Massy Kuramoto
Massy Kuramoto

Massy Kuramoto

JapanJapan
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 5  in
165 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
65
AGE
1981
Turned Pro
Nihon University (Economics, 1978)
College
Hiroshima, Japan
Birthplace
5  ft, 5  in
165 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
65
AGE
1981
Turned Pro
Nihon University (Economics, 1978)
College
Hiroshima, Japan
Birthplace
Massy Kuramoto
Massy Kuramoto
JapanJapan
No additional profile information available

Massy Kuramoto

Full Name

cur-uh-MO-toe

Pronunciation

5  ft, 5  in

165 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

September 09, 1955

Birthday

65

AGE

Hiroshima, Japan

Birthplace

Hiroshima, Japan

Residence

Wife, Margaret; Fumina (12/28/81)

Family

Nihon University (Economics, 1978)

College

1981

Turned Pro

$1,325,677

Career Earnings

Hiroshima, Japan

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Skiing, reading

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: His best finish on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017 is T7th at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship.

2008 Season

Made 18 starts, with a trio of top-25 finishes. Had a streak of 310 holes without a three-putt during the season, best on Tour. Played in 49 events the previous two years with a best finish a solo fourth-place effort at the 2006 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T18 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open, where he shot a 9-under-par 63 in the second round, including a 6-under-par 29 on the back nine.
  • Commerce Bank Championship: Was T14 at the Commerce Bank Championship.
  • Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Finished T15 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

2007 Season

  • AT&T Championship: Earned partially-exempt status for 2008 with a top-20 finish in the final full-field event of the year, the AT&T Championship. His T18 performance in San Antonio moved him from 51st position into the 48th spot.
  • SAS Championship: Also was T9 at the SAS Championship in late September. Trailed Mark Wiebe by four strokes after 36 holes but a final-round 71 kept him in the top-10 at Prestonwood.
  • Bank of America Championship: Was among the top-10 twice last year and had his best event of the season in late June. Finished T8 at the Bank of America Championship, thanks to a hole-in-one in the second round. Used an 8-iron on the 167-yard 17th hole for the 11th ace of his career and the fifth in tournament history.
  • Principal Charity Classic: Matched his career-best round on the Champions Tour on the final day of The Principal Charity Classic. His 8-under 63 Sunday matched the 18-hole tournament course record at Glen Oaks (John Bland) and vaulted him 25 spots in the final standings.

2006 Season

Partially exempt for 2007 after finishing 37th on the final money list.

  • Constellation Energy Classic: Also was just one stroke back of Don Pooley after two rounds of the Constellation Energy Classic and eventually finished T13 after shooting 3-over on the back nine on Sunday.
  • Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Final-round 65 at the Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach included a front-nine, 7-under 29. Round at Pebble moved him into solo fourth, his best finish on the Champions Tour. Check for $120,000 moved him into the top 40 on the money list for good.
  • Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Was in contention at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic. Trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes, but a closing-round 73 dropped him to a T13 finish. Shot 9-under-par 63 in the opening round at TPC Snowqualmie Ridge, established a career-best on the Champions Tour.
  • Commerce Bank Championship: Put together back-to-back top-10s during the early summer when he was T7 in the Commerce Bank Championship on Long Island and T9 at the Greater Kansas City Golf Classic.
  • Puerto Vallarta Blue Agave Golf Classic: First top-10 effort came early in the year when he T8 at Puerto Vallarta Blue Agave Golf Classic.

2005 Season

Fully-exempt in 2006 by earning medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the PGA of Southern California GC. Finished the six-round event at 3-under-par and two strokes in front of runner-up Kirk Hanefeld. After opening with a 7-over-par 79, followed by an even-par 72, he then put together four consecutive sub-par rounds in the windy conditions, the only player to do so.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Nearly didn't qualify for the finals after earning one of the last spots in the first stage of qualifying, also at the PGA of Southern California GC. Made birdie on the first playoff hole to advance to the finals.