PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 1968 Philadelphia Golf Classic, Thunderbird Classic
- 1970 Greater Hartford Open Invitational
- 1975 Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic
- 1986 Canadian Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (11)
- 1993 Bruno's Memorial Classic, GTE North Classic
- 1994 Raley's Senior Gold Rush, Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic
- 1995 The IntelliNet Challenge, PaineWebber Invitational, Nationwide Championship, VFW Senior Championship
- 1996 Royal Caribbean Classic, Cadillac NFL Golf Classic
- 1997 Toshiba Senior Classic
International Victories (2)
-
1995 Diners Club Matches [wih Jim Colbert]
-
1996 Diners Club Matches [wih Jim Colbert]
Additional Victories (5)
-
1965 U.S. Amateur
-
1966 NCAA Championship [indiv]
-
1967 Florida Open
-
1970 Australian Masters
-
1979 Jerry Ford Invitational
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-5)
-
1968 Defeated Labron Harris, Philadelphia Golf Classic
-
1970 Lost to Lee Trevino, Tucson Open Invitational
-
1972 Lost to Grier Jones, Hawaiian Open
-
1973 Lost to Bobby Nichols, Westchester Classic
-
1974 Lost to Frank Beard, Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, World Open Golf Championship
-
1981 Lost to Mark O'Meara, Dave Eichelberger, Tallahassee Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-0)
-
1994 Defeated Dave Eichelberger, Raley's Senior Gold Rush
-
1997 Defeated Jay Sigel, Toshiba Senior Classic
Personal
- Has a history of severe arthritis, which he overcame to continue his golf career.
- Recipient of the 1996 Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America for his comeback from arthritis.
- Serves as national spokesman for the Hook-A-Kid On Golf program.
- Initially returned to the television booth in 2000, joining NBC for a number of events before becoming a full-time member of the broadcast team through the 2009 season. Also worked for CBS golf telecasts during the 1980s and then joined ESPN golf broadcasts in the early 1990s.
- Was a standout pitcher and hitter in his youth and led his high school baseball team to the state championship in 1960.
- Got started in golf after suffering a football injury that forced him to the sidelines for baseball as well.
- Lucky number is 13.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the U.S. Amateur title in 1965 after only playing golf for four years.
- Enjoys watching "CSI" on television.
- Favorite entertainer is the late Luciano Pavarotti.
Special Interests
- Fishing, stock market, collecting wine
Career Highlights
2012 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Only appearance came in April when he teamed up with Jim Colbert to finish T5 in the unofficial Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2011 Season
Selected to receive the 2011 Humanitarian Award from the African American Golfers Hall of Fame on May 29. The award honored his contributions as a player, television analyst and member of the Delray Beach (Fla.) community since the 1960s. Made just three official starts during the year.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T15 with partner Jim Colbert in the Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2003 Season
-
Turtle Bay Championship: Made the 18th hole-in-one of his career (fourth on the Champions Tour) when he aced the fourth hole in the second round of the Turtle Bay Championship. Holed a 6-iron from 194 yards.
-
3M Championship: Top performance came in August near Minneapolis where three straight sub-par rounds helped him T4 at the 3M Championship.
2002 Season
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Carded an 8-under 64 in the second round of the Ford Senior Players Championship.
-
ACE Group Classic: Aced the 202-yard, 12th hole at TwinEagles with a 7-wood during the second round of The ACE Group Classic.
2001 Season
-
SBC Championship: T8 at the SBC Championship after he was tied for the 36-hole lead.
2000 Season
-
The Instinet Classic: T2 at The Instinet Classic after Gil Morgan overtook him with a final-round 66. Shared the second-round lead with Tom Jenkins after rounds of 68-65.
1999 Season
-
NIKE TOUR Championship: Best performance was a runner-up at the Korn Ferry Championship. Appeared headed for a playoff with Hale Irwin before Irwin holed out from 74 yards for a dramatic eagle on No.18 to defeat him by two strokes at the GC of Georgia.
1997 Season
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Scored a dramatic victory over Jay Sigel at the Toshiba Senior Classic. Went nine extra holes with Sigel before rolling in an 80-foot birdie putt to win the event, the second longest playoff in Champions Tour history.
1996 Season
-
Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship: Registered his 16th career hole-in-one during the first round of the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship (12th hole).
-
Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Opened with a course-record 62 on his way to a two-stroke triumph over Jay Sigel at the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic. Victory at Upper Montclair made him the ninth of 14 different players to win both a PGA TOUR (1968 Thunderbird Classic) and Champions Tour event at the same site.
-
Royal Caribbean Classic: Fired a final-round 67 in windy, cold weather to hold off Hale Irwin by four strokes at the Royal Caribbean Classic.
1995 Season
Claimed four titles, tying good friend Jim Colbert for the most victories by any Champions Tour player that season.
-
NIKE TOUR Championship: Avenged a runner-up finish the year before by claiming the Korn Ferry Championship by two strokes over Hale Irwin and Bruce Summerhays.
-
VFW Senior Championship: Blistered Loch Lloyd CC with a Champions Tour record-tying 126 total over the final 36 holes for the VFW Senior Championship, defeating Jim Colbert by a stroke.
-
PaineWebber Invitational: Outlasted Raymond Floyd and Larry Ziegler at the PaineWebber Invitational.
-
The IntelliNet Challenge: Started the season with a victory in the rain-curtailed IntelliNet Challenge.
1994 Season
-
Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Went wire-to-wire in Hawaii at the Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic. Opened with a 62 on Maui and never looked back, equaling the tournament record of 195.
-
Raley's Senior Gold Rush: Defeated Dave Eichelberger with a bogey on the fifth hole of a playoff to claim the Raley's Senior Gold Rush.
1993 Season
Voted the Champions Tour's Rookie of the Year on the strength of two tournament victories.
-
GTE North Classic: Was also victorious later that same season at the rain-shortened GTE North Classic in Indianapolis.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Initial win came in Birmingham, AL, where he held off Lee Trevino and Bob Charles to claim the Bruno's Memorial Classic.
-
GTE Suncoast Classic: Debuted on the Champions Tour at the GTE Suncoast Classic near Tampa and finished T39 at the TPC Tampa Bay.