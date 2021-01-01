JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (16)
-
1971 New Hampshire Junior Amateur
-
1972 New Hampshire Junior Amateur
-
1973 New Hampshire Junior Amateur
-
1974 New Hampshire Amateur
-
1976 New Hampshire Amateur
-
1982 New Hampshire Open
-
1999 New England PGA Pro-Pro Match Play Championship
-
1999 Rhode Island Open
-
2000 New England PGA Championship
-
2000 New England PGA Pro-Pro Match Play Championship
-
2001 New England PGA Championship
-
2001 New England PGA Pro-Pro Match Play Championship
-
2002 New England PGA Pro-Pro Stroke Championship
-
2003 New England PGA Championship
-
2003 New England PGA Pro-Pro Stroke Championship
-
2008 Senior PGA Professional National Championship
Personal
- Parents got him started playing golf when he was eight years old.
- Played collegiately from 1974-77 at the University of Houston.
- Lists Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan as his heroes.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf was when his son, Ryan, was born.
- Favorite golf courses include: Cypress Point GC, Salem CC, Medinah CC, Pebble Beach GL and Shinnecock Hills GC.
- Favorite movie is "Caddyshack." Favorite entertainer is Jerry Seinfeld.
- Is a good friend of Dana Quigley.
Special Interests
- Fishing, spending time with son
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made two starts.
-
3M Championship: Finished T74 at the 3M Championship.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
2011 Season
Had three starts.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: His best showing was 41st at the U.S. Senior Open.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Qualified for The Senior Open Championship but missed the cut.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: T60 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2010 Season
Played in 16 events, the most he's played in a season since joining the Champions Tour in 2006.
-
3M Championship: Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the 3M Championship in August.
2009 Season
Played in eight events in 2009.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Returned to National Q-School at the end of the season and earned a conditional exemption with a sixth-place finish. Originally one of three players to T5 and final fully-exempt spot, but Jim Roy's birdie on the first extra hole secured him the final exempt position and Hanefeld took sixth with a par.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Best finish was a T25 at The Senior Open Championship. Made the first hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career at that event at Sunningdale, holing a 6-iron shot on the fourth hole during the third round.
2008 Season
Made 11 starts and was 71st on the money list, with $183,747.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Conditionally-exempt in 2009 after 11th-place finish at 2008 National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Best effort was a career-best T5 at The Principal Charity Classic in Iowa, two years after posting a T6 finish there.
-
Senior PGA Professional National Championship: Won the 2008 Senior PGA Professional National Championship, defeating John Aubrey and Jon Fiedler by four strokes in Palm Springs, Calif.
2007 Season
Made 11 starts on the 2007 Champions Tour.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T29 at the 2007 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T21 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Bank of America Championship: Was T21 at the Bank of America Championship after being T2 after 36 holes.
2006 Season
Had 12 starts.
-
Allianz Championship: T6 at the Allianz Championship in his second career start.