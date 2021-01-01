PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
2007 Lost to R.W. Eaks, David Eger, Gil Morgan, Dana Quigley, Craig Stadler, Denis Watson, Boeing Classic
Special Interests
- Karaoke, fishing, family activities
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Slipped seven spots on the final money list, finishing 35th overall.
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Was T10 at the Montreal Championship for his other top-10 finish.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Ian Baker-Finch to claim a T3 finish at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo's three-round total of 26-under 190 was one stroke short of a playoff.
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Was also T3 in his next start, at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, where he posted three straight rounds in the 60s at TPC Tampa Bay.
Toshiba Classic: Played in the final grouping on the final day at the Toshiba Classic for the first time in his Champions Tour career, a span of 101 career starts, and finished T3 at Newport Beach.
2010 Season
Returned to the top 30 on the money list for the first time in three years when finished 28th, earning more than $300,000 than he did in 2009.
Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Contended at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship where he was among the leaders on Sunday until making a double bogey on No. 11 in the final round and eventually finished T5.
Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: A pair of top-five performances in his last six starts were crucial in his finishing in the top 30. One of those came at the at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea in September where he was T4 and earned a career-best check on the Champions Tour for $167,500.
Regions Charity Classic: Posted rounds of 65-66 on the weekend to claim a T2 finish at the Regions Charity Classic, his best outing since he had a T2 performance at the 2007 Boeing Classic near Seattle.
2009 Season
Made only 16 starts on the Champions Tour.
Regions Charity Classic: Best performance of the season came at the rain-shortened Regions Charity Classic. Fired rounds of 69-67 to finish third overall near Birmingham. Along with Joey Sindelar, carded a 7-under 63 Sunday at the Toshiba Classic, tying his career-low round on the circuit.
2008 Season
Appeared on the verge of finishing among the top-30 money-winners for the second consecutive year before a T53 finish in the year's final full-field event, the AT&T Championship, allowed Bob Gilder to jump past him and claim the final spot and a berth in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Led all players in Putts Per Round, at 28.32, the second consecutive year he had led that category.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T5 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in July in upstate New York. Fired an opening-round, 9-under, 63 which included a 6-under on the back nine. That 63 was his career-low score on the Champions Tour. Followed that with consecutive rounds of 70 to finish four strokes behind Eduardo Romero.
Ginn Championship Hammock Beach Resort: Had just two top-10 finishes. Was T4 at The Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach, thanks to 77 total putts, the fewest number by any player in the field.
2007 Season
One of the surprises of the season on the Champions Tour, placing 19th on the final earnings list. Finished 45th the previous year on the money list and was not fully exempt when the season began. One of the top putters on Tour. Finished first in Putts Per Round (28.10) and was second to Loren Roberts in Putting (1.720).
Boeing Classic: Nearly captured his first Champions Tour victory in August at the Boeing Classic. Birdied the final hole in regulation to join the record seven-man playoff near Seattle but was eliminated on the first extra hole when three players, including eventual winner Denis Watson, made birdies.
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Made it four straight top-10 finishes when he opened with a 5-under 67 at the Austin-area event and eventually claimed a sixth-place finish.
Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach: In The Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach he finished T10 and earned a spot in the FedEx Kinko's Classic.
AT&T Champions Classic: The top-10 finish earned him a berth in the following event–AT&T Champions Classic–and he finished T4.
Toshiba Classic: Posted four straight top-10 finishes early in the year, including a pair of top-notch performances at the Toshiba Classic and AT&T Champions Classic during the circuit's California swing in March. After open qualifying, fired rounds of 68-64-68 to claim a T3 at Newport Beach.
2006 Season
Finished 45th on the money list in his rookie season to earn a partial exemption in 2007.
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Was T5 late in the season at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn after shooting 66 on Sunday.
Ford Senior Players Championship: Tied a Champions Tour record at the Ford Senior Players Championship when he reeled off eight straight birdies on the front nine (Nos. 2-9) in the second round. Record originally set by Chi Chi Rodriguez at the 1987 Silver Pages Classic and later matched by Jim Colbert at the 2000 TD Waterhouse Championship and Dana Quigley at the 2005 Bruno's Memorial Classic. His 8-under-par 28 on the front nine was a 2006 nine-hole best.
Greater Kansas City Golf Classic: Posted three consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Greater Kansas City Golf Classic and 6-under 66 Sunday vaulted him into a T3.
Senior PGA Championship: Did not make his debut on the circuit until late May at the Senior PGA Championship and finished T31.
2005 Season
Prepped for the Champions Tour by competing on the Japan Golf Tour where he was second on the money list with two victories. Was the medalist at the first stage held at MetroWest CC in Orlando, Fla.
Champions Tour Q-School: Fully exempt in 2006 after he finished third at the 2005 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the PGA of Southern California GC.
1999 Season
Won three times on the Japan Golf Tour in 1999. In 16 tournaments in Japan, had 12 top-10 finishes.
THE PLAYERS Championship: In 1999, stood one stroke off first-round lead at THE PLAYERS Championship after opening 69. Second-round 68 gave him one-stroke lead over eventual winner David Duval. It was second consecutive year that he led after 36 holes of THE PLAYERS Championship. Closed 81-73 for T10 worth $107,143.
Japan Open: Won the Japan Open.
Japan PGA Championship: Won the Japan PGA Championship. He and his brothers finished in the top three places, with Joe winning, Jumbo finishing second and Jet third.
Tsuruya Open: Won Tsuruya Open in wire-to-wire fashion.
1998 Season
Considered resigning PGA TOUR membership prior to 1998 season, chose instead to retain it while concentrating more of his efforts in his native Japan.
The Presidents Cup: Member of 1998 International Team for the Presidents Cup. Finished 11th in International Team eligibility rankings, but earned automatic berth when brother Jumbo declined to participate.
1997 Season
Entered 19 PGA TOUR events in 1997, finishing in the money 14 times which included two top-10s.
Buick Open: Best career TOUR finish T2 at 1997 Buick Open.
1995 Season
Best year on TOUR was 1995, when he compiled four top-10 finishes.
1994 Season
Parlayed that into fully exempt status for 1994 by finishing 115th on the money list.
1993 Season
THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned special temporary PGA TOUR membership in 1993 with T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship.