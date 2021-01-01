JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 1985 Buick Open
- 1986 The International
- 1988 Canadian Open, Greater Milwaukee Open
- 1989 KMart Greater Greensboro Open
Additional Victories (5)
-
1985 Connecticut Open
-
1985 King Hassan Open
-
1988 Dunlop Phoenix
-
1990 Hong Kong Open
-
1992 Connecticut Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
-
1988 Lost to Sandy Lyle, KMart Greater Greensboro Open
-
1988 Lost to Seve Ballesteros, David Frost, Greg Norman, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic
Personal
- Started playing golf at age 12 in Honduras, where his father was principal of the American School and only sports choices were golf and soccer.
- Once rescued his dog, Nip, a German shepherd, from an attack by an alligator in Florida.
- In 1996, he bowled a perfect 300 game.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in just two events.
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was also T75 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.
-
American Family Insurance Championship: Finished 80th at the American Family Insurance Championship which included a final-round 1-under-par 71.
2015 Season
Made just two starts during the season.
-
Encompass Championship: Finished 80th at the Encompass Championship.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
2014 Season
Made just one start at the Senior PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Would have a Special Medical Extension for 2015.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Was also entered at The Principal Charity Classic but withdrew prior to the start of the event.
2013 Season
-
Montreal Championship: Made just one official start and that came at the Montreal Championship where he finished T58.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was also T10 with partner Mike Reid in the unofficial Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2012 Season
Made just two starts during the season.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was 76th at Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Teamed with Mike Reid for a T9 finish in the unofficial Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2011 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Returned to the Champions Tour for the first time since July 2010 (Dick's Sporting Goods Open) when he teamed with good friend Mark Calcavecchia at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. In the Legends Division, the duo carded a three-round total of 15-under 201 in the better-ball competition to finish 31st.
2010 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Last appearance of the season came at the Dicks Sporting Goods Open. but he was forced to withdraw after two rounds due to excruciating leg pain.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Also played in the Regions Charity Classic and finished T73.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Made an inspirational return to competition when he teamed with Mike Reid to finish T26 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Appearance in Savannah was his first in a TOUR-sanctioned event since losing his lower-right leg 10 months prior.
2009 Season
Had his season tragically cut short when he had his lower-right leg amputated in June following a fatal RV accident in Mississippi that killed his girlfriend, his brother and his dog while returning from the Triton Financial Classic in Austin, Texas. Went through extensive rehabilitation and was fitted for a prosthetic limb.
-
AT&T Champions Classic: Prior to the accident, he registered his best Champions Tour performance when he birdied the last hole to finish solo seventh at the AT&T Champions Classic. Performance at Valencia CC was his best effort since a T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs in 2002. On the PGA TOUR, Green's last top-10 performance before his showing at Valencia was a T7 at the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC.
2008 Season
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Best effort was a T47 at the Administaff Small Business Classic at The Woodlands.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Debuted on the Champions Tour at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Troon and was T54 in his first start on the circuit. Made six other appearances in his rookie season.