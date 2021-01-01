JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (39)
- 1945 North & South Open Championship
- 1947 Charlotte Open
- 1948 Miami International Four-Ball, Hawaiian Open
- 1949 Rio Grande Valley Open, Miami Four-Ball, Jacksonville Open, U.S. Open Championship, Motor City Open, Reading Open
- 1950 Houston Open, Jacksonville Open, St. Louis Open
- 1951 Lakewood Park Open, Colonial National Invitational, All American Open, Eastern Open, St. Louis Open, Kansas City Open
- 1952 El Paso Open, Motor City Open, St. Paul Open, Kansas City Open
- 1953 Houston Open, Palm Beach Round Robin, Carling Open
- 1954 Motor City Open
- 1955 Bing Crosby Pro-Am Invitational, St. Petersburg Open, Masters Tournament, Western Open, Miller High Life Open, Cavalcade of Golf
- 1956 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship, Phoenix Open, U.S. Open Championship
- 1958 Miller Open Invitational
- 1959 St. Petersburg Open Invitational
- 1961 Memphis Open Invitational
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (7-6)
-
1947 Defeated George Schoux, Charlotte Open
-
1948 Lost to Fred Haas, Charles Congdon, Victor Ghezzi, Ed Oliver, Tacoma Open Invitational
-
1950 Defeated Ed Oliver, St. Louis Open
-
1951 Defeated Doug Ford, Dave Douglas, Kansas City Open
-
1952 Defeated Ted Kroll, Motor City Open
-
1952 Lost to Julius Boros, World Championship of Golf
-
1952 Defeated Jack Burke, Jr., Kansas City Open
-
1953 Defeated Jim Ferrier, Shelley Mayfield, Houston Open
-
1953 Defeated Ted Kroll, Carling Open
-
1953 Lost to Art Wall, Fort Wayne Open
-
1954 Lost to Ed Furgol, Phoenix Open
-
1956 Lost to Gene Littler, Peter Thomson, Texas International Open
-
1957 Lost to Dick Mayer, U.S. Open Championship
National Teams
- 1953, 1955, 1959 Ryder Cup
- 1959 World Cup
Personal
- Learned the game from his father, Herman, a dentist who was his club's champion. As a U.S. Army dentist, records indicate he filled 12,093 cavities. His father wasn't convinced his son was making the right decision when he left dentistry behind to become a professional golfer.
- Was known for his likable but skittish personality and his quick walking pace on the golf course between shots but his slow play in choosing clubs and lining up putts.
- Posthumously honored by the Memorial Tournament as one of its 2005 honorees, along with LPGA star Betsy Rawls.
- Published Cary Middlecoff's Master Guide to Golf in 1960.
- Died of congestive heart failure on Sept. 2 in the Allen Morgan Health Center in Memphis. Interred at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Ark.
- In 1978, ended his broadcasting career with CBS Sports.
- Published The Golf Swing in 1974.
- Began broadcasting for CBS Sports, working the Masters Tournament in 1965.
- In 1960, he appeared as himself in "The Bellboy," Jerry Lewis' directorial debut filmed at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
1996 Season
-
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame: Along with Pittsburgh Steeler defensive end L.C. Greenwood, high school basketball coach Bilbo Monaghan, Buffalo Bills guard Billy Shaw, college football coach Hamp Cook and high school basketball and tennis star Sylvia Krebs, was elected to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
1993 Season
-
Injury: In 1993, suffered a fall in his home on the Sunday of the Masters Tournament and sustained a head injury that left him in a hospital for two months.
1990 Season
-
Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame: Inducted as a charter member of the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame. Was part of the class that also included PGA TOUR winners Mason Rudolph and Lou Graham.
1986 Season
-
World Golf Hall of Fame: Was the lone inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
1980 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played in his last Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, this time joining forces with George Bayer. The two finished T12, with a pair of 68s in the first and third rounds.
1979 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Again paired with Bob Rosburg to compete in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, where they finished 2-under and T13.
1978 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Austin, Texas. Played with Bob Rosburg to T3 at Onion Creek CC, four strokes behind Gardner Dickinson-Sam Snead.
1967 Season
-
Memphis Open Invitational: Also made the cut at the Memphis Open in June but withdrew following a third-round 76, when he was at 11-over.
-
Pensacola Open Invitational: Made his last PGA TOUR cut, at the Pensacola Open. Was T74 in Florida.
1966 Season
-
Minnesota Golf Classic: Had a nice outing at the Minnesota Golf Classic, shooting a second-round 66 that put him in a tie for eighth at the halfway point. Had a 70-69 finish on the par-71 Keller GC in St. Paul, six back of winner Bobby Nichols.
1965 Season
-
St. Paul Open Invitational: Had an official round in the 60s for the final time in his career, opening with a 67 at Keller GC in Minnesota. Would go on to T47 at the St. Paul Open.
-
PGA National Four-ball Championship: At the unofficial PGA National Four-Ball Championship in December, he teamed with Skip Alexander to T27 in the team event.
1964 Season
-
St. Petersburg Open Invitational: Top finish was a T34 at the St. Petersburg Open in mid-March.
1963 Season
Missed the cut in both his major championship starts–at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open.
-
Memphis Open Invitational: Had his best performance of the season, at the Memphis Open. Opened with a 3-under 67 at Colonial CC to take a share of the first-round lead with eight other players. Went on to T12 in Tennessee.
1962 Season
Played in three of the four majors.
-
PGA Championship: Finished T15 at the PGA Championship.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
-
Memphis Open Invitational: In defense of his Memphis Open title, shot a third-round 68 but then followed that with a Sunday 75 to finish T64.
-
Masters Tournament: T29 at the Masters Tournament.
-
Doral C.C. Open Invitational: Best finish came in March at the Doral Country Club Open outside Miami. Shot a final-round 71 to T11 at Doral CC.
1961 Season
-
Memphis Open Invitational: Didn't have another top-10 after the Memphis Open, with his next-best performance a T11 at the PGA Championship at Olympia Fields CC, his only made cut in his three major starts (Masters and U.S. Open).
-
Memphis Open Invitational: Made his final PGA TOUR title a sentimental one, capturing the Memphis Open in a rout over Gardner Dickinson and Mike Souchak. Took control of the tournament in the third round with a 6-under 64 at Colonial CC then finished with a 3-under 67 to win by five shots.
1960 Season
After announcing his resignation as head pro at Diplomat CC in Florida so he could concentrate on his touring career, he made 13 cuts and had one top-10 finish.
-
Dallas Open Invitational: Had a solid performance at the Dallas Open in Septmeber, shooting a final-round 69 to T12 at Oak Cliff CC.
-
Memphis Open Invitational: Finished T8 at the Memphis Open Invitational. Was two strokes off Bill Collins 54-hole lead but couldn't put pressure on the leaders, shooting a 1-over 71 at Colonial CC to finish three back of Tommy Bolt.
1959 Season
-
PGA Championship: A month later, at the PGA Championship, he T8 at Minneapolis GC.
-
Buick Open Invitational: In Michigan in July, he made a late surge at the Buick Open, shooting a final-round 65, the best round of the tournament, but still fell one shot out of the Wall-Dow Finsterwald playoff, finishing T3 with Jerry Barber.
-
Houston Classic: Contended at the Houston Classic before settling for a T5.
-
Masters Tournament: Was a stroke behind 54-hole leaders Stan Leonard and Arnold Palmer at the Masters Tournament after a third-round, 4-under 68. Could only match par on his final round at Augusta National and watched as Art Wall birdied five of his last six holes to win by a shot. His runner-up finish was his second at the Masters, 11 years after his runner-up showing to Ben Hogan.
-
St. Petersburg Open Invitational: Won a tournament for a second consecutive season and 12 time in 13 seasons. At the St. Petersburg Open in March, shot rounds of 69-67-69 to close his tournament to beat Pete Cooper by three strokes.
-
International Trophy: In the International Trophy, he T6.
-
Ryder Cup: Played in his third and final Ryder Cup but went winless for the U.S. in its victory over Great Britain in Palm Desert, Calif.. Halved his foursomes match with Sam Snead as his teammate and then lost, 4 and 3, to Eric Brown in singles.
-
World Cup of Golf: In late November, played in his lone World Cup, representing the U.S. with Sam Snead at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. The duo finished second, 10 strokes behind Australia's Peter Thomson and Kel Nagle.
1958 Season
-
St. Paul Open Invitational: His last top-10 of the year came at the St. Paul Open. An opening 65 gave him a share of the lead, and he went on to T5 with five others.
-
Miller Open Invitational: After going winless the previous season, returned to his victorious ways, with a win at the Miller Open Invitational in Milwaukee. Looked like it would be a season of near-misses with two second-place finishes on back-to-back weekends in May and his victory not coming until August. In Wisconsin, he won for the second time there in four years with a two-shot win over a fast-finishing Bob Rosburg (final-round 64).
-
Memphis Open Invitational: A week later, it was his second runner-up showing in a row, this time at the Memphis Open. His 67-67-68-66 performance wasn't enough, as Billy Maxwell shot a final-round 65 to win by a shot.
-
Arlington Hotel Open: First runner-up performance of the year was at the Arlington Hotel Open at Hot Springs G&CC in Arkansas. Was five behind leader Julius Boros when the day began, but a 5-under 67 put pressure on Boros before Boros prevailed by a stroke.
-
Masters Tournament: In April, was a stroke off the pace set by Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead at the Masters Tournament heading into the final round. After a superb 69 in the third round, he came back with a 3-over 75 to drop into a T6, three behind Palmer's winning score.
1957 Season
-
Dallas Open Invitational: In his final start of the year, was T2 at the Dallas Open, although he was never in contention at Glen Lakes CC, with Sam Snead taking a 10-stroke win.
-
The Open Championship: Played in his lone The Open Championship, traveling to Scotland for the tournament at St. Andrews' Old Course. Finished 14th, 10 strokes behind winner Bobby Locke.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Had a season of runner-up performances, with the most difficult of his three official near-misses coming at the U.S. Open. Looked to be in position to win there but fell into a playoff with Dick Mayer. The 18-hole playoff didn't go well, as he shot a 79, and many attributed his poor play to a bit of gamesmanship on Mayer's part. Mayer brought a camp stool to sit on as something of a protest to his competitor's slow pace of play. Mayer shot a 72 to win going away.
-
St. Petersburg Open Invitational: Finished fifth at the St. Petersburg Open.
-
Texas Open Invitational: Finished seventh at the Texas Open.
-
Phoenix Open Invitational: Even with weekend rounds of 65-69 at the par-70 Arizona CC, he still finished T2 at the Phoenix Open, three shots behind Billy Casper.
-
Thunderbird Invitational: Was fourth at the Thunderbird Invitational.
-
Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship: At the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, went from an opening 76 to a 67 in the second round before placing solo second, two strokes behind winner Jay Hebert in the event.
1956 Season
-
Western Open: Finished T10 at the Western Open at Presidio CC in San Francisco.
-
Miller High Life Open: Finished T7 at the Miller High Life Open.
-
U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Oak Hill CC, he opened with a 1-over 71 in Rochester, N.Y., then followed that with three consecutive even-par 70s, which was enough to edge Julius Boros and Ben Hogan by a stroke.
-
Texas International Open: Was a stroke short of Don January at the Texas International Open to T2 with Doug Ford.
-
Tournament of Champions: Was second at the winners-only Tournament of Champions, four strokes short of Gene Littler.
-
Arlington Hotel Open: Finished T5 at the Arlington Hotel Open.
-
Masters Tournament: Had a great chance to successfully defend his Masters Tournament title, but shot a 75 in the third round followed by a 77 in the final round to finish solo third at Augusta National, two strokes behind Jack Burke, Jr.
-
Phoenix Open: Earlier in the year, won the Phoenix Open by three strokes over Mike Souchak, shooting a final-round 68 at Phoenix CC.
-
Thunderbird Invitational: Was the hard-luck loser at the Thunderbird Invitational, seven strokes ahead of his nearest competitor but still a shot behind winner Jimmy Demaret. Led Demaret by a stroke through 54 holes.
-
Los Angeles Open: Finished fourth at the Los Angeles Open.
-
Vardon Trophy: Won the Vardon Trophy with a stroke average of 70.35, with his biggest win of the season coming in a tournament where he didn't break par once over four days.
1955 Season
Won two major championships and picked up his third major title overall. Won six titles overall, the second time in his career he had won that many in a season (1951).
-
Cavalcade of Golf: After his string of 60s, playing in the Cavalcade of Golf, he relied on a final-round 65 to come from his tied-for-sixth position when the final round began to beat Snead by two shots at the Shackamaxon Club in Scotch Plains, N.J. Holed out from 80 feet on the 490-yard, par-5 first hole and then dunked his 45-foot eagle chip from just off the green on the 601-yard 18th hole to collect the title.
-
PGA Championship: In his quest to win three majors in a season, he made it all the way to the final match of the PGA Championship at Meadowbrook CC in Northville, Mich., but lost to Doug Ford, 4 and 3, with Ford sealing the title with hole victories on four of the final five holes.
-
Miller High Life Open: Traveled to Wisconsin in mid-July and won the Miller High Life Open in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa by four over Boros, Kroll and Souchak–again shooting four rounds in the 60s (64-67-66-68).
-
Western Open: Won the Western Open at Portland GC in Oregon on rounds of 64-67-66-68 over Mike Souchak.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Cemented his place in the game when he won the U.S. Open at Oak Hill CC in Rochester, NY. He held the 54-hole lead over Wes Ellis and Ted Kroll but stumbled coming in, making bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 to post an even-par 70 and a 1-over 281 for the tournament. Chasing were Hogan and Julius Boros, but they both missed birdie chances late in their rounds, falling by a stroke.
-
Masters Tournament: At the Masters Tournament, he shot a second-round 65, including a then-record, 5-under 31 on the front nine at Augusta National, and coasted from there, winning by seven strokes over Ben Hogan.
-
St. Petersburg Open: First win of the season came in Florida at the St. Petersburg Open. Stormed back from a third-round 73 to fire a final-round 67 to overcome a five-shot deficit that he turned into a two-stroke win over Jay Hebert.
-
Bing Crosby Pro-Am Invitational: Also had a victory at the 54-hole Bing Crosby Professional-Amateur Invitational, beating Boros and Paul McGuire by four shots.
-
Ryder Cup: Again qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Paired with Snead to win foursomes (over Harry Bradshaw and Dai Rees) but lost his singles match to Rees.
1954 Season
Won one event and was close in two others.
-
National Celebrities Open: Was T4 at the National Celebrities Open.
-
All American Open: Added a T6 at the All American Open in Chicago in August, a final-round 73 ending any victory hopes he harbored.
-
PGA Championship: Went one extra hole in his semifinal match at the PGA Championship at Keller GC in St. Paul, Minn., losing to Walter Burkemo to T3 with Tommy Bolt.
-
Motor City Open: Lone victory of the year came at the Motor City Open, where a pair of 68s in the second and final rounds gave him a two-shot cusion over Tommy Bolt, Marty Furgol and Gene Littler.
-
San Francisco Pro-Amateur: Was in position to win the unofficial San Francisco Invitational Pro-Am in May. Held the lead on the 72nd hole, but his 7-iron approach landed in a greenside bunker, and the ball buried itself. Once he located it and attempted to blast it out of the sand, his swing only moved the ball about a foot, and he eventually double-bogeyed the hole, opening the door for Shelley Mayfield to win.
-
Houston Open: Again came up just short, finishing solo second at the Houston Open to Dave Douglas.
-
Phoenix Open: Two weeks later, at the Phoenix Open, he made his way into a playoff Ed Furgol. The two embarked on an 18-hole Monday playoff with nothing settled after both players fired 71s. Furgol finally prevailed with a par on the first sudden-death hole.
-
San Diego Open: Was in strong position to win three other tournaments. At the San Diego Open in January, couldn't get anything going in the final round at Rancho Santa Fe GC, shot a 1-over 73 and was T2, five back of Littler.
1953 Season
Won three times and finished fifth on the money list. His first title came in a five-man playoff at the Houston Open. The 18-hole overtime featured Jim Ferrier (71), Shelley Mayfield (71), Earl Stewart (72) and Bill Nary (75), who all fell victim to his 2-under 69 that gave him the win at Memorial Park GC.
-
Fort Wayne Open: Final second-place showing of the year came at the Fort Wayne Open, where he was again a playoff victim. After he and Art Wall both shot final-round 65s (two days after he set an Elks CC course record with a 10-under 62), with an 18-hole Monday playoff deciding things. Wall won by two strokes.
-
PGA Championship: Won his first-round match at the PGA Championship against Jerry Barber but then ran into a buzzsaw in Jimmy Clark, losing 5 and 4 in the second round.
-
Carling Open: Final win of the year came at the inaugural Carling Open in Ohio at Manakiki CC, when he beat Ted Kroll in a playoff.
-
Colonial Invitational Tournament: Finished T2 but five strokes back of Ben Hogan at the Colonial Invitational Tournament in May.
-
Palm Beach Round Robin: At the Palm Beach Round Robin, he accumulated the most points (42) on a 70-64-66-67-66 performance to outdistance Jimmy Demaret by seven points for the victory.
-
Mexican Open: Was also runner-up to Roberto De Vicenzo at the unofficial Mexican Open, three shots behind De Vicenzo's winning score at Chapultepec GC.
-
Ryder Cup: Played in his first Ryder Cup, losing his foursomes match (with partner Walter Burkemo) but winning his singles match against Max Faulkner, 3 and 1.
1952 Season
Finished second on the money list for the third time in four years on the strength of four victories, two second-place finishes and two third-place showings.
-
Kansas City Open: Won the Kansas City Open, again in a playoff, beating Jack Burke, Jr. Shot a 66 (the low round of the tournament) to Burke's 72 in the 18-hole extra session. That playoff win was salve for a disappointing two-week run in Chicago–at the All American Open and the World Championship of Golf, both at Tam O'Shanter Club. Lost in a playoff at the World Championship of Golf to Julius Boros, a week after finishing T3 on the same course, a distant nine strokes behind winner Sam Snead.
-
The Open Championship: Elected not to play in The Open Championship but won his second consecutive title when he shot rounds of 65-68-67-66–the only player with four rounds in the 60s–to roll to a five-shot win over Sam Snead at the St. Paul Open at Keller GC in Minnesota, two years after finishing second to Snead at the same course when it hosted the Western Open.
-
Motor City Open: Second win came when he defeated Ted Kroll in a playoff at the Motor City Open. On the first hole of sudden-death, he made a routine two-putt par while Kroll hit into a greenside bunker at Red Run GC and couldn't get up and down.
-
PGA Championship: Best major championship showing was a T5 at the PGA Championship, losing to Kroll in their quarterfinal match, 1-down, on the 38th hole. That was one of three near-misses in non-medal play events. Finished second at the Palm Beach Round Robin, again behind Snead, and in Ohio, at the Inverness Round Robin, he was third, teamed with Lloyd Mangrum in the six-team event won by Jim Ferrier and Snead.
-
El Paso Open: First win of the year came at the El Paso Open, a week after a disappointing second-place performance at the Tucson Open. In West Texas, he fired rounds of 65-66-69-69 to beat Al Besselink by three strokes.
1951 Season
Had a career-best season, finishing second on the money list for a second time in three years and taking home six titles. His first win came at the Lakewood Park Open in Long Beach, Calif., by three strokes over Manuel De La Torre.
-
Kansas City Open: Won for the third time in four weeks with a playoff victory over Doug Ford and Dave Douglas at the Kansas City Open. Seemed to have the tournament in hand until he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole. In the playoff, he shot a 4-under 68 to Ford and Douglas' 72s.
-
St. Louis Open: At the St. Louis Open, he opened with back-to-back 65s at Meadowbrook CC to open a four-shot bulge over Lloyd Mangrum and then hung on to beat Mangrum by two shots, successfully defending his 1950 victory.
-
Eastern Open: Had another tight battle before coming out on top by a stroke over Jerry Barber at the Eastern Open in Baltimore.
-
Fort Wayne Open: Hard-charged in the final round of the Fort Wayne Open by shooting a 67 at Elks CC but still fell a stroke shy of Jim Ferrier.
-
All American Open: At the All American Open in Chicago, he fired rounds of 69-66-68 over his final 54 holes to beat Fred Hawkins by two.
-
Western Open: Had a T2 in Davenport, Iowa, when Marty Furgol nipped him at the wire at the Western Open. Furgol shot a Sunday 65 to his 66 to win by one at Davenport CC.
-
Colonial National Invitational: Waited four months fir his next title, surviving a final-round 73 at Colonial CC at the Colonial National Invitational to beat Jack Burke, Jr. by a shot in Fort Worth.
1950 Season
Won three times and added three other third-place finishes in a season that saw him finish sixth on the money list. Won the Houston Open for the first time, coasting to a three-shot victory over Pete Cooper at Brae Burn CC.
-
Miami Four-Ball: In his final event of the season, teamed with Ed Oliver to T3 at the Miami Four-Ball in December.
-
St. Louis Open: Win No. 3 came at the St. Louis Open at Algonquin GC. Came from five shots off the pace on the final day, shot a 65 and caught Ed Oliver, who had a 62 of his own in the third round. In the 18-hole playoff, the two remained tied through the 18-hole overtime then halved the first sudden-death hole before he made a 20-foot eagle putt for the victory after Oliver's 31-foot eagle chip on the par-5 came up short.
-
Jacksonville Open: After making his way up the Florida coast, won the Jacksonville Open for a second consecutive time, shooting a final-round 69 at Hyde Park GC to beat George Fazio by two shots.
-
Seminole Pro-Amateur: Shot a 9-under 207 at the Seminole Pro-Am in Palm Beach to win the unofficial event by two strokes over Roberto Di Vicenzo, Lew Worsham and Henry Picard. Also paired with C. Douglas Dillon, a New York stockbroker, to win the pro-am portion of the event.
-
Rio Grande Valley Open: Made a hole-in-one in the third round of the Rio Grande Valley Open and went on to T18 in Harlingen, Texas, in February.
-
Long Beach Open: His three third-place performances came at the Long Beach Open, the Tucson Open and the Wilmington (North Carolina) Open. Added top-10s in nine other tournaments, two coming in major championships–at the Masters (T7) and the U.S. Open (T10).
-
Follow the Sun: Appeared as himself in the Ben Hogan biopic "Follow the Sun."
1949 Season
Had a dominant year, winning six times (sharing one of the titles) and landing in second place on the final earnings list.
-
World Championship of Golf: Later added a T4 at the World Championship of Golf outside Chicago and a T3 at the Kansas City Open.
-
Western Open: At the end of the month, shot a final-round 65 at the Western Open to T2 at Keller GC in Minnesota.
-
Dapper Dan Open: Was T3 at the Dapper Dan Open in Pittsburgh.
-
Reading Open: At the Reading Open in early July, he was the only player in the field to record four sub-70 rounds (67-68-65-66).
-
Washington Star Open: Battled Sam Snead at the Washington Star Open in July before finishing solo second at Prince George's CC in Maryland.
-
Motor City Open: After his U.S. Open title, he came right back four days later and opened 66-67 at the Motor City Open outside Detroit to take a two-stroke lead at the midway point. A 71-69 finish left him tied with Lloyd Mangrum. The duo then embarked on a sudden-death playoff that lasted 11 holes, with neither player able to seal the win. Eventually, the players elected to end the playoff as darkness descended, and tournament officials declared a tie.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Biggest win of the season came at the U.S. Open. Survived a final-round 75 at Medinah CC outside Chicago on a 36-hole day where only one player broke 70. He had a 69 in the morning then shot the 4-over 75 in the afternoon to hold off Clayton Heafner and Sam Snead.
-
Jacksonville Open: He made it two wins in a row, taking the Jacksonville Open by two strokes over a fast-closing Jerry Barber.
-
Miami Four-Ball: Left the Tampa-St. Petersburg area for Miami the following week, teamed with Jim Ferrier once again and successfully defended the Miami International Four-Ball. The duo dominated Skip Alexander and Cooper in the finals, carding a best-ball score of 29-30–59 in the first 18 holes and ending the match on the 28th hole, winning 9 and 8. In the 28 holes, they combined for 14 birdies and one eagle (he made a 25-foot putt on the 23rd hole).
-
St. Petersburg Open: Looked ready to win a second consecutive tournament a week later at the St. Petersburg Open but finished solo second, a stroke behind Pete Cooper.
-
Phoenix Open: After a disappointing T3 at the Phoenix Open and a runner-up showing at the Houston Open (despite a second-round 64), he came back the following week to grab his first victory of the year, at the Rio Grande Valley Open, where he destroyed par, opening 68-66-63 and then shooting a routine 70 in the final round to beat Bob Hamilton by two strokes.
1948 Season
-
Hawaiian Open: He waited eight months for his next title, the Hawaiian Open. Shot a third-round 63 at Waialae CC in Honolulu, thanks to an eagle and six birdies in his bogey-free round that set a Waialae course record. He held a four-stroke lead through three rounds and went on to beat Johnny Bulla by three shots.
-
Tacoma Open Invitational: Had one more runner-up outing late in the year, at the Tacoma Open in September. A third-round 64 vaulted him into contention, a stroke behind Fred Haas. His final-round 72 was enough to forge a five-man playoff with Charles Congdon, Ed Oliver, Vic Ghezzi and Haas, with Oliver winning. He tied Oliver at 69 at the end of the 18-hole playoff, knocking Haas (72), Congdon (73) and Ghezzi (75) out. On the first hole of sudden death, Oliver made a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 first hole at Fircrest CC for the win.
-
Utah Open Invitational: Had a 66 on the final round at the Utah Open that resulted in a T3.
-
Denver Open Invitational Championship: Had a 66 on the final round at the Denver Open that resulted in a T3.
-
Zooligans' Open: Had a 68 in the final round of the Columbus Open (ninth).
-
Motor City Open: Had a 68 in the final round of the Motor City Open (seventh).
-
Masters Tournament: At the Masters Tournament, he was again battling Harbert, only this time he trailed Claude Harmon by five strokes and was three behind Harbert. His final-round 70 tied him for second-lowest round of the day, but Harmon matched the 70 and won the green jacket by five shots.
-
Charlotte Open: Had disappointing runner-up finishes in back-to-back starts. The first came at the Charlotte Open, where a 67-67-68 start left him poised to win for a second consecutive year. Heading to the 72nd hole at Myers Park CC trailing Chick Harbert by one stroke, he had a 15-foot birdie putt for the win after Harbert's birdie chip missed. He left his putt two inches short.
-
Miami International Four-Ball: Won twice, with one victory coming in team competition–at the Miami International Four-Ball. He teamed with Australian Jim Ferrier at Miami Springs CC. In the quarterfinals Sunday, the duo played Bobby Locke and Lloyd Mangrum to a tie, with the match called due to darkness. The match continued the following, with Locke-Mangrum falling on the first extra hole. In the semifinals that afternoon, the duo beat Herman Keiser and Johnny Palmer, 2 and 1. They captured the first-place prize the next day, beating Ellsworth Vines-Ed Furgol on the 36th hole, 1-up. The pair split $2,500.
-
Lower Rio Grande Open: Had a 68 in the final round of the Lower Rio Grande Open (T6).
-
Texas Open: He shot a final-round 65 at the Texas Open (two front-nine eagles) to finish solo fourth.
-
Cary speaks about career: Said about his golf career during the season, "I promised myself when I began this thing a little over a year ago, about the time I got married, that I'd try it two years. If I found it all right financially, and that the nervous strain wasn't too much, I'd keep following it. Otherwise, well, it's back to the forceps."
1947 Season
Decided against dentistry as a career and turned professional, with the intent of playing the TOUR.
-
Atlanta Open: Finished at the Atlanta Open T8.
-
Denver Open: Finished at the Denver Open T6.
-
Reno Open: Finished at the Reno Open T9.
-
Esmeralda Open: Finished at the Esmeralda Open T10.
-
Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball: Finished at the Inverness Round Robin fifth.
-
Colonial Invitational: Added top-10 at the Colonial National Invitational with a T6.
-
Charlotte Open: Won his first title as a professional in only his third start, taking the Charlotte Open in a playoff over George Schoux. In the 18-hole extra session, he shot a pair of 32s at Myers Park GC to equal the course record and beat Schoux by nine strokes. In the first round, with darkness covering the course, he twice struck matches to provide a glow to help him line up putts on his final two holes.
-
Married: Married the former Edith Buck.
1946 Season
Discharged from the U.S. Army, he joined his father's dental practice.
-
Philadelphia Inquirer Open: In his other made cut, he T18 at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open at Llanerch CC.
-
Masters Tournament: Received an invitation to the Masters Tournament and made the most of his opportunity. Finished 12th at Augusta.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Memphis City Championship at age 17. Became the University of Mississippi's first All-American in golf, earning the honor in 1939. Won the Tennessee State Amateur between four consecutive times, beginning in 1940.
- Made his mark early, winning the 1945 North and South Open.