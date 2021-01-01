|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
J.L. Lewis
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
July 18, 1960
Birthday
2019 (Age 59)
DECEASED
Emporia, Kansas
Birthplace
Austin, Texas
Residence
Wife, Dawn; Cole (5/12/84), Sherry (4/30/87); two grandchildren
Family
Texas State University
College
1984
Turned Pro
$8,217,998
Career Earnings
Austin, TX, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not play in an event as he continued his recovery from his illness which has sidelined him since 2012. Will have a Special Medical Extension in 2015.
2013 Season
Did not play in an event as he continued to recover from his recent illness.
2012 Season
Made nine starts on Tour before having his year cut short in June while beginning treatment for bone cancer. Had his best two efforts in his first two starts of the season. Was T15 at the Allianz Championship and T14 the following week at The ACE Group Classic. Had played three rounds at the Regions Tradition before he withdrew prior to his final round when his illness was diagnosed.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made four starts on both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour prior to his Champions Tour debut. Made 12 starts on the Champions Tour after turning 50 in mid-July, with two top-10 finishes in those dozen appearances.
2009 Season
Played in only four events and made one cut on TOUR, finishing T74 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. Also played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2009 and made five cuts, with a best finish of T12 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open in June.
2008 Season
In 16 PGA TOUR appearances, posted three made cuts and a season-best T47 at the Shell Houston Open. Made eight Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T64 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic his only made cut.
2007 Season
Played in just four events in comeback from strained MCL in left knee suffered in May 2006 as well as a lingering elbow injury. Granted Major Medical Extension carryover for 2008.
2006 Season
Limited to 17 events due to strained MCL in left knee and elbow injury. Finished out of the top 125 for the first time since 1995. Did not play after withdrawing from Booz Allen Classic in June.
2005 Season
Finished in the top 125 for the eighth consecutive season and earned more than $1 million for just the second time in his 10th year on TOUR.
2004 Season
Finished 102nd on TOUR money list, lowest finish since ending the 1998 season at No. 104. Posted two top-10s.
2003 Season
Finished a career-best 28th on the money list thanks to his second win, a career-high six top-10s and more than $2 million in earnings. Had never earned more than $1 million entering the season. Earnings were enough to qualify for his first TOUR Championship, where he finished 28th, and the 2004 Masters, where he missed the cut.
2002 Season
2001 Season
Made more than $500,000 for third consecutive season and kept his TOUR card for fourth straight year since playing 1997 season on Korn Ferry Tour.
2000 Season
1999 Season
1998 Season
Returned to the PGA TOUR after prior membership in 1989 and 1995. Finished 104th on the final money list, his first ever in the top 125.
1997 Season
1994 Season
Member of winning PGA Cup team.
Amateur Highlights