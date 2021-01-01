JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2002 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational
- 2004 Ford Championship at Doral
International Victories (21)
-
1987 New South Wales Open [Aus]
-
1987 Canadian TPC [Can]
-
1989 German Open [Eur]
-
1989 Wang Four Stars Pro-Celebrity [Eur]
-
1989 Bridgestone ASO [Jpn]
-
1991 Italian Open [Eur]
-
1991 Scottish Open [Eur]
-
1992 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]
-
1992 New South Wales Open [Aus]
-
1992 Australian Masters [Aus]
-
1994 Australian Masters [Aus]
-
1995 Canon Challenge [Aus]
-
1995 Greg Norman's Holden Classic [Aus]
-
1996 Australian Masters [Aus]
-
1997 Satelindo Indonesia Open [Asia]
-
1997 Japan Open [Jpn]
-
1997 Coolum Classic [Aus]
-
1999 Ford Open [Aus]
-
2002 New Zealand Open
-
2005 Heineken Classic [Eur]
-
2007 Australian Masters [Aus]
Additional Victories (1)
-
1987 Times Colonist Open [Can]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2004 Defeated Scott Verplank, Ford Championship at Doral
National Teams
- 2002 World Cup
- 1988 Kirin Cup
- 1989, 1990, 1991 Four Tours World Championship of Golf
- 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999 Dunhill Cup
- 1994, 1996, 1998 Presidents Cup
Personal
- Nicknamed "Popeye" for his well-developed forearms.
- A computer enthusiast who often tinkers with his laptop at tournament sites. Built own website: www.craigparry.com.
Special Interests
- Boating, cricket, rugby, computers, Australian Rules Football, golf course design
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Playing out of the PGA TOUR Career Victory category, he played in 16 events.
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was also T33 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Best finish came in April when he was T29 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
-
Allianz Championship: Was T38 in his debut at the Allianz Championship in February.
2015 Season
Competed on the PGA TOUR of Australasia where he made three starts.
-
Australian PGA Championship: Made the cut at the Australian PGA Championship (T38).
2011 Season
Has been competing on the PGA TOUR of Australasia.
-
BMW New Zealand Open: Finished second at the 2011 BMW New Zealand Open.
2008 Season
Made three cuts in four starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
The Open Championship: Best finish was a T70 at The Open Championship.
2007 Season
Spent the season playing on the Japan Golf Tour and also played twice on the Nationwide Tour in two early season events.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Finished T5 at the Jacob's Creek Open in early February in Australia.
2006 Season
-
the Memorial Tournament: In 15 starts his best showing was a T14 at the Memorial Tournament.
2005 Season
Played in the minimum amount of 15 TOUR events and finished No. 124 on the money list. Missed the cut in five of the last six events of his season.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: T58 at the WGC-NEC Invitational in August.
-
Ford Championship at Doral: The defending champion of the Ford Championship at Doral finished T6. Opened the event with 39 holes without a bogey, then did not make a second one until the 72nd hole of the tournament.
-
Mercedes Championships: Posted T10 at season-opening Mercedes Championships, first top-10 since playoff victory at the 2004 Ford Championship at Doral.
-
Heineken Classic: Won the Heineken Classic on the European Tour for his sixth victory on that circuit and 21st worldwide. Defeated Nick O'Hern with a birdie on the fourth extra hole to run his playoff record to 3-0 on the European Tour.
2004 Season
-
Ford Championship at Doral: Made a miraculous eagle from the fairway, on the par-4 18th, the first playoff hole, to beat Scott Verplank and win the Ford Championship at Doral. His eagle, a 6-iron from 176 yards, came on the Blue Monster's signature hole. It was his first start of the season on the TOUR. Nearly missed first-round 7:54 a.m. tee time as he slept through his alarm. "My brother (Glenn) awoke me at 7:40 a.m. It was a mad dash to the 10th tee grabbing whatever clothes I could find in the wardrobe," Parry later explained. He posted a first-round 1-under-par 71 and then finished 67-65-68 to force the playoff with Verplank.
2003 Season
Sub-par year as position on the season money list (165th) was lowest of career on the TOUR. Played in only 16 events and made 10 cuts.
-
Mercedes Championships: Best effort was a T25 at the Mercedes Championships at the start of the season.
2002 Season
Had career highs in money earned ($1,466,235) and money list position (37th).
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Earned first TOUR win in his 236th start at the WGC-NEC Invitational. Victory was 20th career victory worldwide, and second of 2002 (TelstraSaturn Hyundai New Zealand Open). Payday of $1 million exceeded any of his previous 10 full seasons on TOUR. Jumped from No. 118 to No. 45 in Official World Golf Ranking. After third-round 66, grabbed share of 54-hole lead with Robert Allenby. Closed out victory with final-round 66.
2001 Season
Finished out of the top 100 on the money list for the first time since he became a TOUR member in April 1992.
-
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Only top-10 of season came in Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, a T7 worth $135,562 that lifted him to 93rd on money list. Held third-round lead by one stroke over Tom Lehman, helped by a double eagle during the round.
2000 Season
Fell to 95th on money list after finishing 39th the prior year.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Lone top-10 of year was T7 at FedEx St. Jude Classic.
1999 Season
Earned more than $900,000 and 39th-place finish on money list.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Posted his best finish of the year at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational in August with a T3.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T4 at the The Open Championship. Third-round 67 matched low round of tournament.
-
Ford Open: Won Ford Open on the PGA TOUR of Australasia.
1997 Season
Earned more than $200,000 for sixth consecutive year and eclipsed $300,000 mark for fourth time in six seasons. Also had four top-10s, his most since 1992. Won three international events.
-
Coolum Classic: Won the Coolum Classic in Australia.
-
Japan Open: Won the Japan Open.
-
Satelindo Indonesia Open: Won the Satelindo Indonesia Open on Omega Tour.
1996 Season
Posted two runner-up finishes in 24 starts.
-
Buick Classic: Later T2 at Buick Classic with three others.
-
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: At GTE Byron Nelson Classic, opened with 70-67 before shooting 65-65 to move from T23 to second.
1994 Season
-
Honda Classic: First runner-up finish came at The Honda Classic, where he closed with 67. Also finished second at Colonial National Invitation after leading through 36 and 54 holes. Final-round 71 relinquished lead and eventually victory to Tom Lehman by one stroke.
1992 Season
Became Special Temporary TOUR Member in April.
-
Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic: Placed T6 at the Freeport-McMoRan Classic.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship.