JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1999 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic 2003 84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania

Additional Victories (1)

1997 Honda Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

1999 Defeated Mike Brisky, John Deere Classic

Personal

Wife, Dawn, was a gymnast at the University of Texas.

Has an interest in writing, specifically about golf instruction, for which he has penned more than 1,000 tips. Published a book, the Pocket Pro edition of Golf Tips from the Tour.

Special Interests

Family, basketball

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not play in an event as he continued his recovery from his illness which has sidelined him since 2012. Will have a Special Medical Extension in 2015.

2013 Season

Did not play in an event as he continued to recover from his recent illness.

2012 Season

Made nine starts on Tour before having his year cut short in June while beginning treatment for bone cancer. Had his best two efforts in his first two starts of the season. Was T15 at the Allianz Championship and T14 the following week at The ACE Group Classic. Had played three rounds at the Regions Tradition before he withdrew prior to his final round when his illness was diagnosed.

2011 Season

SAS Championship: Equaled his career-best finish on the Champions Tour when he was T6 at the SAS Championship. Was two-strokes off the first-round lead and final-round 70 at Prestonwood moved him up.

Equaled his career-best finish on the Champions Tour when he was T6 at the SAS Championship. Was two-strokes off the first-round lead and final-round 70 at Prestonwood moved him up. Viking Classic: Made a start at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic and finished 73rd overall.

Made a start at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic and finished 73rd overall. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was also T18 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

2010 Season

Made four starts on both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour prior to his Champions Tour debut. Made 12 starts on the Champions Tour after turning 50 in mid-July, with two top-10 finishes in those dozen appearances.

Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the 2010 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace and finished 11th after a seven-hole playoff with Steve Haskins, who made birdie on the seventh hole to claim the 10th spot.

Attended the 2010 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace and finished 11th after a seven-hole playoff with Steve Haskins, who made birdie on the seventh hole to claim the 10th spot. Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: Added a second top-10 finish to his resume when he was T10 at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea in September.

Added a second top-10 finish to his resume when he was T10 at the inaugural Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea in September. JELD-WEN Tradition: His most-successful outing came in August at the JELD-WEN Tradition in Oregon. Making just his fourth start since turning 50, he was among three players two strokes behind Tom Lehman after 54 holes, but a final-round 72 eventually led to a T6 finish.

His most-successful outing came in August at the JELD-WEN Tradition in Oregon. Making just his fourth start since turning 50, he was among three players two strokes behind Tom Lehman after 54 holes, but a final-round 72 eventually led to a T6 finish. The Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut in his debut at The Senior Open Championship, but bounced back the following week with a T12 effort at the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee.

2009 Season

Played in only four events and made one cut on TOUR, finishing T74 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. Also played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2009 and made five cuts, with a best finish of T12 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open in June.

2008 Season

In 16 PGA TOUR appearances, posted three made cuts and a season-best T47 at the Shell Houston Open. Made eight Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T64 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic his only made cut.

2007 Season

Played in just four events in comeback from strained MCL in left knee suffered in May 2006 as well as a lingering elbow injury. Granted Major Medical Extension carryover for 2008.

2006 Season

Limited to 17 events due to strained MCL in left knee and elbow injury. Finished out of the top 125 for the first time since 1995. Did not play after withdrawing from Booz Allen Classic in June.

Shell Houston Open: Best finish, a T6 at the Shell Houston Open, came in his 11th start of season.

2005 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the eighth consecutive season and earned more than $1 million for just the second time in his 10th year on TOUR.

John Deere Classic: Past champion was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the John Deere Classic. Entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Hank Kuehne, Richard S. Johnson and Craig Bowden. Finished T4, two strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair, after a 1-over-par 72 on Sunday that included a bogey-bogey finish.

Past champion was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the John Deere Classic. Entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Hank Kuehne, Richard S. Johnson and Craig Bowden. Finished T4, two strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair, after a 1-over-par 72 on Sunday that included a bogey-bogey finish. THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned his first top-10 in seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship with a T8. Played 31 holes during a Monday finish and was one of two players (Fred Funk) to record sub-par final rounds with his 70-70. Made the biggest move on Monday beginning the day T52 and jumping up 44 spots.

Earned his first top-10 in seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship with a T8. Played 31 holes during a Monday finish and was one of two players (Fred Funk) to record sub-par final rounds with his 70-70. Made the biggest move on Monday beginning the day T52 and jumping up 44 spots. Nissan Open: Recorded an unofficial T5 at rain-shortened Nissan Open. Rounds of 70-65 were two shots out of Adam Scott-Chad Campbell playoff.

2004 Season

Finished 102nd on TOUR money list, lowest finish since ending the 1998 season at No. 104. Posted two top-10s.

2003 Season

Finished a career-best 28th on the money list thanks to his second win, a career-high six top-10s and more than $2 million in earnings. Had never earned more than $1 million entering the season. Earnings were enough to qualify for his first TOUR Championship, where he finished 28th, and the 2004 Masters, where he missed the cut.

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: First win in over four years came at the 84 LUMBER Classic of Pennsylvania. Set course and tournament records with final-round, career-best 10-under 62 and 72-hole total of 22-under 266. Came from seven strokes back on a 36-hole Sunday.

First win in over four years came at the 84 LUMBER Classic of Pennsylvania. Set course and tournament records with final-round, career-best 10-under 62 and 72-hole total of 22-under 266. Came from seven strokes back on a 36-hole Sunday. John Deere Classic: Week prior to victory, was leader or co-leader through first three rounds at rain-hampered John Deere Classic. Finished T2, four strokes behind Vijay Singh.

2002 Season

Buick Invitational: T2 at the Buick Invitational, one stroke behind champion Jose Maria Olazabal. Shared lead following second and third rounds, but final-round 70 included a three-putt bogey on the tournament's 72nd hole.

2001 Season

Made more than $500,000 for third consecutive season and kept his TOUR card for fourth straight year since playing 1997 season on Korn Ferry Tour.

2000 Season

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted season-best T3 at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

1999 Season

John Deere Classic: Broke through to earn first PGA TOUR title, after 113 events, at the John Deere Classic. Birdied 72nd hole to force playoff with Mike Brisky, then birdied fifth playoff hole to earn $360,000. Holed bunker shot on second playoff hole (No. 16) for birdie. Brisky birdied from 12 feet to match him. Was 12th first-time winner at Oakwood CC. $622,883 he earned was more than he had earned in his career on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour combined.

Broke through to earn first PGA TOUR title, after 113 events, at the John Deere Classic. Birdied 72nd hole to force playoff with Mike Brisky, then birdied fifth playoff hole to earn $360,000. Holed bunker shot on second playoff hole (No. 16) for birdie. Brisky birdied from 12 feet to match him. Was 12th first-time winner at Oakwood CC. $622,883 he earned was more than he had earned in his career on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour combined. Honda Invitational: Won the Honda Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico.

1998 Season

Returned to the PGA TOUR after prior membership in 1989 and 1995. Finished 104th on the final money list, his first ever in the top 125.

1997 Season

NIKE TOUR Championship: Played the Korn Ferry Tour full-time and finished seventh on the final money list thanks, in part, to a third-place effort at the Web.com Tour Championship. Set a Grand National Lake Course record in the third round when he fired a 6-under-par 66.

1994 Season

Member of winning PGA Cup team.

Amateur Highlights