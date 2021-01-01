PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
- 1999 Toshiba Senior Classic, Ingersoll-Rand SENIOR TOUR Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 1991 Ben Hogan Gateway Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-2)
-
1999 Defeated Al Geiberger, John Jacobs, Allen Doyle, Toshiba Senior Classic
-
2000 Lost to J.C. Snead, Tom Wargo, LiquidGolf.com Invitational
-
2002 Lost to Hale Irwin, Turtle Bay Championship
Special Interests
- Acceleration, giving a name to each age spot on my body
Career Highlights
2011 Season
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made just one start, finishing T63 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April.
2008 Season
-
Toshiba Classic: Finished T3 at the Toshiba Classic.
2006 Season
-
Greater Kansas City Golf Classic: Finished T9 at the Greater Kansas City Golf Classic.
2005 Season
-
SBC Classic: Best effort was a T4 at the SBC Classic in March, where he finished two strokes behind winner Des Smyth. Got himself into position with a 6-under-par 66 in the second round before slipping Sunday with a 1-over-par 73.
2004 Season
-
SBC Championship: In last official event of the season, was solo second at the SBC Championship, his best performance on the Champions Tour since losing in a playoff to Hale Irwin at the 2002 Turtle Bay Championship. Was one of just two players (Mark McNulty) to post three straight rounds in the 60s at Oak Hills, yet finished eight strokes back in San Antonio, his second runner-up at this event (2001).
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead with Jose Maria Canizares following a second-round, 8-under-par 64, his best round since 2001, and eventually T5 at the Ford Senior Players Championship.
2003 Season
Best outings came in his first and last starts of the season.
-
SBC Championship: T16 in his final event at the SBC Championship.
-
Verizon Classic: T15 in his first appearance of the season at the Verizon Classic.
2002 Season
-
Turtle Bay Championship: T2 at the Audi Senior Classic. Battled Bruce Lietzke down the stretch in Mexico City before falling one stroke short. Was also runner-up at the Turtle Bay Championship late in the year. Posted a final-round 69 to get into a playoff with Hale Irwin, but lost when he made a par on the first extra hole.
2001 Season
-
SBC Championship: Also T2 at the SBC Championship, two strokes back of Larry Nelson, thanks to a Champions Tour career-low, 9-under 63 in the opening round.
-
SAS Championship: T2 at the inaugural SAS Championship in Raleigh, three strokes back of winner Bruce Lietzke.
2000 Season
-
LiquidGolf.com Invitational: Lost a three-man playoff at the LiquidGolf.com Invitational in Sarasota with J.C. Snead and eventual-winner Tom Wargo.
1999 Season
Won his first and last events of the year.
-
Ingersoll-Rand SENIOR TOUR Championship: Capped his season with a thrilling victory at the Ingersoll-Rand SENIOR TOUR Championship and earned the largest paycheck of his career, $347,000. Moved into contention with a sizzling 64 at The Dunes Club on Saturday, and then fired a final-round 67 on Sunday to overtake Bruce Fleisher and Larry Nelson by one stroke. Victory at The Dunes came 26 years after he had earned PGA TOUR playing privileges there in the National Q-School. Voted Champions Tour's Player of the Month in March and November.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Became the third of a record 11 first-time winners when he triumphed at the Toshiba Senior Classic. Received a sponsor's exemption into the event and eventually won the tournament in a four-way playoff. Made a four-foot birdie putt on the fifth extra hole to beat good friend John Jacobs after Al Geiberger and Allen Doyle had been eliminated earlier in the overtime session. Triumph at Newport Beach CC allowed him to join Doyle as the only other player to claim both a Nationwide Tour and a Champions Tour title.
1998 Season
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Earned a conditional exemption for the 1999 season by finishing 16th at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in the fall.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Debuted at the U.S. Senior Open and T33 at Riviera CC near Los Angeles. Played five other events during the season on sponsor exemptions.