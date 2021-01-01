|
John Inman
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
November 26, 1962
Birthday
58
AGE
Greensboro, North Carolina
Birthplace
Durham, North Carolina
Residence
Wife, Patti
Family
University of North Carolina (B.S. Recreation Administration)
College
1985
Turned Pro
$1,684,189
Career Earnings
Durham, NC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in 11 events during the campaign, including six as an open qualifier, with one top-10 finish to his credit.
2015 Season
Played in just six events during the year without a top-25 finish.
2014 Season
Played in 19 events through the Career Victory category. Turned in two of his better efforts in a five-week span during May and June.
2013 Season
Played in 14 events, primarily through the Career Victory Category.
2012 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE