PGA TOUR Victories (19)
- 1971 Houston Champions International
- 1973 Tallahassee Open, B.C. Open
- 1974 Bob Hope Desert Classic, Greater Jacksonville Open, IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic, Walt Disney World National Team Championship
- 1975 Southern Open
- 1976 Doral-Eastern Open, Greater Jacksonville Open, Sea Pines Heritage Classic
- 1977 U.S. Open Championship
- 1978 Hawaiian Open, Heritage Classic
- 1979 Hawaiian Open, First NBC New Orleans Open
- 1981 Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
- 1984 Southern Open
- 1985 PGA Championship
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)
- 1998 Bruno's Memorial Classic
- 2000 Audi Senior Classic, Kroger Senior Classic
- 2002 Lightpath Long Island Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-3)
-
1971 Defeated Don January, Houston Champions International
-
1975 Lost to Don Bies, Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
-
1978 Defeated Billy Kratzert, Hawaiian Open
-
1978 Lost to Gil Morgan, World Series of Golf
-
1986 Lost to Andy Bean, Doral-Eastern Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)
-
2000 Lost to Bruce Fleisher, The Home Depot Invitational
-
2002 Defeated Hale Irwin, Lightpath Long Island Classic
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Allen Doyle to win the weather-shortened Legends Division at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
2015 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Lone appearance was in the Legends Division at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf where he teamed with Allen Doyle to finish T9.
2012 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Lone start came at April's Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf where he and teammate Leonard Thompson finished 35th in Savannah.
2004 Season
-
Blue Angels Classic: Despite a loss of strength and weight, came back again in mid-April at the Blue Angels Classic in Pensacola, Fla.
-
MasterCard Championship: Returned to the Champions Tour at the season-opening MasterCard Championship in Hawaii (37th), but was forced to miss almost the next three months of the season after undergoing additional tests and treatments for a cancerous growth on his throat and tongue.
2003 Season
Season cut short in June after being diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his left tonsil and back of his tongue during a routine dental examination in May. Opted to begin radiation and chemotherapy sessions in early July and missed the remainder of the year while undergoing nearly six weeks of treatment for the disease at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. Lost over 30 pounds during the treatment.
-
Farmers Charity Classic: Was just one stroke off the lead through 36 holes of the Farmers Charity Classic and eventually T4 in Grand Rapids, three strokes out of a playoff spot in his next-to-last start in June.
-
Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am: Made his third career ace on the Champions Tour during the final round of the Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T4 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2002 Season
Voted Champions Tour Comeback Player of the Year. Returned from an inconsistent 2001 season in a big way, finishing 16th on the money list after dropping to 51st the previous year.
-
3M Championship: At the 3M Championship was second, three strokes behind Irwin.
-
Lightpath Long Island Classic: Claimed his first title in nearly two years when he defeated Hale Irwin in a seven-hole playoff at the Lightpath Long Island Classic. Was tied for the 36-hole lead with Irwin, but fell behind by as many as four strokes with 12 holes to play. However, collected five birdies over the last 11 holes and then drained a 25-foot putt on the seventh extra hole for the victory. Earned $255,000 for his victory, the largest check of his pro career.
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Also T2 at the Ford Senior Players Championship. Was the leader at the halfway point by three strokes after firing a second-round, 9-under-par 63 (tied tournament record).
2000 Season
Won multiple tournaments in the same year for the first time since 1979. Collected a pair of official victories and pocketed almost as much official money as he made over the 1998 and 1999 seasons combined.
-
Kroger Senior Classic: Also won the Kroger Senior Classic during the fall, holding off Larry Nelson by a stroke at Kings Island.
-
Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic: Played all 54 holes without a blemish at the Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic (T5) before the run came to an end during the first round of the FleetBoston Classic.
-
State Farm Senior Classic: Registered the second ace of his Champions Tour career in the final round of the State Farm Senior Classic.
-
The Home Depot Invitational: Also lost to Bruce Fleisher on the fourth extra playoff hole at The Home Depot Invitational. Shot a course-record 63 at the TPC Piper Glen in the second round.
-
Audi Senior Classic: Posted his first victory in over 22 months at the inaugural Audi Senior Classic in Mexico. Birdied eight of his first 10 holes Sunday en route to a Champions Tour career-low round of 62 at LaVista CC and a five-stroke triumph over Jim Colbert, Dean Overturf and Doug Tewell.
1999 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Gil Morgan to win the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo went wire-to-wire on The Slammer & Squire course at World Golf Village and bested Tom Wargo and John Mahaffey by three strokes for the title.
1998 Season
-
Comfort Classic: Carded his first ace on the Champions Tour in the opening round of the Comfort Classic.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Fired a final-round 64 in front of his hometown fans in Birmingham to win his first Champions Tour title at the Bruno's Memorial Classic. Made an eagle, par and four birdies over his last six holes to beat Hale Irwin by a stroke at Greystone G&CC.
1997 Season
During a streaky rookie season, posted nine top-10 finishes and collected more than $500,000 in official earnings, over twice what he made in his best year on the PGA TOUR (1978/$247,406).
-
Northville Long Island Classic: Made a serious bid for his first Champions Tour title at the Northville Long Island Classic. Was one stroke off the lead after 36 holes before finishing T3, one stroke out of playoff contention.
-
Royal Caribbean Classic: Needed only 18 putts to shoot a 66 in his second official round on the Champions Tour at the Royal Caribbean Classic, one off the all-time record.