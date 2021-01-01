JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (6)
- 1976 Tallahassee Open
- 1977 Florida Citrus Open
- 1983 Doral-Eastern Open
- 1984 Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open, Bay Hill Classic
- 1988 Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
International Victories (3)
-
2003 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Roger Maltbie]
-
2008 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Roger Maltbie]
-
2009 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Roger Maltbie]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2014 Florida Senior Open Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-0)
-
1984 Defeated Gary Hallberg, Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open
-
1984 Defeated George Burns, Bay Hill Classic
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
2004 Lost to Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, The ACE Group Classic
Personal
- Says his biggest thrill in golf was winning the USGA Junior Amateur Championship in 1970.
- Also active in golf course design with Robbins/Koch Golf Designs, Inc.
Special Interests
- Golf course design, reading, music
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made three starts, including the U.S. Senior Open where he missed the cut.
2015 Season
Best finish in four starts was a T29 The ACE Group Classic.
2014 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Won the Florida Senior Open Championship in August.
2013 Season
Made just three starts. Was T44 at the U.S. Senior Open and T44 at The ACE Group Classic.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Was in the unofficial Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf where he teamed with Roger Maltbie to finish T8.
2012 Season
Once again played a limited schedule while concentrating on his broadcasting work with NBC Sports. Also T21 at The ACE Group Classic and T27 at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Made just four starts, including one in the unofficial Raphael Division in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf where he teamed with long-time partner Roger Maltbie for a T4 finish.
2011 Season
Made six starts during the year.
-
Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Highlighted season with a T2 finish with partner Roger Maltbie at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in the unofficial Raphael Division.
-
Allianz Championship: Also T32 at the Allianz Championship.
2009 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Successfully defended the title and won his third 36-hole Raphael Division title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, again teaming with Roger Maltbie.
2008 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Won the Raphael Division (with Roger Maltbie) at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2004 Season
Had his best career performances on the Champions Tour.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Added a second T2 that year at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf when he and Gil Morgan finished one stroke behind Hale Irwin in Savannah, Ga.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Was T2 at The ACE Group Classic after being involved in a three-man playoff with winner Craig Stadler and Tom Watson. Appeared to be in command with a three-stroke lead with five holes to play, but bogeyed the 14th and 17th holes to surrender his lead and then fell back into overtime after missing a long birdie try. Watched Stadler sink a 27-foot birdie putt that eliminated him. Was the first-round leader after setting a course record at The Club at TwinEagles, a 10-under-par 62, his lowest round on either the PGA TOUR or Champions Tour, that included an 8-under 28 on the back nine.
2003 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Roger Maltbie to win the 36-hole Raphael Division (for players ages 50 to 69) at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2002 Season
-
Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Made his final PGA TOUR appearance, missing the cut at the Bay Hill Classic.
1989 Season
Had his final two top-10s of his PGA TOUR career, both coming in Florida.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted a T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
-
Honda Classic: Was T9 at the Honda Classic.
1988 Season
-
Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational: Won the last of his six PGA TOUR titles, at the Panasonic-Las Vegas Invitational. Finished the season with his best earnings year of his career, with $414,694 to put him 24th on the money list.
1984 Season
Enjoyed his highest money-list finish, placing 17th on the strength of two wins, at the Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open and the Bay Hill Classic.
-
Bay Hill Classic: In Florida, he had the same scenario play out in Orlando. He entered the Bay Hill Classic's final round six strokes back, made it into a playoff then defeated George Burns, again with a birdie on the second extra hole.
-
Bay Hill Classic: In Florida, he had the same scenario play out in Orlando. He entered the Bay Hill Classic's final round six strokes back, made it into a playoff then defeated George Burns, again with a birdie on the second extra hole.
-
Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open: In San Diego, he began the final round six strokes behind but made it into a playoff, where he defeated Gary Hallberg with a birdie on the second hole.
Amateur Highlights
- First-team All-American from 1972-74 and a member of Florida's 1973 NCAA Championship team.
- Winner of 10 collegiate events.
- Member of 1973 and 1975 U.S. Walker Cup squads and 1974 U.S. World Amateur team. Gained his first taste of professional golf when he qualified for the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont as an amateur and finished 57th.