JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

1978 Walt Disney World National Team Championship

1979 Houston Open

1980 Pleasant Valley Jimmy Fund Classic

1982 Hawaiian Open, Lajet Classic

1983 Buick Open

1984 B.C. Open

1985 Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic

1990 BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic, Centel Western Open, Canon Greater Hartford Open, Canadian Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2003 3M Championship

2004 Constellation Energy Classic

Additional Victories (1)

1988 Chrysler Team Championship [with George Burns]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

1980 Defeated Gil Morgan, Pleasant Valley Jimmy Fund Classic

1984 Lost to Jack Renner, Hawaiian Open

1985 Defeated Steve Pate, Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic

Personal

Maintains a great interest in the stock market. Home office has numerous computers and financial documents.

Favorite movie is "Contact."

Says best shot of his career was the sand wedge he hit to win 1990 BellSouth Atlanta Classic in near-darkness.

Admires Tiger Woods.

Favorite course is Butler National near Chicago and Muirfield Village in Ohio, home to the PGA TOUR's Memorial Tournament.

Says greatest accomplishment was winning four tournaments in 1990 and earning Player of the Year Award.

First job was in construction.

A New York Giants follower and his favorite athlete is Lawrence Taylor.

Says if he weren't playing golf, he'd be a scientist.

Biggest thrill outside of golf was the birth of his first child.

Keeps an Indian-head penny in his golf bag.

Special Interests

Financial and stock markets, reading

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Played in just eight events, the fewest in his PGA TOUR Champions career. Teamed with Scott Simpson to T33 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April and was T37 at the 3M Championship in August where he posted three consecutive sub-par rounds.

2015 Season

Played in just 13 events, fewest since 2009 when he played a similar number. Teamed with Scott Simpson to T26 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

2014 Season

In 16 starts he saved the best for last when he finished T6 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic in his final appearance of the campaign. It was his first top-10 finish since 2011 (T3 with Keith Fergus at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf). Posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s, the first time he had done so since the 2010 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2013 Season

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and partner Larry Nelson finished T16 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.

He and partner Larry Nelson finished T16 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Recorded his best finish in an individual stroke-play event since the 2010 Dick's Sporting Goods Open (T3) when he placed T7 at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta, thanks to a final-round 69.

2012 Season

Played in 17 events, with a pair of top-25 finishes.

Regions Tradition: Best showing came in June when he was T13 at the Regions Tradition, helped by a final-round, 3-under 69.

Best showing came in June when he was T13 at the Regions Tradition, helped by a final-round, 3-under 69. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Also T25 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf with partner Keith Fergus.

2011 Season

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Along with partner Keith Fergus, was tied for the 36-hole lead at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and eventually finished T3, one stroke short of a playoff in the team, better-ball Legends Division.

2010 Season

SAS Championship: Final-round 68 at the SAS Championship moved him into a T24 and included a rare two eagles on par-4 holes. Holed out his second shot on No. 2 (5-iron, 176 yards). Two holes later, he holed second shot at No. 4 (6-iron, 170 yards). It marked the first time that had happened on the Champions Tour since Tom Kite in the opening round of the 2006 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Final-round 68 at the SAS Championship moved him into a T24 and included a rare two eagles on par-4 holes. Holed out his second shot on No. 2 (5-iron, 176 yards). Two holes later, he holed second shot at No. 4 (6-iron, 170 yards). It marked the first time that had happened on the Champions Tour since Tom Kite in the opening round of the 2006 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Enjoyed his most-productive outing in over three years when he was T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in June. Was the first-round leader after a 7-under-par 65 and remained in contention throughout the tournament before eventually finishing two strokes behind champion Loren Roberts. Performance in Endicott before family and friends was his best Champions Tour effort since he was third at the 2007 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, its final year using an individual stroke-play format.

2009 Season

Underwent a double-bypass heart operation in early April and was out of action until late June when he returned at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Finished T33 at En-Joie GC, shooting back-to-back 69s on the weekend.

The ACE Group Classic: Made five starts prior to his surgery, with his best finish a T11 at The ACE Group Classic in Naples.

2007 Season

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was the early leader Sunday at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and narrowly missed getting in a playoff with Jay Haas and Tom Kite when he three-putted the final green. His T3 performance in Savannah was his best since a T3 at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic in 2006.

Was the early leader Sunday at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf and narrowly missed getting in a playoff with Jay Haas and Tom Kite when he three-putted the final green. His T3 performance in Savannah was his best since a T3 at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic in 2006. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Along with Andy Bean, was the 36-hole co-leader at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa. Eventually placed sixth at the TPC Tampa Bay after shooting a 4-over 75 in the final round, with temperatures in the low 50s and gusting winds to 30 mph.

2006 Season

Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Final-round 66 vaulted him up into a T3 at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic.

2005 Season

Was one of the hottest players on the Champions Tour during the first part of the season, with seven top-10 finishes in his first eight starts.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T5 at the U.S. Senior Open in Dayton, his best performance in a major championship on the Champions Tour.

Was T5 at the U.S. Senior Open in Dayton, his best performance in a major championship on the Champions Tour. FedEx Kinko's Classic: Was the 36-hole co-leader the following week at the FedEx Kinko's Classic, but slid to T3 after posting a final-round 73 in Austin.

Was the 36-hole co-leader the following week at the FedEx Kinko's Classic, but slid to T3 after posting a final-round 73 in Austin. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was the 36-hole leader at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah, but finished T3 after shooting a 76 Sunday in cool, windy conditions.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah, but finished T3 after shooting a 76 Sunday in cool, windy conditions. Toshiba Senior Classic: Made impressive showing at the Toshiba Senior Classic. Fired three consecutive sub-par rounds to finish T2, four strokes behind winner Mark Johnson.

2004 Season

Enjoyed his finest season on the Champions Tour, surpassing the $1-million mark for the first time and finishing 11th overall on the money list.

Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR: Opened with an 8-under-par 64 in his next start at the Administaff Small Business Classic and held a two-stroke margin over D.A. Weibring after 36 holes, but a closing-round 72 left him T3.

Opened with an 8-under-par 64 in his next start at the Administaff Small Business Classic and held a two-stroke margin over D.A. Weibring after 36 holes, but a closing-round 72 left him T3. Constellation Energy Classic: Won for the second time in his career when he went wire-to-wire at the Constellation Energy Classic in early October. Held off a late charge from Hale Irwin for a two-stroke win near Baltimore.

Won for the second time in his career when he went wire-to-wire at the Constellation Energy Classic in early October. Held off a late charge from Hale Irwin for a two-stroke win near Baltimore. Commerce Bank Long Island Classic: Earlier was T2 at the Commerce Bank Long Island Classic. Besides eventual winner Jim Thorpe, was the only other player to post three straight rounds in the 60s on Eisenhower Park's Red Course. Missed a playoff with Thorpe when his uphill 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the last hole came up short.

2003 Season

3M Championship: Registered his first victory since the 1990 Canadian Open. Became the sixth of seven first-time winners on the Champions Tour when he triumphed by one stroke at the 3M Championship near Minneapolis in August. Put together three straight rounds in the 60s and sank a 4-foot birdie putt on the final hole to nip Gil Morgan and Morris Hatalsky for the victory. Earned $262,500, the largest check of his professional career. Victory at the TPC Twin Cities came in the midst of a run of 13 straight par-better rounds.

2002 Season

Finished a respectable 28th on the money list in his first full year on the Champions Tour.

Farmers Charity Classic: Best finish among seven top-10 efforts was a T4 at the Farmers Charity Classic in Michigan.

Best finish among seven top-10 efforts was a T4 at the Farmers Charity Classic in Michigan. SBC Senior Classic: Made his debut in early March at the SBC Senior Classic near Los Angeles and T37 at Valencia CC.

1991 Season

Was a member of the 1991 U.S. Ryder Cup team and represented the U.S. in the 1991 World Cup, as well.

1990 Season

Had career year in 1990, for which he was selected by peers as the first PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Claimed four victories from May to September, making him the first since Curtis Strange in 1988 to win four times. Became the fifth player to earn more than $1 million in one season, finishing second to Greg Norman on the money list with $1,024,647.

Canadian Open: Fourth victory came at the Canadian Open, by one over Ian Baker-Finch and Jim Woodward.

Fourth victory came at the Canadian Open, by one over Ian Baker-Finch and Jim Woodward. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Also shot four straight rounds in the 60s for a two-stroke victory at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

Also shot four straight rounds in the 60s for a two-stroke victory at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Centel Western Open: Captured the Centel Western Open by four over Payne Stewart.

Captured the Centel Western Open by four over Payne Stewart. BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic: In near darkness, captured the BellSouth Atlanta Classic, an event he also won in 1985, by one stroke over Keith Clearwater, Larry Mize and Nick Price.

1984 Season

B.C. Open: Upstate New York native captured the 1984 B.C. Open.

1982 Season

Hawaiian Open: Won the 1982 Hawaiian Open with an orange ball, the first player to win with a ball that wasn't white.

1978 Season