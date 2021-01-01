|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mark McCumber
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 07, 1951
Birthday
69
AGE
Jacksonville, FL
Birthplace
Jacksonville, FL
Residence
Wife, Paddy; Addison (1/28/76), Megan (6/14/80), Mark Tyler (4/4/91)
Family
1974
Turned Pro
$6,481,321
Career Earnings
Jacksonville, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (10)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2005 Season
2004 Season
2003 Season
2002 Season
2001 Season
1996 Season
Had rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder in the fall. While rehabbing shoulder, began to feel pain in neck, signaling on-going problem that finally was diagnosed as a spinal-cord lesion, caused by a virus that may have settled in as long ago as 1995. Underwent extensive physical therapy to combat numbness in his left hand and fatigue in his legs. Finished 38th on money list in his last full season on TOUR and had four top-10s.
1994 Season
1989 Season
1988 Season
1985 Season
1983 Season
1979 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE