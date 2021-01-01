|
Massy Kuramoto
Full Name
cur-uh-MO-toe
Pronunciation
5 ft, 5 in
165 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
September 09, 1955
Birthday
65
AGE
Hiroshima, Japan
Birthplace
Hiroshima, Japan
Residence
Wife, Margaret; Fumina (12/28/81)
Family
Nihon University (Economics, 1978)
College
1981
Turned Pro
$1,325,677
Career Earnings
Hiroshima, Japan
City Plays From
Career Highlights
Made 18 starts, with a trio of top-25 finishes. Had a streak of 310 holes without a three-putt during the season, best on Tour. Played in 49 events the previous two years with a best finish a solo fourth-place effort at the 2006 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
Partially exempt for 2007 after finishing 37th on the final money list.
Fully-exempt in 2006 by earning medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the PGA of Southern California GC. Finished the six-round event at 3-under-par and two strokes in front of runner-up Kirk Hanefeld. After opening with a 7-over-par 79, followed by an even-par 72, he then put together four consecutive sub-par rounds in the windy conditions, the only player to do so.