×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
John Inman
John Inman

John Inman

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
58
AGE
1985
Turned Pro
University of North Carolina (B.S. Recreation Administration)
College
Greensboro, North Carolina
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
58
AGE
1985
Turned Pro
University of North Carolina (B.S. Recreation Administration)
College
Greensboro, North Carolina
Birthplace
156
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2019)
$10,085
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
73.67
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

John Inman
John Inman
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

John Inman

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

November 26, 1962

Birthday

58

AGE

Greensboro, North Carolina

Birthplace

Durham, North Carolina

Residence

Wife, Patti

Family

University of North Carolina (B.S. Recreation Administration)

College

1985

Turned Pro

$1,684,189

Career Earnings

Durham, NC, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

  • 1987 Provident Classic
  • 1993 Buick Southern Open

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1984 NCAA Championship (indiv).

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 1993 Defeated Billy Andrade, Mark Brooks, Brad Bryant, Bob Estes, Buick Southern Open

Personal

  • Is the younger brother of former PGA TOUR and Champions Tour winner, Joe Inman, who currently is the head coach at Georgia State University. He and his brother are one of just 12 sets of brothers who have won on the PGA TOUR.

Special Interests

  • Birding, music, gardening

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Played in 11 events during the campaign, including six as an open qualifier, with one top-10 finish to his credit.

  • Principal Charity Classic: Open qualified for the Principal Charity Classic and finished T8 in Iowa. Was the first-round leader after a 7-under-par 65, his low round of the year, and was on the leaderboard throughout the event. His finish earned him a spot at the American Family Insurance Championship as a top-10 finisher not previously exempt.

2015 Season

Played in just six events during the year without a top-25 finish.

2014 Season

Played in 19 events through the Career Victory category. Turned in two of his better efforts in a five-week span during May and June.

  • Encompass Championship: Had another good finish in late-June when he was T14 at the Encompass Championship. Was tied for second through 36 holes and played in the final group once again but finished with a 2-over-par 74 to drop 12 spots in the final standings.
  • Regions Tradition: He was second after 54 holes at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham in May before a closing-round 75 dropped him to T9.
  • Allianz Championship: Was also T15 in his first start of the year at the Allianz Championship.

2013 Season

Played in 14 events, primarily through the Career Victory Category.

  • Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Registered his first top-10 Champions Tour finish when he was T9 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn after posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s.
  • Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was also T18 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut, at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, where he finished T48.

2012 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace in Florida, where he finished T55.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1986
  • PGA TOUR: 1990