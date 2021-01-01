JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 1988 Hardee's Golf Classic
- 1989 Honda Classic, Bank of Boston Classic
- 1991 H.E.B. Texas Open
- 1993 B.C. Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2003 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
-
1986 Lost to Gene Sauers, Bank of Boston Classic
-
1991 Defeated Gary Hallberg, H.E.B. Texas Open
-
2000 Lost to Carlos Franco, COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans
Personal
- Natural left-hander who plays the game right-handed but putts southpaw.
- Is involved with eyesight organizations as a result of his wife, Claudia, suffering from pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE), a rare eye disease.
- Roomed with Fred Couples for one year and with CBS Sports golf host Jim Nantz for three while attending the University of Houston. Joined Couples and Nantz in Three Amigos Celebrity Tournament, first held in October 1994. One of the beneficiaries of the event was PXE research.
- Is one of a number of former University of Houston products on the Champions Tour, joining Tom Jenkins, Steve Elkington, Fuzzy Zoeller and Couples, as well as broadcasters Billy Ray Brown and John Mahaffey.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, tennis, baseball
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in just six events.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: His best showing was a T37 at the Shaw Charity Classic in September, his final start of the year.
2015 Season
Made seven starts during the season.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: His best effort was a T19 at the Shaw Charity Classic which included a final-round 5-under-par 65.
2014 Season
Made 10 appearances, including a pair via open qualifying.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T20 at The Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Boeing Classic: T22 at the Boeing Classic (open-qualifier).
-
3M Championship: T24 at the 3M Championship.
-
Encompass Championship: Posted a T14 finish at the Encompass Championship, one of five top-25 finishes.
-
Principal Charity Classic: T22 at The Principal Charity Classic.
2012 Season
Made 10 starts.
-
3M Championship: Was also T30 at the 3M Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: His best finish was a T6 in the unofficial Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf along with partner Bob Eastwood.
2011 Season
Played in seven events.
-
AT&T Championship: T39 at the AT&T Championship.
-
Allianz Championship: T32 at the Allianz Championship.
2010 Season
-
Principal Charity Classic: Three straight sub-par rounds led to a T24 finish The Principal Charity Classic in June.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Finished sixth in the Legends Division with teammate Bob Tway in April in Savannah. The pair trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes but slipped back to sixth after a closing-round, 4-under-par 68.
2009 Season
Played 19 events in his first full year on the Champions Tour and had just one top-20 performance.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Posted a T15 at The ACE Group Classic. Shot a final-round 66 at TPC Treviso Bay, his best round since posting the same score on the first day of the Korn Ferry Tour's Henrico County Open in 2005.
2008 Season
-
AT&T Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut late in the season, at the AT&T Championship , and finished T64 at Oak Hills, the site of his 1991 H.E.B. Texas Open triumph.
2005 Season
Split 2005 season between Nationwide Tour (10 events) and PGA TOUR (nine), with three top-25s on the Nationwide Tour.
2004 Season
Posted three top-25s on the 2004 PGA TOUR, while making just six cuts in 27 events.
-
Buick Championship: Posted an ace in the first round of the 2004 Buick Championship, on No. 8 at the TPC at River Highlands from 202 yards with a 5-iron.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 18 events on the 2003 Nationwide tour, with 12 top-25 and seven top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 12 on the money list with $223,232.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Finished T7 at the Miccosukee Championship.
-
Alberta Calgary Classic: Came in T8 at the Alberta Calgary Classic.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Placed T4 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Omaha Classic: His top-10 at the Omaha Classic came as a result of a 15-under-par 129 in the final 36 holes, equaling the Tour's low final 36-hole score this season.
-
Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Finished third at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Notched his first career win on the Nationwide Tour at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. The victory was his first on any Tour since winning the 1993 B.C. Open. Shot all four rounds in the 60s (68-64-64-69) to finish at a tournament record 19-under-par 265, three shots in front of Bill Glasson. Shattered the previous tournament record set in 2002 by Gary Hallberg (274). Collected $81,000 for his effort.
-
VB Open: In addition to his victory, has also finished in the top 10 at the Virginia Beach Open (T9).
-
Wachovia Championship: Best finish on the 2003 PGA TOUR was a T29 at the Wachovia Championship.
2001 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Kept TOUR card for 2002 with T32 finish at 2001 National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Greater Milwaukee Open: Dropped from 49th to 149th on the 2001 official money list from the previous year, with a best finish of T5 at Greater Milwaukee Open.
1999 Season
Made 20 cuts in 31 events on the PGA TOUR in '99 with only top-10 coming in final week.Finished 134th on season money list, leaving him non-exempt for the 2000 season. Instead he went to 1999 Qualifying Tournament and finished first, securing full privileges for 2000, a season that earned him a career-high $963,974, his most lucrative year in golf thanks to three top-10s, including a runner up and third-place finish. Lost playoff to Carlos Franco at Compaq Classic of New Orleans.
-
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: T9 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
1998 Season
Received full playing exemption in 1999 after edging out P.H Horgan for 125th spot in 1998 official money list.
1997 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to Qualifying Tournament in 1997, where he finished second.
-
Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Best 1997 finish was T4 at Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic.
1993 Season
-
B.C. Open: Won the B.C. Open.
1991 Season
-
H.E.B. Texas Open: Placed first in the H.E.B. Texas Open.
1989 Season
Made 20 cuts in 31 events on the PGA TOUR in '99 with only top-10 coming in final week. Had his most successful year on TOUR, with two victories that helped him climb into the top 15 on the money list for the first time in his career.
-
Bank of Boston Classic: Had a second victory at the Bank of Boston Classic.
-
Honda Classic: Had a victory at the Honda Classic.
1988 Season
-
Hardee's Golf Classic: First TOUR win came at 1988 Hardee's Golf Classic. Middle rounds of 62-63--125 during that tournament tie Gay Brewer (1967 Pensacola Classic), Ron Streck (1978 Texas Open), John Cook (1996 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 1997 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic) and Tiger Woods (2000 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational) for lowest consecutive rounds in TOUR history.
1983 Season
After 1983 season spent a lot of time perfecting his left-handed putting style.
1982 Season
First qualified to play on the TOUR in 1982.