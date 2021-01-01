JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 1992
PGA TOUR: 1993
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2002 Nissan Open, FedEx St. Jude Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
1996 Lost to Michael Bradley, Fred Funk, Davis Love III, John Maginnes, Buick Challenge
2003 Lost to Mike Weir, Masters Tournament
National Teams
Personal
- Was first encouraged to play golf by his father Louis at age 6. Is left-handed but plays golf right-handed. Has his own charitable organization, "Len's Friends" foundation, that aids Jacksonville, Fla., charities with a series of golf events. Also supports The First Tee of Jacksonville.
- Instructors include Michael Hunt and Jim McLean.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is the birth of his daughters.
- Enjoys watching the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Yankees.
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Made one cut in six starts on the PGA TOUR. Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time in eight seasons.
2014 Season
Made two of four cuts on TOUR. Made six cuts in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the first time since the 1994 season. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was not able to improve his status on the TOUR.
2012 Season
True South Classic: Finished T31 at the True South Classic in his only PGA TOUR start.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in each of his six PGA TOUR starts, as well as all three Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
Made one of six cuts in his PGA TOUR starts and missed all six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Made 12 of 27 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-10 finish.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T22 in his only start on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2008 Season
Made four of 11 cuts on the PGA TOUR and one of seven cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2007 Season
Competed in 10 events on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut in all 10. Made two out of 16 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Played in 22 events, making six cuts. Played out of the Past Champions category in after being fully exempt in 1993 and 1996-2004.
2005 Season
Struggled with only nine made cuts in 34 starts.
Barclays Classic: Best finish was T12 at the Barclays Classic.
2004 Season
Injured both knees in December 2003 while skiing in Vail, Colo. Following surgery, made his comeback in March at The Honda Classic, where he missed the cut.
John Deere Classic: Did not post a top-10 for the first time in his 10-year PGA TOUR career and had just one top-25, a T20 at the John Deere Classic in July.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Made his first cut of the season at THE PLAYERS Championship two weeks later and finished T33.
2003 Season
Masters Tournament: Playing in his first Masters as a professional and first in 15 years (1988 as an amateur), fired the best round of the tournament, a 7-under 65, in the final round to tie Mike Weir and force the first Masters playoff since 1990. Began the day five strokes back of the third-round leader Jeff Maggert. Held a two-stroke lead over Weir during the back nine before he bogeyed the 18th hole and Weir birdied No. 15 and made a 6-footer for par on the 18th to force the playoff. Weir won the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole. Had never finished in the top-20 in his 10 previous majors.
2002 Season
Finished in the top 30 on the TOUR money list for the first time on the strength of two victories. Made 25 cuts in 28 starts and collected over $2 million in a single season for the first time.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Won the FedEx St. Jude Classic by one stroke over Tim Petrovic. Was seven strokes off the pace after 54 holes and closed with a 64. Paycheck of $684,000 was largest of career.
Nissan Open: Captured first career PGA TOUR victory at the Nissan Open in 220th start. Tied for the lead on the tournament's 72nd hole, he two-putted from 30 feet while co-leader Scott McCarron was unable to get up-and-down for par. Rounds of 69-65-67-68–269 was one better than McCarron, Brad Faxon and Rory Sabbatini.
2001 Season
Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Shared second-round lead at Michelob Championship and closed with 74-67 for a solo fifth.
Shell Houston Open: Finished T6 in the Shell Houston Open.
2000 Season
Tampa Bay Classic: Best effort of the season came at Tampa Bay Classic, a T3. Stood two strokes back of the lead after 36 and 54 holes.
Westin Texas Open at LaCantera: In contention after 18 and 36 holes at the Westin Texas Open. His 73-66 on the weekend produced T6 in San Antonio.
MasterCard Colonial: Second top-10 came at MasterCard Colonial, a T8.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Steady play at The PLAYERS Championship earned him his second top-10 at that event. Was one stroke back of Hal Sutton after posting a 2-under-par 70 in the first round and finished T9.
1999 Season
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: In last start of the year, finished T9 at Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish of season came in his first start when he finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Rest of the year was a struggle with only two more top-25 finishes until final event.
1998 Season
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
1997 Season
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Best finish came in second-to-last start of year at Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Shot 67-66 and trailed Payne Stewart by one stroke through 36 holes. Third-round 65 produced two-stroke lead over David Duval. Posted final-round 74, falling two strokes shy of Duval-Dan Forsman playoff.
1996 Season
LaCantera Texas Open: Finished with a T4 at LaCantera Texas Open, helped him retain playing privileges for 1997.
Buick Challenge: A second at Buick Challenge, shot 68-68 at Callaway Gardens to share 36-hole lead. After final two rounds were canceled due to weather, parred first extra hole of five-man playoff, losing to Michael Bradley's birdie.
Compaq World Putting Championship: Won first Compaq World Putting Championship.
1995 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was 27th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, earning membership in 1996.
NIKE Buffalo Open: Placed T5 at the Buffalo Open.
NIKE Cleveland Open: Finished 69th on Korn Ferry Tour money list with $27,430, driven by T5 at Cleveland Open.
1992 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: First qualified for the TOUR at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Captured 1984 Florida High School Championship.
- Member of Wake Forest's 1986 NCAA Championship team, along with current PGA TOUR player Billy Andrade.
