Champions Tour.
- Winner of three Georgia State Opens, one as an amateur.
Special Interests
- Snow skiing, hunting, sport fishing
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 67-73-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event. It was his second straight top-10, his first such streak since October 2018.
- PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-71-71 and finished T10 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his first top-10 since he finished T10 at the 2019 Invesco QQQ Championship.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 67-73-67 at the SAS Championship and finished T4, his fourth straight top-10 at the event. It was his second straight top-10, his first such streak since October 2018.
-
PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-71-71 and finished T10 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his first top-10 since he finished T10 at the 2019 Invesco QQQ Championship.
2019 Season
Posted four top-10s, including T5 finishes at the Oasis Championship and Principal Charity Classic, and finished 37th in the Charles Schwab Cup. Failed to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time since 2012.
-
Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 67-71-70 to finish T10 at the Invesco QQQ Championship, his fourth top-10 of the year. Finished No. 37 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
-
SAS Championship: Posted rounds of 69-69-68 at the SAS Championship and finished T6, breaking a streak of 10 straight starts without a top-10.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 67-68-70 to finish T5 at the Principal Charity Classic, breaking a streak of nine starts without a top-10.
-
Oasis Championship: Opened with a 65 to sit two shots off the lead before finishing T5 at the Oasis Championship.
2018 Season
Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fifth straight year. Posted nine finishes in the top 10 including two runner-up finishes (Cologuard Classic, Regions Tradition) for over $1 million in winnings. Finished No. 14 in the standings, matching his second-highest finish in six years on Tour.
-
Dominion Energy Charity Classic: He posted rounds of 69-68-72 and finished T8 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his third top-10 in his last four starts.
-
SAS Championship: He opened with a career-best 62 and was a co-leader after the first and second rounds at the SAS Championship. He closed with a 3-over 75 and finished T5 at 12-under.
-
The Ally Challenge: Sauers posted weekend rounds of 67-66 to finish at 11-under and tied for fifth at The Ally Challenge, his seventh top-10 of the year.
-
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Sauers carded a final-round 66 to improve 15 spots and finish T10 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It was his fourth top-10 in his last five major starts.
-
Regions Tradition: Carded a 16-under-par 272 to finish in a three-way tie for second at the Regions Tradition. This was his best finish in six appearances at the major and was his eighth runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions.
-
Rapiscan Systems Classic: Posted a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic to move up the 11 spots up leaderboard, finishing T3 - his third top-three finish at this event.
-
Cologuard Classic: Sauers carded rounds of 67-70-70 to finish at 12-under and in a three-way tie for second at the Cologuard Classic. It was his third top-10 in four starts in Tucson.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Held a share of the first-round lead with Jerry Kelly after posting 8-under 64, but wound up at 12-under 204 to finish T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2017 Season
-
PowerShares QQQ Championship: Rebounded from a 2-over-par 74 in the opening round of the PowerShares QQQ Championship with weekend rounds of 68-69 to finish T8.
-
SAS Championship: Consecutive rounds of 68 on the weekend led to a seventh-place finish at the SAS Championship.
-
JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Was T9 at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship.
-
Boeing Classic: Used a tournament record 6-under-par 30 on the front nine in the final round at the Boeing Classic to finish T10. It was his fifth top-10 effort in that event.
-
3M Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the 3M Championship with Kenny Perry and Paul Goydos before eventually finishing second, losing in a one-hole playoff with Goydos. Traded leads with Goydos during the final round before each remained deadlocked after 54 holes following birdies on 18 to force a playoff. However, he saw his chances slip away when his second shot found water on the first playoff hole, forcing him to settle for second place. Tied a PGA TOUR Champions mark (Brad Bryant/2006 Regions Charity Classic) when he hit 53 of 54 greens in regulation in the event.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.
-
Regions Tradition: Earned a T10 finish at the Regions Tradition.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was the 36-hole leader by one stroke over Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, but a pair of late bogeys on Sunday would prove costly. Three-putted Nos. 14 and 17 to fall two behind Jimenez going to the final hole. However, a double bogey by the Spaniard opened the door, forcing a playoff which Jimenez won when he sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to defend his 2016 title.
-
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was T7 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T8 in his first start of the campaign at the wind-shortened Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after rounds of 65-68.
2016 Season
Had a breakthrough year in his fourth full season on PGA TOUR Champions, winning his first event and finishing ninth on the final money list with $1,258,598, nearly doubling his 2015 output. Named the winner of the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America. The award is given to an individual who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness.
-
Boeing Classic: Made a run for a second title in late August when he was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the Boeing Classic. However, saw his four-stroke advantage early in the final round disappear when he struggled on the back nine, shooting a 1-over-par 37 to close out his round and eventually slip to fourth place overall.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: The highlight of his year came in August when he broke through for his inaugural victory on PGA TOUR Champions, winning the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Columbus. Trailed Miguel Angel Jimenez by one stroke after 54 holes and battled the Spaniard throughout the final round before sealing the win with a five-foot par putt on the final hole for the win. Trailed Jimenez by one stroke with two holes remaining in the Monday finish, but made clutch pars on his final two holes, which proved to be the difference as Jimenez closed with bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 to relinquish his lead and the chance for victory. The win was his first since September 1, 2002 at the PGA TOUR's Air Canada Championship, a span of 13 years, 11 months, 17 days. Earned a first-place check for $675,000 which moved his earnings over the $1 million mark, the first time in his career he had surpassed that total in season earnings.
-
American Family Insurance Championship: Opened with a 9-under-par 63 at the American Family Insurance Championship and was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes before eventually finishing T4.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: One week later was second after two rounds at the Senior PGA Championship before closing with rounds of 73-70 on the weekend to finish T14.
-
Regions Tradition: Was on the leaderboard through two rounds at the Regions Tradition before eventually finishing T12 in Birmingham.
2015 Season
Made 22 appearances on the 2015 Champions Tour, and best two efforts came within his first seven starts.
-
Boeing Classic: Was also T9 at the Boeing Classic near Seattle in August.
-
Regions Tradition: Birdied his final two holes Sunday at the Regions Tradition, which helped him to a T3 finish in the year's first major championship.
-
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Finished T9 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March after three straight sub-par rounds brought his total of consecutive par/better rounds to 20.
-
Allianz Championship: Equaled his career-best Champions Tour performance in his second start of the season when he was second at the Allianz Championship. Final-round 67 included birdies on two of the last three holes. Two-putted for birdie from 25 feet on the par-5 18th at the Old Course at Broken Sound to temporarily tie for the lead but was edged out when Paul Goydos also birdied the final hole to win the title by a stroke.
2014 Season
Experienced a personal-best earnings year with almost $1 million in prize money last year, thanks to three top-three performances, the second consecutive year he's had three top-threes. Made more than half of his earnings during a stretch of four summer events.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Finished T9 in the year's final event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where three of his four rounds were in the 60s.
-
Boeing Classic: Was a third-place finisher again later in August when he sandwiched rounds of 66-65 around a second-round 71 at the Boeing Classic near Seattle.
-
3M Championship: Shook off disappointment in his next start, at the 3M Championship. Rounds of 66-65-65 led to a T3 finish at 20-under-par at the TPC Twin Cities. Had just one bogey in the 54-hole event.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Nearly earned the signature win of his career in July when he was the 54-hole leader at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National but eventually lost a gut-wrenching aggregate playoff to Colin Montgomerie. Posted rounds of 69-69-68 to build a three-stroke margin going into the final round and held a one-stroke lead with three holes to play. However, made a bogey at No. 16 to fall back into a tie for the lead with Montgomerie. Still appeared to have the victory within his grasp on the 72nd hole, but his 6-foot birdie attempt lipped out, forcing the overtime with Montgomerie, who emerged victorious in the three-hole aggregate playoff, sealing the victory with a 15-foot par putt on the third hole.
2013 Season
Put together a solid first full Champions Tour season, with seven top-10 finishes among his 22 overall starts. Finished just inside the top 20 on the money list, his highest standing ever.
-
Boeing Classic: Was T4 at the Boeing Classic, the event where he had made his debut the year prior, posting back-to-back 67s on the weekend at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T4 in consecutive events in August. Three straight sub-70 rounds at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open led to a T4 finish at En-Joie GC.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was the first-round leader at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and eventually placed 10th.
-
Insperity Championship: All three of his top-three finishes came within his first five appearances, coming closest to winning in Houston in early May. Was the 36-hole leader by two at the Insperity Championship but carded a final-round 74 at The Woodlands to fall into a three-man playoff that he would eventually lose when his second shot went in the water on the second extra hole, eliminating him from the overtime session. Appeared to be headed to victory in regulation until he made a disastrous, triple bogey-8 on No. 15 when he hit his tee shot out of bounds and then three-putted.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was a late addition to the Legends Division field at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf when he joined Kenny Perry in the team event after Russ Cochran was disqualified for missing his pro-am time. He and Perry closed with a 10-under-par 62 to move up 18 spots and finish T2.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Finished T3 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. At the time, it was his best finish in a Tour event since he won the 2002 Air Canada Championship on the PGA TOUR.
2012 Season
-
SAS Championship: Followed that up with another top-10 effort when he was T10 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Played in four other events from the Career Victory Category and posted his first Champions Tour top-10 finish when he was T8 in his next start, at the inaugural Pacific Links Hawaii Championship on Oahu in September.
-
Boeing Classic: Debuted on the Champions Tour in late August at the Boeing Classic and shot three consecutive scores of 71 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge to T21.
-
True South Classic: Also made a pair of appearances on the PGA TOUR, finishing T39 at the True South Classic in July and missing the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open in early August.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Prepped for the Champions Tour by competing primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, and best effort in seven starts on that circuit was a T29 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2004 Season
-
Ford Championship at Doral: Finished 170th on 2004 PGA TOUR money list after earning just one top 10 in 30 starts, a T5 at the Ford Championship at Doral. His third-round, 8-under-par 64 marked his best round on the PGA TOUR since a 64 in the opening round of the 1997 LaCantera Texas Open.
2003 Season
Finished 159th on 2003 money list with one top-10 in 30 starts.
-
Mercedes Championships: A T10 at season-opening Mercedes Championships.
2002 Season
Voted PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year. Made 10 of 11 cuts on Nationwide Tour prior to Air Canada victory.
-
Air Canada Championship: Jumped into top 100 in earnings for first time since 1995, thanks to a victory at Air Canada Championship after more than 13 years without a TOUR win. Criss-crossed North America prior to winning Air Canada Championship. After top-10 performance at Permian Basin Open (Midland, TX) on the Nationwide Tour, returned home to Savannah, GA. Gained acceptance out of the past champion category at Air Canada, and flew to Vancouver. Luggage and clubs did not arrive until late Wednesday afternoon, and he was unable to play a practice round. In only his fourth TOUR appearance of year, earned third career TOUR victory with rounds of 69-65-66-69--269. Held one-stroke lead after 54 holes over Robert Allenby and Peter Lonard, and recorded a bogey-free round on Sunday to stave off runner-up Steve Lowery by one shot. Two-putted from upper tier of 72nd green for par. "The toughest two-putt I've ever had," Sauers said. First-place check of $630,000 was the largest paycheck of his career, and topped his previous PGA TOUR season-best of $374,485 in 1990. Span between 1989 Hawaiian Open victory and 2002 Air Canada title was 245 events, and the time between victories was 13 years, six months and 20 days, the fourth-longest in PGA TOUR history behind Butch Baird (15 years, five months, 10 days), Ed Fiori (14 years, eight months, two days) and Tommy Armour III (13 years, eight months).
2001 Season
Besides making two PGA TOUR starts, played 13 Nationwide Tour events, making six cuts.
1998 Season
-
NIKE South Carolina Classic: In 1998, earned his only win on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the South Carolina Classic, becoming the first former PGA TOUR champion to win a Korn Ferry Tour event since Mark Carnevale in 1997. Shot a final-round 69 at the CC of South Carolina in Florence to come from two strokes back and defeat Craig Kanada and Sean Murphy by one stroke.
1994 Season
-
Buick Southern Open: Other top 10 was T4 at Buick Southern Open.
-
Federal Express St. Jude Classic: T2 at FedEx St. Jude Classic with Hal Sutton, falling in playoff to Dicky Pride. Three were deadlocked at 17-under-par 267 before Pride made birdie on the first playoff hole. Paycheck of $110,000 was largest since $135,000 for solo second at 1991 Kmart Greater Greensboro Open.
1993 Season
For the first time in 10th year on TOUR, failed to increase money-won total over previous season. Finished 128th on money list, the final position to retain fully exempt status. First season without at least one top 10.
1992 Season
-
PGA Championship: Held the outright lead for the first three rounds of the 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive CC but carded a final-round 75 to finish T2, three strokes behind Nick Price.
-
Nestle Invitational: Finished second to Fred Couples at Nestle Invitational.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Despite birdieing all four holes of Bob Hope Chrysler Classic playoff, lost to John Cook.
1991 Season
-
KMart Greater Greensboro Open: Lost three-hole playoff to Mark Brooks at Kmart Greater Greensboro Open.
1990 Season
-
Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Won unofficial 1990 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic.
1989 Season
-
Hawaiian Open: He got an emotional boost from the birth of his first child three weeks earlier and rode it to a one-stroke victory over David Ogrin in the rain-shortened 1989 Hawaiian Open. Chipped in from just over the 18th green at Waialae CC to preserve his one-stroke triumph over Ogrin.
1986 Season
-
Bank of Boston Classic: Recorded playoff victory over Blaine McCallister at Bank of Boston Classic.
1984 Season
Youngest player on TOUR out of PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
1983 Season
Was the 1983 Trans-America Conference Player of the Year while at Georgia Southern and also captured the TAC Conference Championship that year as well.