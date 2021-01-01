JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 1975 IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (7)
- 1999 Bell Atlantic Classic
- 2000 AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
- 2002 AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
- 2003 Bruno's Memorial Classic
- 2004 Blue Angels Classic
- 2005 Allianz Championship
- 2006 SAS Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
1981 Lost to Raymond Floyd, Bruce Lietzke, Wickes/Andy Williams San Diego Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-4)
-
1999 Defeated Jim Thorpe, Bell Atlantic Classic
-
2001 Lost to Jim Thorpe, Kroger Senior Classic
-
2002 Lost to Bob Gilder, Kroger Senior Classic
-
2005 Defeated D.A. Weibring, Allianz Championship
-
2006 Lost to John Harris, Commerce Bank Championship
-
2008 Lost to Brad Bryant, Scott Hoch, Tom Kite, The ACE Group Classic
Personal
- Biggest thrills in golf were playing on the University of Houston's 1970 NCAA championship team, all of his victories on both the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions and playing with both Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is being at the birth of his three children.
- Got started in golf by watching his father and older brother.
- A college teammate of John Mahaffey and was a second-team All-America at Houston in 1971.
- His brother owns Winged Canyon, a winery in the Napa Valley.
- Favorite golf course is Pebble Beach.
- Enjoys watching "MASH" and "Seinfeld" reruns and was a big fan of Bob Hope's shows.
- American cyclist Lance Armstrong is his favorite athlete.
- Enjoys Mexican food.
- Best friend on the PGA TOUR Champions is Bruce Fleisher.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Made a hole-in-one in the opening round of the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Sank a 9-iron from 119 yards on No. 6 at Top of the Rock. It was the fourth of his PGA TOUR Champions career. He and teammate Mark O'Meara would eventually finish T5 in the event.
2016 Season
Played in just three events during the year with his best finish a T10 with teammate Jerry Smith at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.
2015 Season
Played in just four events.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: His best finish came in April when he teamed with Joe Daley to T18 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
2014 Season
Did not play an event for the first time in his career.
2013 Season
Made just nine starts during the season, the fewest in his career and none after the 3M Championship in August.
-
Regions Tradition: Was also T22 at the Regions Tradition.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to T6 in the unofficial Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2012 Season
-
SAS Championship: Closed with a 5-under-par 67 at the SAS Championship to finish T10.
-
Boeing Classic: Was a two-stroke 36-hole leader at the Boeing Classic, but a 78 Sunday dropped him into a T21. Played in a Sunday final grouping for the first time since the 2009 Allianz Championship.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to finish T9 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2011 Season
In 20 starts, had his two best finishes in his final two appearances of the season. Was T13 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio a week after finishing T16 at the Insperity Championship near Houston.
2010 Season
-
Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: Lone top-10 finish came in early October when he was T9 at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn.
-
Allianz Championship: His opening-round, 8-under-par 64 at the Allianz Championship was his lowest round since a second-round 64 in the final event of the 2008 season.
2009 Season
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was one of three players over age 60 to earn a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Added another T4 finish in May at the rain-shortened Regions Charity Classic in Birmingham after carding rounds of 68-69.
-
Toshiba Classic: In early March, was T4 again at the Toshiba Classic, making just two bogeys in the event and posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s at Newport Beach CC.
-
Allianz Championship: Was T4 in three events, all coming before mid-May. In his opening start of the season in Florida, shared the 36-hole lead with Gil Morgan at the Allianz Championship before shooting a final-round 71, which left him T4 with Morgan and Mark James.
2008 Season
Underwent surgery on his left knee in December to repair a torn medial meniscus.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Also finished T2 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in mid-September. Was tied for the 36-hole lead with R.W. Eaks but carded a final-round 75 and finished in a tie for the runner-up spot with Tom Kite, four strokes back om Eaks. His 19 birdies in the Hickory event were the most made in a 2008 event.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Had a strong effort early in the campaign in Naples, where he was T2 at The ACE Group Classic. Led by two strokes after 36 holes but missed critical birdie opportunities on his final two holes to eventually finish in a four-way tie. Was joined in the extra session by Scott Hoch, Brad Bryant and Tom Kite. Hoch made a birdie on the first extra hole for the win.
2007 Season
Streak of years among the top-30 money-winners ended at eight straight after finishing 31st in earnings, just $4,079 behind Jim Thorpe for the 30th spot which would have qualified him for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Pocketed $600,959, ending his run of consecutive million-dollar seasons at eight straight, as well.
-
AT&T Champions Classic: Best effort among five top-10s was a T4 at the AT&T Champions Classic in March.
2006 Season
-
SAS Championship: Broke through for his seventh career victory when he was a one-stroke winner over Loren Roberts and Chip Beck at the weather-shortened SAS Championship near Raleigh. Fired rounds of 68-66 and held a one-stroke margin following Saturday's round before overnight rains forced cancellation of the final round. Picked up $300,000 for his win, the largest check of his career.
-
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Fired a tournament record-tying and career-best 11-under-par 61 at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic which led to a T3 finish.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: Also lost to John Harris in a playoff in the Commerce Bank Championship at the Red Course at Eisenhower Park. Was the 36-hole leader in the event but was caught by Harris on the final day despite shooting a 2-under 69 in the final round. Made a sparkling par save on the first hole of overtime only to lose to a birdie by Harris moments later.
2005 Season
Earned a career-best total of nearly $1.484 million which placed him sixth on the money list, his highest standing ever.
-
SAS Championship: Also finished T2 at the SAS Championship, two strokes behind Hale Irwin who played the final nine holes in 6-under-par.
-
3M Championship: Made his third career ace on the PGA TOUR Champions during the second round of the 3M Championship (4-iron, 200 yards, No. 13). Hole-in-one in Minnesota was his 12th eagle of the season. Eventually finished with 17 eagles which led all PGA TOUR Champions players.
-
Allianz Championship: Won for the sixth time on the PGA TOUR Champions, defeating D.A. Weibring with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at the Allianz Championship near Des Moines. Birdied four of six holes during one stretch on the back nine and kept his composure after missing a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 17 that would have given him the win in regulation. Win capped a run of five top-five finishes in six appearances that started when he was the runner-up to Des Smyth at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Was T2 earlier in the year at the Bruno's Memorial Classic.
2004 Season
-
SAS Championship presented by Forbes: Second to Craig Stadler at the SAS Championship in September.
-
Allianz Championship: Finished three shots behind D.A. Weibring at the Allianz Championship.
-
Blue Angels Classic: Lone victory came in April when a final-round 63 helped him cruise to a five-stroke win at the Blue Angels Classic, his fifth career title on the PGA TOUR Champions. Moved into contention with a second-round 65 at The Moors and then vaulted into the lead for good with birdies on three of his first four holes Sunday.
2003 Season
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Notched his seventh career ace in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship when he used a 9-iron from 138 yards on No. 17 at Sonoma GC.
-
JELD-WEN Tradition: Joined John Bland as the only other PGA TOUR Champions player with multiple aces during the year. First made a hole-in-one in the third round of the JELD-WEN Tradition when he aced No. 7 at The Reserve with a 4-iron from 203 yards.
-
Long Island Classic: His 7-under-par 63 in the final round at the Long Island Classic included a 6-under 28 on the front nine, the season's lowest numerical nine-hole score.
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Was T5 at the Ford Senior Players Championship, his top effort in a senior major (since equalled at 2005 Senior PGA Championship and 2005 JELD-WEN Tradition).
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Highlight of his season came in early May when he registered his fourth career win on the PGA TOUR Champions at the Bruno's Memorial Classic. Broke away from Bruce Fleisher and Hale Irwin with a final-round 67 for a three-stroke victory. Needed just 78 total putts over 54 holes at Greystone and became eligible for the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (five combined career titles) as a result of his triumph near Birmingham.
-
MasterCard Championship: Came close to winning earlier in the year in Mexico, but along with three other players, fell one stroke short of first-time winner David Eger at the MasterCard Classic.
2002 Season
-
Kroger Senior Classic: Made strong bid for second win of the year, closing with a 10-under-par 62 at the Kroger Senior Classic, which also tied the course record set earlier in the day by Bruce Lietzke. However, fell in a two-hole playoff with Bob Gilder, the second year in succession he lost in a playoff at the event.
-
AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: Won north of the border for the second time when he triumphed at the AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship. Opened with a 63 at Essex and closed with 64 to defeat Walter Morgan, Morris Hatalsky and Bruce Lietzke by three strokes. In winning, became first player since Don January (1983-84) to win multiple PGA TOUR Champions titles in Canada.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Finished T10 at the Toshiba Senior Classic after playing all 54 holes without a bogey, the first senior to do so since Joe Inman at the 2000 EMC Kaanapali Classic.
2001 Season
The only one of 16 millionaires that season who did not win an event. Knocked on the victory door three times only to come up short with three runner-up finishes.
-
Kroger Senior Classic: Had victory snatched from his grasp at the Kroger Senior Classic. Closed with a then-career-best 7-under 63 at Kings Island on Sunday and was two strokes up on Jim Thorpe with one hole to play. Dramatic eagle by Thorpe forced a playoff and then a birdie by Thorpe on the first extra hole proved to be the winner.
-
Novell Utah Showdown: One of only three players in the Novell Utah Showdown field to card three consecutive sub-70 rounds, but came up one stroke shy of Steve Veriato in Park City.
-
The Instinet Classic: Was in the hunt throughout The Instinet Classic, but finished two strokes back of Gil Morgan.
2000 Season
-
AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: Earned his second career title as a senior at the AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship. Made birdie on the final hole to nip Kermit Zarley by a stroke at St. Charles CC in Winnipeg. Victory came just over a month after his wife, Martha, delivered Tom Jr.
1999 Season
Voted by his peers as the PGA TOUR Champions's Comeback Player of the Year.
-
Bell Atlantic Classic: Won the Bell Atlantic Classic in a playoff. Defeated Jim Thorpe with a birdie on the first extra hole for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory and first TOUR title since the 1975 IVB-Philadelphia Classic. Win at Hartefeld National made him the fifth of a record 11 first-time winners on the season.
1998 Season
-
AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: Contended for the AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship crown in Calgary, but finished T2 behind Brian Barnes.
1997 Season
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Earned a conditional exemption for 1998 by placing 10th at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in November.
1975 Season
-
IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Claimed his only PGA TOUR victory in 1975 at the IVB-Philadelphia Classic, where he held off a late-charging Johnny Miller by one stroke.
1973 Season
-
USI Classic: Had a T2 at the 1973 USI Classic.