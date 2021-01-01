×
Mark McCumber
Mark McCumber

Mark McCumber

United StatesUnited States
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2013)
--
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
77.25
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
Mark McCumber

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

September 07, 1951

Birthday

69

AGE

Jacksonville, FL

Birthplace

Jacksonville, FL

Residence

Wife, Paddy; Addison (1/28/76), Megan (6/14/80), Mark Tyler (4/4/91)

Family

1974

Turned Pro

$6,481,321

Career Earnings

Jacksonville, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1978
  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (10)

  • 1979 Doral-Eastern Open
  • 1983 Western Open, Pensacola Open
  • 1985 Doral-Eastern Open
  • 1987 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic
  • 1988 THE PLAYERS Championship
  • 1989 Beatrice Western Open
  • 1994 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, Hardee's Golf Classic, THE TOUR Championship

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1988 World Cup [with Ben Crenshaw]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-0)

  • 1989 Defeated Peter Jacobsen, Beatrice Western Open
  • 1994 Defeated Fuzzy Zoeller, THE TOUR Championship

Personal

  • Has made significant impact in golf-course design with Mark McCumber and Associates, design arm of McCumber Golf, which he operates with his brothers.
  • Designed Tournament Players Club at Heron Bay, site of the Honda Classic.
  • Is a member of the American Society of Golf Architects along with Jack Nicklaus.
  • Grew up next to a golf course in Jacksonville, FL.
  • Son, Tyler, will be a freshman golfer at the University of Florida in the fall of 2009.

Special Interests

  • Family activities, golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2005 Season

  • Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: T9 at the weather-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

2004 Season

  • Royal Caribbean Golf Classic: T5 at the Royal Caribbean Classic at Crandon Park GC near Miami.

2003 Season

  • The Senior Open Championship: Was near the top of the leaderboard for most of The Senior Open Championship before eventually T6 at Turnberry, his top effort in a senior major.
  • Verizon Classic: Among the early leaders at the Verizon Classic and finished T4 at the TPC of Tampa Bay, his best performance ever on the Champions Tour despite a second-round 75.

2002 Season

  • Verizon Classic: Was T7 at the Verizon Classic.

2001 Season

  • SAS Championship: Made Champions Tour debut at the inaugural SAS Championship in Raleigh and T48 at Prestonwood.

1996 Season

Had rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder in the fall. While rehabbing shoulder, began to feel pain in neck, signaling on-going problem that finally was diagnosed as a spinal-cord lesion, caused by a virus that may have settled in as long ago as 1995. Underwent extensive physical therapy to combat numbness in his left hand and fatigue in his legs. Finished 38th on money list in his last full season on TOUR and had four top-10s.

  • The Open Championship: Finished second at The Open Championship.
  • Honda Classic: Finished second at the Honda Classic.

1994 Season

  • THE TOUR Championship: Posted three victories, including season-ending TOUR Championship and earned a career-best $1,208,209, third on the final money list.
  • Hardee's Golf Classic: Followed last win with a one-stroke win over Kenny Perry two months later at Hardee's Golf Classic. Two victories gave him first multiple-win season since 1983. At The TOUR Championship, sank 40-foot putt on first extra hole to defeat Fuzzy Zoeller.
  • Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Defeated Glen Day by three strokes at Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic.

1989 Season

  • Beatrice Western Open: Earned first playoff victory at Beatrice Western Open, beating Peter Jacobsen.

1988 Season

  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Was hometown champion at THE PLAYERS Championship, defeating Mike Reid by four strokes.
  • World Cup: Teamed with Ben Crenshaw to win World Cup title.

1985 Season

  • Doral-Eastern Open: Earned second Doral-Eastern crown.

1983 Season

  • Pensacola Open: Third win came at Pensacola Open.
  • Western Open: Second win came at Western Open.

1979 Season

  • Doral-Eastern Open: First TOUR victory came in his 12th tournament, the Doral-Eastern Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1978