Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (12)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1980
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2008
PGA TOUR Victories (6)
- 1985 The Open Championship
- 1986 Greater Greensboro Open
- 1987 Tournament Players Championship
- 1988 Phoenix Open, KMart Greater Greensboro Open, Masters Tournament
International Victories (22)
-
1978 Nigerian Open
-
1979 Scottish Professional Championship
-
1979 B.A. Avis Open [Eur]
-
1979 Jersey Open
-
1979 Scandinavian Enterprise Open [Eur]
-
1979 European Open [Eur]
-
1980 Coral Welsh Classic [Eur]
-
1981 Paco Rabanne French Open [Eur]
-
1981 Lawrence Batley International [Eur]
-
1982 Lawrence Batley International [Eur]
-
1983 Cepsa Madrid Open [Eur]
-
1984 Italian Open [Eur]
-
1984 Lancome Trophy [Eur]
-
1984 Casio World Open [Asia]
-
1985 Benson and Hedges International [Eur]
-
1987 German Masters [Eur]
-
1988 Dunhill British Masters [Eur]
-
1988 Suntory World Match Play Championship [Eur]
-
1991 BMW International Open [Eur]
-
1992 Lancia-Martini Italian Open [Eur]
-
1992 Volvo Masters [Eur]
-
2010 ISPS Handa Senior World Championship
Additional Victories (2)
-
1980 World Cup [indiv]
-
1984 Kapalua International
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (3-1)
-
1987 Defeated Jeff Sluman, Tournament Players Championship
-
1988 Defeated Fred Couples, Phoenix Open
-
1988 Defeated Ken Green, KMart Greater Greensboro Open
-
1989 Lost to Paul Azinger, Steve Jones, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
National Teams
- 1979, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987 Ryder Cup
- 1979, 1980, 1987 World Cup
- 1977 Walker Cup
- 1980, 1982, 1984 Hennessy Cognac Cup
- 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992 Dunhill Cup
- 1985, 1986 Nissan Cup
- 1987 Kirin Open
Personal
- Awarded Member of British Empire. After becoming first British winner of Masters, put haggis, a Scottish dish, on menu at Champions Dinner the next year.
- He was taught the game by his late father, Alex, the long-time professional at Hawkstone Park in England.
- Won the 2014 World Hickory Open at Panmure GC in Carnoustie, Scotland, using pre-1935 clubs with hickory shafts, carding scores of 76-69 for a three-stroke victory.
- In May 2015, along with Nick Faldo, became an honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Special Interests
- Motorcycles, cars, airplanes
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season No. 73 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after finishing T72 at the SAS Championship. Season-best finish came at the Chubb Classic (T6).
-
Chubb Classic: Opened with an 8-under 63, his best score in 442 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions, and was a first-round co-leader at the Chubb Classic. Closed with rounds of 71-68 and finished T6, his fifth top-10 in individual competition and first since the 2015 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
2018 Season
-
The Open Championship: The 1985 Open champion hit the opening tee shot at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Missed the cut while making his 43rd appearance, the second-most behind Gary Player's record 46 starts.
2017 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: The World Golf Hall of Fame member played in just nine events with his best showing a T22 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Ian Woosnam.
-
Masters Tournament: Made his 36th appearance in the Masters Tournament but did not make the cut.
2016 Season
Made just 10 starts during the campaign and none after the Senior Open Championship in late July. Competed in his 35th Masters Tournament in April but did not make the cut and also failed to make the cut at the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon.
-
Principal Charity Classic: His best showing came in June when he finished T17 at the Principal Charity Classic.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was also T20 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April where he closed with a 7-under-par 65, his low round of the year.
2015 Season
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: On the leaderboard through 54 holes of the Senior PGA Championship and eventually finished T9 on The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort, his best in a major since a seventh at the 2013 Senior Open Championship.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Made a strong run for his first PGA TOUR Champions title in April when he teamed with Ian Woosnam to finish second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. The pair led by two strokes heading into the final round but could not hold off a late-round charge by Billy Andrade and Joe Durant, who won by three strokes.
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.
2014 Season
Made 14 PGA TOUR Champions starts. Made two PGA TOUR starts.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Encompass Championship: His best showing coming in June when he was T14 at the Encompass Championship near Chicago.
-
Masters Tournament: Finished T44 at the Masters
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Competed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour but missed the cut.
2013 Season
Was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 Scottish Golf Awards.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Was 12th at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September.
-
Montreal Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round 76 to finish T17 at the Montreal Championship.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Turned in his best performance in 19 starts in July when he was on the leaderboard throughout at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and eventually finished seventh. It marked his best outing in the Tour's only overseas major and his best outing on the PGA TOUR Champions since the 2012 Senior PGA Championship (T4).
-
The Open Championship: Played in his 35th consecutive Open Championship and finished 84th at Muirfield.
-
Masters Tournament: Made the cut for the 16th time at the Masters, finishing T54 in April.
-
Scottish Open: Competed at the European Tour's Scottish Open the previous week but missed the cut.
2012 Season
Highlight of his career came in May when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Entered the Hall with fellow members Phil Mickelson, Hollis Stacy, Dan Jenkins and Peter Alliss. Missed the cut in his only two PGA TOUR starts.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Recorded his best career finish in a stroke-play event when he fired rounds of 66-64 on the weekend at Harbor Shores to place T4 at the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: Also was T13 at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am after finding himself tied for the runner-up slot through 36 holes at TPC Tampa Bay, five strokes off Michael Allen's lead.
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.
-
Scottish Open: Missed the cut at the European Tour's Scottish Open.
2011 Season
In mid-December, he was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame via the international ballot. In his only two starts on the PGA TOUR, missed the cut. Made six Champions Tour starts. Also made three starts on the European Tour.
-
Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air: Was T14 at the Songdo IBD Championship in September.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T8 with partner Peter Senior at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April.
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.
2010 Season
Played on the PGA TOUR, but missed the cut in all three events played. Recorded one top 10 in 13 Champions Tour starts. Made three starts on the European Senior Tour.
-
Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: Posted a top-10 finish for the first time in the year when he was T10 at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in Korea in September. One of just four players to shoot three consecutive sub-par rounds in the tournament.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Senior Open Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut in The Open Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Peter Senior to finish T12 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut in the Masters.
-
The Cap Cana Championship: Final-round 67 at Punta Espada GC moved him up into a T13 at The Cap Cana Championship in March, which was his best effort on the PGA TOUR Champions since the 2009 Senior Open Championship.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Missed the cut in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
-
Handa Irish Senior Open: Finished 9th at the Handa Irish Senior Open.
-
DeVere Collection PGA Seniors Championship: Finished 12th at the DeVere Collection PGA Seniors Championship.
-
ISPS Handa Senior World Championship: Won the inaugural ISPS Handa Senior World Championship at Mission Hills in China on the European Seniors Tour in November 2010, the first event of that Tour's 2010-11 season. It was his first victory on the European Seniors Tour and his first win anywhere since the 1992 Volvo Masters.
2009 Season
-
Masters Tournament: Turned in a strong showing at the Masters Tournament, finishing T20 in his 28th appearance in Augusta. It was his best performance since his 1988 victory. T20 finish at the Masters was his first top-25 finish since the 2000 season.
-
Toshiba Classic: Had four finishes in the top 15 during his 19 PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T12 at the Toshiba Classic and a pair of T13s at The Senior Open Championship and the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, where he teamed with Ian Woosnam.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Was also T15 at The ACE Group Classic.
-
Aberdeen Brunei Senior Masters: Was T6 at the Aberdeen Brunei Senior Masters on the European Senior Tour in early March.
2008 Season
Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in March and made 16 starts.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Ian Woosnam to claim a third-place finish in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April. The duo turned in the low score in the final round, a 12-under 60, but their late charge still left them two strokes shy of the winning team of Andy North and Tom Watson in Savannah.
-
Masters Tournament: Along with Ian Woosnam, was one of just two PGA TOUR Champions players to make the cut at the Masters (72-75). Eventually was 45th at Augusta National after rounds of 78-77 on the weekend.
-
Toshiba Classic: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Toshiba Classic in March and finished T54.
-
Ryder Cup Wales Senior Open: Made three starts on the European Senior Tour, with his best finish a T11 at the Ryder Cup Wales Senior Open.
2000 Season
Posted two top-10 finishes.
-
SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Seventh-place finish at SEI Pennsylvania Classic was his last top 10 on TOUR.
1989 Season
Recorded two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish. Ended up being his last top-3 performance on TOUR.
1988 Season
-
Masters Tournament: Had a breakout year on the PGA TOUR when he was a three-time winner and a seventh-place finisher on the money list. Last of six PGA TOUR wins came at the Masters Tournament, where he was a one-stroke victor over Mark Calcavecchia, becoming the first British winner of the event.
-
KMart Greater Greensboro Open: Victory in Augusta came just one week after he defeated Ken Green with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open.
-
Phoenix Open: Earlier that year, came from seven strokes behind Davis Love III on the final day at the Phoenix Open to earn a berth in a playoff with Fred Couples. Made bogey on the third extra hole but still prevailed.
1987 Season
-
Tournament Players Championship: Claimed the Tournament Players Championship, besting Jeff Sluman in a playoff.
1986 Season
-
Greater Greensboro Open: Won the Greater Greensboro Open by two strokes over Andy Bean.
1985 Season
-
The Open Championship: Claimed first PGA TOUR victory when he came from three strokes behind on the final day at Royal St. Georges to win The Open Championship by one stroke over Payne Stewart.
Amateur Highlights
- Was an amateur standout prior to turning professional in 1977.
- Member of the Great Britain/Ireland Walker Cup team in 1977.