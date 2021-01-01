×
John Mahaffey
John Mahaffey

John Mahaffey

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
73
AGE
1971
Turned Pro
University of Houston (1970, Psychology)
College
Kerrville, Texas
Birthplace
211
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2007)
$1,056
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2007)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2007)
79.75
Scoring Average (2007)

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

John Mahaffey
John Mahaffey
United StatesUnited States
No additional profile information available

John Mahaffey

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

May 09, 1948

Birthday

73

AGE

Kerrville, Texas

Birthplace

The Woodlands, Texas

Residence

John D. Mahaffey III (8/8/88), Meagan (6/12/92)

Family

University of Houston (1970, Psychology)

College

1971

Turned Pro

$7,150,457

Career Earnings

The Woodlands, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 1998

PGA TOUR Victories (10)

  • 1973 Sahara Invitational
  • 1978 PGA Championship, American Optical Classic
  • 1979 Bob Hope Desert Classic
  • 1980 Kemper Open
  • 1981 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic
  • 1984 Bob Hope Classic
  • 1985 Texas Open
  • 1986 Tournament Players Championship
  • 1989 Federal Express St. Jude Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

  • 1999 Southwestern Bell Dominion

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-2)

  • 1975 Lost to Lou Graham, U.S. Open Championship
  • 1978 Defeated Jerry Pate, Tom Watson, PGA Championship
  • 1984 Defeated Jim Simons, Bob Hope Classic
  • 1985 Lost to Mark Wiebe, Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic
  • 1985 Defeated Jodie Mudd, Texas Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)

  • 1999 Defeated José Maria Cañizares, Bruce Fleisher, Southwestern Bell Dominion
  • 2002 Lost to Bob Gilder, FleetBoston Classic

Personal

  • Early in his career, was sought out by other players to do imitations.
  • Many thought his comic imitation of Chi Chi Rodriguez's swing was even better than the real thing.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2007 Season

Majority of his year was spent working as a roving announcer for GOLF CHANNEL telecasts of Champions Tour events.

  • Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Managed three official starts and also teamed with Lou Graham to finish T12 in the Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Was 74th at the Allianz Championship and withdrew from both the Senior PGA Championship and The Senior Open Championship.

2002 Season

Played his best golf during a six-week span from mid-June until late July when he had two second-place finishes.

  • FleetBoston Classic: Overcame back spasms to fire final-round 65 at FleetBoston Classic, but lost in a playoff to Bob Gilder.
  • Greater Baltimore Classic: First runner-up performance came at the Greater Baltimore Classic at Hayfields, one stroke behind J.C. Snead.

2001 Season

  • The Transamerica: Finished T4 in Napa after battling Allen Doyle and eventual winner Sammy Rachels to the wire. Vaulted into contention Saturday when he fired his career-low round, a Silverado South course-record, 10-under 62 that included a front-nine score of 28. Reeled off 11 birdies in the round and seven in a row (holes 1-7).

2000 Season

  • Kroger Senior Classic: Finished solo third at the Kroger Senior Classic.

1999 Season

Hit 77 percent of Greens in Regulation, the highest mark in the history of the Champions Tour at the time (since surpassed by Tom Kite's 78.0 in 2000).

  • Southwestern Bell Dominion: Won his only Champions Tour event at the Southwestern Bell Dominion. Victory in San Antonio came 14 years after he claimed the Texas Open in the same city on the PGA TOUR. Made a 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Jose Maria Canizares and Bruce Fleisher. Holed a clutch 20-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole in regulation to get into the overtime session.

1998 Season

  • Utah Showdown Presented by Smith's: Best finish was a T2 at the Utah Showdown, where he finished four strokes behind Gil Morgan.
  • Saint Luke's Classic: Debuted at the Saint Luke's Classic and T26 at the Kansas City event.