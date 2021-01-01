Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

1999 NIKE Dakota Dunes Open

International Victories (2)

1999 Mittweide Thailand Open

Additional Victories (2)

1990 Massachusetts Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

1999 Defeated Craig Kanada, Ryan Howison, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open

Personal

Was a ski instructor during high school.

Special Interests

Family, all sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished T5 at the Hoag Classic for his best finish in 12 starts in 2019. Finished No. 60 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Hoag Classic: Playing on a sponsor exemption, entered the final round of the Hoag Classic leading by three strokes, but ultimately finished T5. Top-10 finish secured a spot in the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

2018 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: For the second year in a row, Quinn advanced to the second Playoffs event because of a top-10 finish in Richmond. Quinn birdied the 18th hole to cap off a final-round 69 and post a 9-under total. He finished T3, his best finish of the season and matching his career-best finish, and he improved from 64th to 45th in the standings.

Toshiba Classic: Quinn earned a spot in the Toshiba Classic field when Doug Garwood (flu) withdrew on Tuesday of tournament week. Quinn took advantage of the opportunity and finished T6, his best finish since he tied for fourth at the 2016 American Family Insurance Championship.

2017 Season

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: His T8 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs allowed him to advance to the second round due to his 53rd place finish on the money list after the event.

Boeing Classic: Was forced to withdraw prior to the start of the Boeing Classic with a back issue.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Posted his first top-10 of the campaign when he was T9 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August.

Posted his first top-10 of the campaign when he was T9 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April, sinking a pitching wedge from 143 yards on the second hole at TPC Sugarloaf. It was his first ace on PGA TOUR Champions. His lone hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR came 25 years earlier at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

2016 Season

Played in just nine events during the year but still qualified for the season's first playoff event at the PowerShares QQQ Championship in October. Played some of his best golf in June when he finished T11 at the Principal Charity Classic, and T12 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Secured exempt status for the 2017 season when he was one of the top five finishers at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in early December at Disney's Magnolia Course near Orlando. Birdied the final hole in regulation to get into a playoff with Gibby Gilbert III and Skip Kendall with only two earning exempt status for 2017. He birdied the first playoff hole to secure the first spot and Kendall earned the second on the ensuing hole with a birdie.

Boeing Classic: Recorded rounds of 69-67 to secure a T5 position after 36 holes at the Boeing Classic, but a final-round 73 left him T14 near Seattle in August.

Recorded rounds of 69-67 to secure a T5 position after 36 holes at the Boeing Classic, but a final-round 73 left him T14 near Seattle in August. American Family Insurance Championship: His opening-round 8-under-par 64 at the American Family Insurance Championship was his low round of the year. T4 at the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: T12 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

T12 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Was one of three players during the year to have three eagles in one round when he did so in the final round of the Principal Charity Classic on Nos. 5, 13 and 15. Finished T11 at the Principal Charity Classic.

2015 Season

Made just one start on the Korn Ferry Tour but missed the cut.

Boeing Classic: Open qualified for the Boeing Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions Tour and went on to finish T3 near Seattle in August. Posted rounds of 68-69 on the weekend at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Would go on to open qualify three more times including The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale (T34).

Would go on to open qualify three more times including The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale (T34). Principal Charity Classic: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut in June when he open qualified for the Principal Charity Classic (T61).

2014 Season

Made two cuts in four outings on the Korn Ferry Tour and also qualified for the U.S. Open where he made the cut and finished T56.

U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open where he made the cut and finished T56.

2013 Season

Made 13 starts on Korn Ferry Tour and made five cuts. Played at the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship but missed the cut.

Travelers Championship: Played at the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship but missed the cut.

2012 Season

Made five starts, missing the cut in all but his last start at the Greenbrier Classic. Failed to retain medical extension status. Played with a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical Extension that stems from stress fracture in his back in 2010. Had five events remaining to earn $694,683 to equal No. 125 on the 2010 money list (Troy Merritt, $786,977).

2011 Season

Made just four cuts in 10 PGA TOUR starts.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour for his lone top 10 on that Tour.

2010 Season

Suffered through an injury-riddled season (stress-fractures in his spine) and was limited to just seven events on the PGA TOUR. Played out of the Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical category in 2011. Coupled with $45,096 earned in 2010, had 15 events to equal No. 125 on the 2010 money list (Troy Merritt, $786,977). Played three events on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 65 on the money list.

Panama CLARO Championship: Won the Panama CLARO Championship, his first start of the year. Fired back-to-back 66s in the first two rounds leaving him one stroke back of the leader heading into the weekend. He blazed past the second-round leader with an 8-under 62 in the third round to take a five-stroke advantage going into Sunday. A 1-over 71 in the final round put him two strokes better than the nearest competitor and gave him his fourth win on Tour.

2009 Season

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Held it together in final two rounds of season-ending Tour Championship at Daniel Island (SC), despite spending Saturday night in the hospital after falling ill during the third round. Struggled to a 2-over 74 on the last day, but it was enough to hold onto the final spot among "The 25" graduates for 2010.

WNB Golf Classic: Held the first- and second-round leads the following week at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, TX, thanks to rounds of 64-67. Struggled on the weekend with scores of 74-70 and finished T19. Returned to the PGA TOUR in 2010 for the first time since 1992. Earned a return trip to after finishing No. 25 on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Held the first- and second-round leads the following week at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, TX, thanks to rounds of 64-67. Struggled on the weekend with scores of 74-70 and finished T19. Returned to the PGA TOUR in 2010 for the first time since 1992. Earned a return trip to after finishing No. 25 on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Held it together in final two rounds of season-ending Tour Championship at Daniel Island (SC), despite spending Saturday night in the hospital after falling ill during the third round. Struggled to a 2-over 74 on the last day, but it was enough to hold onto the final spot among "The 25" graduates for 2010. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Earned third career title with a one-stroke win at the Albertsons Boise Open. Never led the tournament until he rolled in a 4-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation to beat first-, second- and third-round leader Blake Adams, his playing partner on the last day. Finished at 14-under par to collect his first win in more than 9 1/2 years.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had 10 top-25 finishes.

Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: His lone top-10 was a T5 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship, his best finish on Tour since a T5 at the 2006 Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Title hopes were dashed with a second-round 77, but he battled back on the weekend with rounds of 71-72 to finish at even-par 288.

2007 Season

Made the cut in half of his 26 starts.

Xerox Classic: Lone top-10 finish coming at the Xerox Classic (eighth).

2006 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-10 finishes.

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Next top-10 showing was a T10 at the Henrico County Open.

Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Had his first top-10 of the season with a T5 at the inaugural Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

Had his first top-10 of the season with a T5 at the inaugural Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Movistar Panama Championship: Opened the year in grand style, making five consecutive birdies on his first five holes at the Movistar Panama Championship. Set a course and tournament record with his 5-under 30 on the back nine. Eventually finished T37 at the tournament.

2005 Season

Collected $65,455 to finish No.77 on the money list. Made the cut in 13 of 22 tournaments, with two top-10 finishes.

Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Became one of just two players in 2005 to post three eagles in a round, doing so in the third round of the Cox Classic (Nos. 9, 10, 17).

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: T9 at the Henrico County Open.

T9 at the Henrico County Open. Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: After missing the cut in two of his first three starts, came back with consecutive top-10s, first finishing T8 at the Rheem Classic.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 25 appearances, including six top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 69 on the official money list, with $86,989.

LaSalle Bank Open: Finished T4 at the LaSalle Bank Open for his only top-10 showing.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 25 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25 appearances. Wrapped up the season with $82,327 and the No. 60 position on the final money list. Ranked No. 1 on Tour in Eagles (20).

Omaha Classic: Fired a career-best, 10-under 62 to vault into a share of the 54-hole lead at the Omaha Classic.

Henrico County Open: Went 6-under in a five-hole stretch at the Henrico County Open (T8) to equal the best birdie-eagle streak of the season.

2002 Season

Made the cut in seven of 17 starts on Tour, with five top-25 finishes.

Oregon Classic: Best finish was a T9 at the Oregon Classic, where he established the Shadow Hills CC course record with an 8-under-par 64 in the second round to move into contention.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 23 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour.

BUY.COM Shreveport Open: Managed only one top-10 finish, finishing 10th at the Shreveport Open.

BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Set the course record with a 65 (6-under) at the Cliffs Keowee Vineyards course during the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

2000 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, with seven top-25 finishes.

BUY.COM Florida Classic: Earned his second career title at the season-opening Florida Classic. Trailed 54-hole leader Mark Hensby by three strokes at the start of Sunday's final round. Final-round 66 was good enough to overtake Hensby and win by three, earning him $72,000 first-place check.

1999 Season

NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: Collected his first career title at the Dakota Dunes Open, defeating Ryan Howison and Craig Kanada in a playoff.

Mittweide Thailand Open: Won the Mittweide Thailand Open by one stroke over five players. Fired a final-round 65 to finish 18-under par and win the $500,000 Omega PGA Championship. Earned $80,750 for the victory and became only the second player ever to win back-to-back events on the Asian Tour. Had a hole-in-one in the second round and won his weight in whiskey for the feat.

1998 Season

Korean Open: Runner-up at the Korean Open.

1997 Season

Singapore Open: Runner-up at the Singapore Open.

1994 Season

New England Classic: T9 at the New England Classic marks his best career PGA TOUR showing.

1992 Season

Canadian Open: Finished rookie PGA TOUR season No. 191 on the money list with T12 at the Canadian Open his best finish.

1991 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card after finishing T8 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

Captured the 1990 Massachusetts Open and the 1997 New Hampshire Open. Played in the U.S. Open in 1990, 1992 and 1994.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE