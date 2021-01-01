|
John Mahaffey
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
May 09, 1948
Birthday
73
AGE
Kerrville, Texas
Birthplace
The Woodlands, Texas
Residence
John D. Mahaffey III (8/8/88), Meagan (6/12/92)
Family
University of Houston (1970, Psychology)
College
1971
Turned Pro
$7,150,457
Career Earnings
The Woodlands, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (10)
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (3-2)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2007 Season
Majority of his year was spent working as a roving announcer for GOLF CHANNEL telecasts of Champions Tour events.
2002 Season
Played his best golf during a six-week span from mid-June until late July when he had two second-place finishes.
2001 Season
2000 Season
1999 Season
Hit 77 percent of Greens in Regulation, the highest mark in the history of the Champions Tour at the time (since surpassed by Tom Kite's 78.0 in 2000).
1998 Season