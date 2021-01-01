Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (7)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1977 American Express Westchester Classic
- 1978 U.S. Open Championship
- 1985 U.S. Open Championship
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2008 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf
International Victories (5)
-
2000 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [Legends Division with Jim Colbert]
-
2001 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [Legends Division with Jim Colbert]
-
2005 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [Raphael Division with Tom Watson]
-
2006 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [Raphael Division with Tom Watson]
-
2007 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [Raphael Division with Tom Watson]
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
2001 Lost to Mike McCullough, Emerald Coast Classic
Personal
- Still serves as an analyst on ESPN's telecasts and has also done work for ABC Sports.
- Was a color analyst on ESPN telecasts prior to joining the Champions Tour in 2000.
- Three-time All-America selection at the University of Florida.
- Avid follower of University of Wisconsin sports and, at one time, assisted the Badger football staff.
- Won the 1969 Wisconsin Amateur and 1971 Western Amateur.
Special Interests
- All sports, gardening, snow-shoeing, biking
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made just two starts.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Had a T21 finish with teammate Tom Watson at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in April.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Finished T57 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta.
2015 Season
Played in just two events, competing in the Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta and then teaming with Tom Watson a week later at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
2014 Season
-
Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Competed in just three events, one of which ended with a T10 finish at June's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with teammate Tom Watson.
2013 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Tom Watson made a weekend run for a second title in the Legends Division of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in late April in Savannah but were able to convert only two birdie opportunities on the back nine Sunday and eventually finished T4.
2012 Season
Made three appearances on the Champions Tour. Continued to do broadcasting work for ESPN golf telecasts during the year.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Withdrew with knee issues after posting a 76 in the opening round of the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Finished eighth in the Legends Division in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in Savannah in April. Was originally scheduled to play with Tom Watson, but Watson withdrew prior to the start of the event with an arm injury and his spot was taken by Bobby Clampett.
-
Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Also was T16 at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am in Tampa.
2011 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Along with partner Tom Watson, finished T12 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
2010 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Finished T12 with Tom Watson at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T13 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2009 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T11 at the 2009 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (with Tom Watson) in defense of the duo's 2008 title.
2008 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Tom Watson to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah in April. The pair opened with a 13-under par 59 and followed with rounds of 62-64 to nip the team of Craig Stadler and Jeff Sluman by one stroke. In going wire to wire, they played all 54 holes without a bogey, running their string of consecutive bogey-free holes to 162. They had won three consecutive unofficial titles in the Raphael Division at the event. The win was the first official title for North since his 1985 U.S. Open victory, a span of 22 years, 10 months, 11 days.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Other start came at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am (T48).
2007 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Tom Watson for his third consecutive Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo held off Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch in the 36-hole better-ball team competition by one stroke and did not make a bogey for third straight year.
2006 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: He and Tom Watson won second consecutive Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf title in the Raphael Division by six strokes over Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. Played all 36 holes without a bogey for second year in succession.
2005 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Tom Watson to play two bogey-free rounds and win the Raphael Division by four strokes over the teams of John Bland/Graham Marsh and Bruce Lietzke/Bill Rogers.
2003 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open: T8 at the U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo, despite an 8-over-par 43 to start his opening round. Did not play after early August after injuring his back at the 3M Championship.
2002 Season
-
SAS Championship: Held a one-stroke lead after 36 holes at the SAS Championship before finishing T11.
-
Kroger Senior Classic: Was T7 at the 3M Championship in August and T8 at the Kroger Senior Classic where he shot a then tournament record 8-under-par 64 at TPC at River's Bend on Friday.
2001 Season
-
Emerald Coast Classic: Top effort came in March when he lost a one-hole playoff to Mike McCullough at the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.Closed with a final-round 65 at The Moors. Teamed with Jim Colbert for a second consecutive unofficial Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf crown.
2000 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Joined the Champions Tour in March and was a winner in his first start when he teamed with Jim Colbert to win the unofficial Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Best individual outing was a T6 at The Countrywide Tradition.