Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2000 BUY.COM Steamtown Classic
Personal
- Favorite golf course is Cypress Point on the Monterey Peninsula.
- Favorite book is 1984 by George Orwell. His favorite team as a kid was the Los Angeles Rams, and his favorite athlete was Sandy Koufax. Among the music he enjoys listening to is Jethro Tull, the Allman Brothers, Les Dudek, Johnny Winter and classic rock. Is a big fan of Tommy's Hamburgers. Favorite movie is "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
- His first job was a dishwasher at a restaurant.
- Says the one talent he'd most love to have is to be able to play drums.
- One course he's never played that he'd love to play is Pine Valley.
- Says the person he'd most like to sit down for a discussion with and why is Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson, who he says has "a brilliant mind."
- His bucket includes swimming in the La Brea Tar Pits, taking a bulldozer to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro and opening a Swiss bank account, as well as playing nine holes with the Dalai Lama at Cypress Point.
- Credits his dad for giving him his start in golf.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Was credited with 21 start during the year and posted one top-10 finish and four top-25 efforts.
-
PowerShares QQQ Championship: T17 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event. Was T9 after 36 holes at the latter, but a final-round 76 dropped him out of the top 10.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Was T17 at the Principal Charity Classic.
-
Regions Tradition: Best outing came in May when he put together four consecutive sub-par rounds to finish T9 at the Regions Tradition, the second year in succession he had finished in the top 10.
-
Allianz Championship: Had a pair of eagles in the second round of the Allianz Championship in his first start of the year.
2015 Season
Two of his better outings came in major championships. Led all players in Driving Accuracy at 81.15%.
-
SAS Championship: Three straight sub-par rounds led to a T9 finish at October's SAS Championship.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Posted a second top-10 performance in a senior major when he was T7 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, thanks to four consecutive sub-par rounds at Belmont CC near Boston in June. It was the second time in three years he had posted a top-10 in this championship.
-
Regions Tradition: Turned in his best performance as a member of the PGA TOUR Champions in May when he T3 at the Regions Tradition, the first major championship of the year. After opening with a 1-under-par 71, he shot rounds of 69-68-69 to finish with a 72-hole total of 11-under 277. Played bogey-free over his final 54 holes and had just two bogeys in the event, the fewest by a player in event history. Earned $151,225, a career best as a professional.
2014 Season
Slipped from 40th to 42nd on the money list but posted career-bests for earnings in a season ($417,513) as well as top-10 finishes (four) in his 22 starts. His four top-10 outings surpassed his totals for his four previous years combined. One of the straightest hitters on Tour, finished second in Driving Accuracy (82.94%), a year after leading the Tour at 81.14%.
-
SAS Championship: Shot 68-69 on the weekend at Prestonwood CC to move into a T10 finish at the SAS Championship.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Used three consecutive sub-par rounds to finish T10 at The Principal Charity Classic.
-
Toshiba Classic: Posted the best finish of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he was T5 at the Toshiba Classic on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s. Was one of several players who shared the lead on the back nine Sunday. Saw his chances slip away with a bogey on No. 17, and he finished two strokes behind Fred Couples.
2013 Season
Started the season conditionally exempt after finishing 47th on the prior-year's money list. However, parlayed solid play during a three-event run in the early summer, which netted him nearly half his season earnings and helped him in the late-season reshuffle. Finished the year 40th on the money list.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Was fully exempt for the 2014 season after securing one of the five exempt positions at the season-ending National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in November. Was among five players at T4 at the end of regulation. Made par on the first playoff hole, which earned him the fifth spot.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T8 at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, closing with 3-under 67.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: T14 at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, shooting 65 in the final round.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in Pittsburgh in late June.
2012 Season
A product of the 2011 PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament, he played in 19 events with three top-20 finishes on his season card. Best showings were a pair of T13s.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: T16 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T13 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Encompass Insurance Pro-Am of Tampa Bay: T13 at the Encompass Insurance Pro-Am.
2011 Season
Made four starts on the Champions Tour.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned exempt status through the 2012 reorder by finishing fourth at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., in November.
-
AT&T Championship: Qualified for four events during the year, with his best effort coming in the year's final full-field event. He recorded three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Had a T16 at the Principal Charity Classic.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Farmers Insurance Open, but missed the cut.
2010 Season
Made two starts on the Champions Tour.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament and finished 49th.
-
AT&T Championship: Was T59 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished T24 at the U.S. Senior Open near Seattle.
2009 Season
Made one cut in one of three starts.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the 2009 Champions Tour Qualifying Tournament and finished T20, which allows him to participate in open-qualifying.
-
Soboba Classic: Finished T11 at the Soboba Classic.
2008 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Only Korn Ferry Tour start came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he missed the cut.
2007 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr. Pepper: Finished T22 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his best finish in three starts.
2006 Season
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Was T10 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, his top finish in 20 starts.
2005 Season
Rejoined the PGA TOUR after fourth successful trip through PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament in 2004. Ended the season with nine made cuts in 23 starts.
-
Buick Championship: A T25 at the Buick Championship represented his only top-25 finish.
2004 Season
On the Korn Ferry Tour, finished 85th on money list in 14 starts. Had two top-10s.
-
Cox Classic: T4 at the Cox Classic. Had a double eagle during the third round in Omaha, one of five posted during the season.
-
Rheem Classic: Was T5 at the Rheem Classic.
2000 Season
Regained his PGA TOUR card by virtue of his career-best 15th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had nine top-25 finishes that year, including his first career win.
-
BUY.COM Steamtown Classic: Won the inaugural Steamtown Classic. Opened with rounds of 72-70 at Glenmaura National and then tied the course record with a 5-under 65 in Saturday's round to join three others in first place. Posted a 68 Sunday to win by one over Ian Leggatt. Victory came in 209th professional event (129 PGA TOUR, 80 Korn Ferry). First-place check of $81,000 vaulted him from No. 31 to No. 8 on the season money list.