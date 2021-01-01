JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 1988 Pensacola Open
- 1991 Las Vegas Invitational, Nestle Invitational
- 1994 Northern Telecom Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
1991 Defeated D.A. Weibring, Las Vegas Invitational
Personal
- Born in Paris, where his father worked in the oil business.
- With Gary McCord, helped conduct the Santa Claus Classic, a charity pro-am which ran from 1994-2003 at TPC Scottsdale.
- With Scott Verplank and Brian Watts, runs the ClubCorp Pro-Am in Dallas to benefit the health clinic at his former junior high school.
- Finished third at the 1998 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic one week after tangling with chainsaw at his Phoenix home. While cutting a limb, the saw slipped and hit his left-index finger. In comment that typifies his unique sense of humor, he remarked: "There are better ways to weaken the grip on your left hand, don't you think?"
- Won the 1999 Southern Company Citizenship Award for work with charities.
- Underwent Achilles tendon surgery in October 2003.
- Worked briefly in television for Golf Channel, serving in an analyst's role.
- Outside of Golf, enjoys watching college football on TV. His favorite team as a kid was the Chelsea FC. Favorite meal is lobster and broccoli. Favorite movie is "Blazing Saddles." Favorite television shows include "Intervention", "Breaking Bad", and "Parenthood".
- Says he'd love to trade places for a day with Bernhard Langer (" â€˜cause he's a stud!").
- His first job was as a paperboy.
- One talent he'd like to have is to be a helicopter pilot.
- A favorite athlete in another sport is Roger Federer.
- One course he'd love to play is Sand Hills in Nebraska.
- His most memorable vacation was going to Europe with his family.
- His most memorable shot was his 3-iron on the 90th hole at the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.
- Is involved with the The Semper Fi Fund, which provides financial assistance to wounded Marines and their families while they recover.
- If he's not playing golf, enjoys road biking.
- Bucket list includes traveling around the world with his kids.
Special Interests
- Travel, swimming, fishing, whistling
Career Highlights
2004 Season
Did not play due to Achilles tendon surgery (Oct. 24, 2003) and subsequent rehabilitation. Will receive a Major Medical Extension for the 2005 campaign. Has the opportunity to play in 29 events and match the $623,262 winnings of 2004's No. 125, Tag Ridings. If he does so, will play out of the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the season.
2003 Season
Finished among the top 125 for the 18th time in 19 seasons on TOUR.
-
Greater Hartford Open: One week after withdrawing from Greater Hartford Open due to the death of his mother, finished T8 at the Buick Open, five shots behind champion Jim Furyk.
-
EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Recorded four rounds in the 60s at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship to finish T9, his second top-10 of the season.
-
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: A final-round 68 at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort vaulted him to a T6 finish at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, his best finish since a T3 at the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2002 Season
Used Top-50 career money winners exemption for 2002. Actually 51st, but with the ranking of the late Payne Stewart (No. 15), moved into top 50.
-
John Deere Classic: Closed with 64 at the John Deere Classic good for T10, his second top-10 of the season.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2000 Tampa Bay Classic and first top-3 finish since the 2000 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic.
2001 Season
Fell to 180th on the money list with uncharacteristic season.
-
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: T25 at the Invensys Classic of Las Vegas produced lone top-25 finish of the season.
-
Phoenix Open: Made history in the first round of the Phoenix Open, recording an ace on the 333-yard, par-4 17th hole. Magee's drive bounded onto the green at the TPC of Scottsdale, caromed off Tom Byrum's putter and went into the hole for what was believed to be the first hole-in-one on a par 4 in TOUR history. "It looked like a hole-in-one and sounded like a hole-in-one. But I still wasn't sure it was one," Magee said. Byrum was squatting down looking over a putt when the ball deflected off his putter and rolled about 8 feet directly into the hole for a rare double-eagle ace. Magee's opening 66 was two strokes behind leaders Brad Elder, Scott Verplank and Tom Lehman. Finished T44.
2000 Season
Four top-10 finishes were most since 1998, while earnings of $867,372 were third most of his career and ranked 55th on official money list. Extended streak of years with a runner-up finish to five.
-
Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Best finish of season came at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic where four sub-par rounds produced a lone second-place finish and season-high $324,000 payday.
1999 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Bulk of earnings came in one week when he finished second and earned $500,000 in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. Had victories over Darren Clarke (1-up), Thomas Bjorn (2 and 1), Bill Glasson (1-up), Shigeki Maruyama (1-up) and John Huston (3 and 1) before losing to Jeff Maggert.
1998 Season
Earned career-best $964,302 and had one runner-up and a pair of third-place finishes. Finished 30th on official money list for second consecutive year.
-
Memorial Tournament: Rounds of 67-71-68-69 produced Memorial Tournament runner-up finish, four strokes behind Fred Couples.
1997 Season
Seven top-10s his best since 1991, when he also had seven.
-
Greater Vancouver Open: Came close twice to first victory since 1994 Northern Telecom Open with second-place finishes, first at Greater Vancouver Open.
1996 Season
Ended the season with five top-10s.
1994 Season
-
Northern Telecom Open: Most recent victory came at Northern Telecom Open. Closing 67 gave him a two-stroke margin over Loren Roberts, Vijay Singh, Jay Don Blake and Steve Stricker.
1991 Season
-
Las Vegas Invitational: Later that year, shot 31-under-par 329, then the 90-hole scoring record, to force playoff with D.A. Weibring at Las Vegas Invitational. Won playoff with par on second extra hole.
-
Nestle Invitational: Strong early-season run culminated in second career victory at rain-shortened Nestle Invitational over Tom Sieckmann. 30-foot eagle putt at 16 on final day was margin of victory.
1988 Season
-
Pensacola Open: First TOUR victory came at Pensacola Open, where he rallied from four strokes back on final day.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-American at University of Oklahoma.
- Won 1979 Doug Sanders Junior Invitational.