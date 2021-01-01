JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 1971
PGA TOUR Champions: 1996
PGA TOUR Victories (8)
- 1972 Cleveland Open
- 1976 American Express Westchester Classic, American Golf Classic
- 1979 PGA Championship
- 1980 Memorial Tournament
- 1981 Phoenix Open, U.S. Open Championship
- 1983 Houston Coca-Cola Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (5)
- 1997 GTE Classic, Southwestern Bell Dominion, Comfort Classic
- 1998 Royal Caribbean Classic
- 1999 Raley's Gold Rush Classic
International Victories (21)
1967 Queensland PGA Championship [Aus]
1970 Tasmania Open [Aus]
1970 Victorian Open [Aus]
1970 Thailand Open [Asia]
1970 French Open [Eur]
1971 Caracas Open
1971 JAL Open [Jpn]
1975 Wills Masters [Eur]
1976 Chunichi Crowns [Jpn]
1976 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship [Eur]
1977 Australian Open [Aus]
1977 South Africa PGA Championship [Aus]
1978 Mexico Cup
1979 West Lakes Classic [Aus]
1980 Mexican Open
1980 Rolex Japan [Jpn]
1980 Brazilian Classic
1981 Lancome Trophy [Eur]
1982 Lancome Trophy [Eur]
1985 Queensland Open [Aus]
1987 Queensland Open [Aus]
Additional Victories (23)
1970 Thailand Open
1970 French Open
1970 World Cup [with Bruce Devlin]
1971 Caracas Open
1971 JAL Open
1975 Wills Masters
1976 Chunichi Crowns Invitational
1976 Piccadilly World Match Play
1977 Australian Open
1977 South African PGA Championship
1978 Mexico Cup
1979 Westlakes Classic
1979 New Zealand Open
1980 Mexican Open
1980 Rolex Japan
1980 Brazilian Classic
1981 Lancome Trophy
1982 Lancome Trophy
1985 Alfred Dunhill Cup [with Graham Marsh and Greg Norman]
1985 Queensland Open
1986 Alfred Dunhill Cup [with Rodger Davis and Greg Norman]
1988 Alfred Dunhill Cup
1994 Australian Skins [Aus]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-1)
1972 Defeated Bruce Devlin, Cleveland Open
1972 Lost to Lou Graham, Hale Irwin, Larry Ziegler, Liggett & Myers Open
1979 Defeated Ben Crenshaw, PGA Championship
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)
1996 Lost to Bob Eastwood, Mike Hill, Lee Trevino, Dave Stockton, Emerald Coast Classic
1998 Defeated Dave Stockton, Royal Caribbean Classic
National Teams
- 1970, 1971 World Cup
- 1983 U.S. vs. Japan Matches
- 1985, 1986, 1988 Dunhill Cup
Personal
- Inducted into the Australian Sports Hall of Fame and the Australian Golf Hall of Fame.
- Discovered the game of golf when he was 13.
- Found a set of left-handed clubs in his garage and played with them for two years before making the switch to a right-handed set.
- Worked in a golf shop in Melbourne, Australia, at age 16 and, after a three-year apprenticeship, took a head professional job at a nine-hole course in Tasmania.
- Became a touring professional in the late 1960s, first in Australia and then the Far East.
- Awarded the Order of Australia by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 for contributions to the game.
- A member of the Masters Tournament Cup & Tee Committee, which sets up the Augusta National layout each April.
- Involved in the golf design business, with a number of courses to his credit, including Grayhawk GC in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Raven GC in Phoenix and Grandover GC in Greensboro, N.C.
- Considers his victory at the 1981 U.S. Open his biggest thrill in golf and credits Bruce Devlin as the person who most influenced his career.
- Loves to fly fish in his home state of Montana.
- Favorite TV show is "The Tonight Show" and favorite athlete is Rod Laver. Top entertainer is Paul McCartney and favorite golf courses are Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Muirfield.
- Lists President George Bush as his hero.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2004 Season
Bank of America Championship: Withdrew during the final round of the Bank of America Championship in late June and was later diagnosed with congestive heart failure that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Played in 12 events early in the season, with his best effort a 52nd-place finish in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2002 Season
Ford Senior Players Championship: Recorded the 10th hole-in-one of his professional career in the final round of the Ford Senior Players Championship.
2001 Season
Played in 18 events, the fewest appearances he's ever made on the Champions Tour in one season.
BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Turned in his best performance in an official event at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland. Two strokes back after 36 holes in Nashville, but eventually tied for 14th.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Spent two months away from the circuit early in the year while his wife, Maureen, underwent open-heart surgery. Returned at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in early April and, along with partner Bruce Fleisher, T2 in the rain-shortened better-ball event.
2000 Season
Had three top-10 finishes.
Boone Valley Classic: Made more than a quarter of his official money in one event, earning a $108,000 check at the Boone Valley Classic. Used a second-round 64, his lowest score of the campaign, to move into contention and eventually third behind Tom Watson and champion Larry Nelson.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Bruce Fleisher to finish second at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, one stroke behind Jim Colbert and Andy North.
1999 Season
Raley's Gold Rush Classic: Defeated Larry Mowry by four strokes at the Raley's Gold Rush Classic. Opened with a sizzling 9-under 63 then rebounded from a two-stroke deficit after 36 holes with a final-round 65.
1998 Season
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: He and partner Hugh Baiocchi lost a two-hole playoff to Dale Douglass and Charles Coody at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
Royal Caribbean Classic: Defeated Dave Stockton in a Champions Tour-record, 10-hole sudden-death playoff at the Royal Caribbean Classic.
1997 Season
Won twice early in the year.
Ralphs Senior Classic: Recorded his first Champions Tour hole-in-one at Ralphs Senior Classic.
Comfort Classic: Claimed his third title in September at the Comfort Classic. Birdied the final hole in Indianapolis for a one-stroke victory over Larry Nelson and Bud Allin.
Southwestern Bell Dominion: Won the Southwestern Bell Dominion. Eagled the final hole at Dominion CC to slip past John Jacobs in San Antonio.
GTE Classic: Won the GTE Classic. Picked up his first Champions Tour win by three strokes in Tampa, but his other two victories were nail-biters.
1996 Season
Emerald Coast Classic: Was one of the players in the record five-man playoff at the Emerald Coast Classic and won on the first extra hole with a birdie by Lee Trevino.
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut, at the Bruno's Memorial Classic in June and competed in 19 events.
1995 Season
PGA Championship: Final PGA TOUR appearance came at the PGA Championship. Missed the cut but shot a 1-under 70 at Riviera CC.
Memorial Tournament: Made his final PGA TOUR cut when he finished 76th at the Memorial Tournament.
1994 Season
Missed the cut in his only two official PGA TOUR starts.
Australian Skins: At the unofficial Australian Skins Game at Turtle Point, entered the four-man field with 12 hours' notice after Nick Price withdrew with a wrist injury. Had a birdie and an eagle on consecutive holes to pull ahead of Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch and Craig Parry to win the event.
1993 Season
Played in three official PGA TOUR events.
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
Buick Open: Missed the cut at the Buick Open.
Memorial Tournament: Missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.
1992 Season
Missed the cut in his only two TOUR starts.
Memorial Tournament: Missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.
Phoenix Open: Missed the cut at the Phoenix Open.
1991 Season
PGA Championship: Made the cut at the PGA Championship (T52).
U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open (60th).
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Made the cut at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic (T76).
Phoenix Open: Began his season with three rounds in the 60s at the Phoenix Open. Along with a third-round, 3-over 74, finished T50 at TPC Scottsdale.
1990 Season
Made the cut in half of his 10 starts.
PGA Championship: Made the cut at the PGA Championship (T66).
The Open Championship: Highlight of the year was his final-round 66 at The Open Championship that led to a T8 performance at St. Andrews' Old Course. Tied with Steve Pate, Donnie Hammond and Corey Pavin, nine shots behind winner Nick Faldo.
U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open (64th).
THE PLAYERS Championship: Only other top-25 came at THE PLAYERS Championship, a T24.
1989 Season
Enjoyed six made cuts in his 10 PGA TOUR starts.
The Open Championship: Finished T61 in The Open Championship.
U.S. Open Championship: Finished T61 in the U.S. Open.
USF&G Classic: Top finish was a T19 at the USF&G Classic in New Orleans. Opened with an even-par 72 at English Turn then followed with three consecutive under-par rounds (71-71-68) to earn the top-20 finish.
1988 Season
Enjoyed two top-10 finishes and eight made cuts in 16 starts.
Colonial National Invitation: At Colonial CC in Fort Worth, finished T5 at Colonial National Invitation, with a 5-under 275.
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Carded a T3 at GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, one stroke out of a Bruce Lietzke-Clarence Rose playoff. Four under-par rounds, accentuated by a Saturday 67 resulted in an 8-under total and a T3 at TPC Las Colinas.
Dunhill Cup: Along with fellow Australians Rodger Davis and Greg Norman, lost to the Irish team of Eamonn Darcy, Ronan Rafferty, and Des Smyth in the Dunhill Cup.
1987 Season
Played in 21 PGA TOUR events.
Buick Open: His best finish was a T11 at the Buick Open in July. Opened with an even-par 72 then shot rounds of 67-68-67.
Queensland Open: A final-round 66 capped four under-par rounds that resulted in a 13-under-275 total and a 13-stroke victory over countryman Vaughan Somers to wrap up a second Queensland Open title in Australia.
1986 Season
Played in 20 PGA TOUR events, making 15 cuts. Also turned in three top-10s.
PGA Championship: Top outing of the year came in the season's final major, the PGA Championship. Played well on the final day, shooting a 4-under 67 at Inverness Club to T7 with Mike Hulbert and Jim Thorpe, six shots behind winner Bob Tway.
Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic: In June, shot weekend rounds of 67-67 at Atlanta CC to T9 at the Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic.
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: First top-ten came in his season-opening tournament, the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. In the five-round affair, only a second-round 73 kept him from contending. Came back strong with a third-round 63 at Indian Wells CC. Finished 67-68 to finish eighth, five shots out of the Donnie Hammond-John Cook playoff.
1985 Season
The Open Championship: Was tied for first at The Open Championship after opening-rounds of 68-71-70. Shot a Sunday round of 75 to fall to T3, two strokes behind champion Sandy Lyle.
Dunhill Cup: Joined the Australian team of Graham Marsh and Greg Norman to win the first Dunhill Cup.
Queensland Open: Set the record low score for the Queensland Open, shooting a four round 269 for his win at Coolangatta-Tweed. His 269 was four strokes better than Allan Murray's 273 at Keperra in 1960.
1984 Season
In 20 PGA TOUR starts, included three top-10 and five top-25 finishes.
Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: In Harrison, N.Y., shot rounds of 68-71-69-66 for a 10-under 272 and T2 at the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, five strokes behind champion Scott Simpson.
MONY Tournament of Champions: Two weeks later, at the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa CC, shot a first-round 64 and a third-round 68 derailed by over-par rounds Friday and Sunday to eventually finish fourth.
Masters Tournament: At the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, a 6-under 282 resulted in a T6 finish.
1983 Season
Closed his season with four consecutive top-10s.
Lajet Coors Classic: Added a T3 at the Lajet Coors Classic. Shot a final-round, 2-under 70 at The Lajet Coors Classic, his sixth consecutive under-par final-round score.
Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic: Finished T6 at the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic.
World Series of Golf: At the World Series of Golf, was 10th.
Buick Open: At the Buick Open, was T7.
Canadian Open: Two weeks later, opened with a 3-under 68 and closed with a 69 to T4 at the Canadian Open.
The Open Championship: Was only two strokes off Tom Watson's 54-hole lead at The Open Championship before a final-round 75 derailed his victory chances, dropping him into a T14.
U.S. Open Championship: Next top-10 came at the U.S. Open. Shot a final-round 69 at Oakmont CC to T8.
Memorial Tournament: Three weeks after his win in Houston, held a two-stroke lead over Andy Bean and Scott Hoch at the Memorial Tournament with a round to play. Fell into a T2 with Ben Crenshaw by shooting a final-round 74 at Muirfield Village, losing to Hale Irwin by a shot.
Houston Coca-Cola Open: Won the last of his eight PGA TOUR victories when he captured the Houston Coca-Cola Open with a 9-under 275 over Lee Elder, Jim Thorpe and Lee Trevino.
Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: First top-10 of the season came at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, shooting three consecutive 70s to finish the event on his way to a T9.
Gold Win Cup Japan vs USA: In early November, competed in the U.S. vs Japan Goldwin Cup Match, eventually won by the U.S. team led by Hale Irwin.
1982 Season
Bank of Boston Classic: Shot four sub-70 rounds at the Bank of Boston Classic to T5 at Pleasant Valley CC, four shots behind Gilder's winning score.
U.S. Open Championship: In defense of his U.S. Open title, at Pebble Beach GL, was tied for third, two shots behind 54-hole leader Bill Rogers with a round to play. Shot a 1-over 73 on the final day, dropping into a T6 with Jay Haas, Wadkins and Gary Koch, five strokes short of winner Tom Watson.
Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Added a T3 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Was four shots off Bob Gilder's 54-hole lead then proceeded to shoot an even-par 70 on the final day to finish seven shots behind Gilder's winning 14-under score.
MONY Tournament of Champions: Acquitted himself well at the MONY Tournament of Champions at La Costa. Par-or-better rounds of 70-72-70-71 left him at T2 with Andy Bean, Ron Streck and Craig Stadler, three shots shy of winner Lanny Wadkins.
Honda Inverrary Classic: Only other top-10 came at the Honda Inverrary Classic in early March, where opening and closing 67s led to a T9.
Trophée Lancôme: Led from start to finish to capture his second consecutive Lancome Trophy on the European Tour. Punctuated his victory by canning a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Edged out Seve Ballesteros by two shots with a 12-under -276 total.
1981 Season
World Series of Golf: T6 at the World Series of Golf.
Canadian Open: Picked up a T5 at the Canadian Open.
U.S. Open Championship: Shot a 67 in the final round of the U.S. Open to overturn a three-shot deficit, defeating third-round leader George Burns. Became the fourth Australian major champion (after Jim Ferrier, Peter Thomson and Kel Nagle) and the first to win a U.S. Open.
MONY Tournament of Champions: Was 10th at the MONY Tournament of Champions.
Masters Tournament: Finished seventh at the Masters.
Doral-Eastern Open: Finished T2 at the Doral-Eastern Open.
Phoenix Open: Won the Phoenix Open by one stroke, with rounds of 65-68-69-66, over Lon Hinkle.
1980 Season
Made five top-10s, including a victory at the Memorial Tournament, along with 10 top 25s in 17 made cuts out of 19 starts.
Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: Next top-10, a T7, came at the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic. Took an opening round 132 lead into Saturday before a third-round 77 dropped him down the leaderboard. Earned a T7 finish with a final-round 69 at Westchester CC.
Western Open: At the Western Open at Butler National GC, finished T6, eight strokes behind champions Scott Simpson.
Memorial Tournament: Came from behind late to win the Memorial Tournament with a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Tom Watson by a stroke.won the Memorial Tournament.
Masters Tournament: Opened the Masters Tournament with a 65 and co-leader status before being derailed by a second-round 73. Weekend rounds of 72-70 earned him solo fifth.
Bay Hill Classic: Finished T5 at the Bay Hill Classic with a final-round total of 289.
1979 Season
Buick-Goodwrench Open: Finished T8 at the Buick-Goodwrench Open.
Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: Two weeks after his PGA Championship title, and in his next start, took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic. Led Scott Simpson by a shot. Could only manage an even-par 71 on the final day, with Jack Renner coming from off the pace to win by a shot when he shot a Sunday 67 at Westchester CC.
PGA Championship: Won the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. Enjoyed a two-hole lead Sunday, only to double bogey on the final hole. Dropped into a playoff with Ben Crenshaw, finally making birdie on the third playoff hole to secure the win.
IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Additional top-10 came at the IVB-Philadelphia Classic (T6).
Greater Milwaukee Open: Finished T7 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.
Canadian Open: Was in the hunt at the Canadian Open, eventually settling for a T5 at Glen Abbey GC.
U.S. Open Championship: Added a seventh-place finish at the U.S. Open at Inverness.
Atlanta Classic: Earlier in the year, finished T3 at the Atlanta Classic, with weekend rounds of 67-68 shooting him up the leaderboard.
Doral-Eastern Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Doral-Eastern Open, a T9.
West Lakes Classic: At the Westlakes Classic in Adelaide, Australia, made seven birdies Friday and rammed in a 25-foot birdie putt Sunday on No. 17 to clinch the title.
1978 Season
Had five top-10 and 11 top-25s Enjoyed two successive top-10s in May.
American Express Westchester Classic: Finished the season at Westchester CC, at the American-Express Westchester Classic. Ended the tournament in a T10 after a 5-under 66, five strokes behind Lee Elder.
Memorial Tournament: Second successive top-ten came at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Byron Nelson Golf Classic: First top-ten came at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic outside Dallas.
Masters Tournament: Finished T9 at the Masters Tournament, with a 5-under 283.
Florida Citrus Open: Best showing came in early March at the Florida Citrus Open, with a solo second at Rio Pinar CC in Orlando, Fla. Was tied for second-round lead but stumbled Saturday with a 73. A final-round 66 led to a 15-under 273 total, leaving him two strokes behind champion Mac McLendon.
Mexico Cup: Trailed by three strokes Sunday at the Mexico Cup. Entered into a seesaw battle with Don January at an event where the lead changed six times before January muffed a 5-foot putt on No. 18, his 5-under-par 67 enough to allow him to pass January for the win.
1977 Season
Made 14 cuts in 15 TOUR events. He had four top-10 finishes.
Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Final top-10 happened at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Dallas in early May (T6).
MONY Tournament of Champions: Finished seventh at the MONY Tournament of Champions in mid-April, with a 3-under 285.
Masters Tournament: Another top-10, a T6, came in early April at the Masters Tournament.
Doral-Eastern Open: Season was highlighted by a solo second at the Doral-Eastern Open in mid-March. Carded a 10-under 278 on the strength of four under-par rounds to finish one stroke behind Andy Bean in Miami.
Australian Open: In November, turned back Don January, Bruce Lietzke and John Lister to win the Australian Open by three strokes with a 4-under-284 total.
South African PGA Championship: Won the South African PGA Championship.
1976 Season
American Golf Classic: Prevailed in wet, windy conditions at the American Golf Classic in Akron, Ohio, to emerge victorious over Lou Graham, posting four rounds in the 60s for 14-under 274, four strokes ahead of Graham.
American Express Westchester Classic: Won the American Express Westchester Classic with rounds of 63-68-70-71 pver Ben Crenshaw, Tom Watson and Fuzzy Zoeller.
Chunichi Crowns: At the Chunichi Crowns (Japan Golf Tour) turned in a 4-under-par 276, one stroke ahead of Yasuhiro Miyamoto who lost a chance to win after a triple bogey on No. 17 in the final round.
Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Came from behind to secure a victory over the reigning champion Hale Irwin in the Piccadilly World Match Play Championship. Birdied the 38th hole with a 12-foot putt on the second extra hole for the victory when Irwin missed an 18-footer.
1975 Season
Played in 26 TOUR events and finished 44th on the final money list.
B.C. Open: Best outing of the campaign came at the B.C. Open in Endicott, N.Y. Had three 68s along with a third-round 71 to T2 at En-Joie GC, a stroke behind Don Iverson.
PGA Championship: Never broke par at the PGA Championship but still finished T10, with a pair of even-par 70s in the second and third rounds to go with his 72-74 start and finish.
Kemper Open: Had a top-10 finish at the Kemper Open (T8).
First NBC New Orleans Open: Picked up a T8 at the First NBC New Orleans Open on the strength of a final-round 67.
1974 Season
Never seriously contended on the PGA TOUR but still recorded six top-10s in his 22 made cuts. Played steady golf to conclude his TOUR season.
Sahara Invitational: Finished T6 at the Sahara Invitational.
Ohio Kings Island Open: Finished T7 at the Ohio Kings Island Open.
World Open Golf Championship: Finished T9 at the World Open Golf Championship.
Southern Open: Finished T11 at the Southern Open.
Tournament Players Championship: Finished 12th at the Tournament Players Championship.
Westchester Classic: Finished T9 at the Westchester Classic.
Greater New Orleans Open: Was only two shots off the lead at the Greater New Orleans Open in March with a round to play but got off to a slow start, shot a Sunday, 1-over 73 at Lakewood CC and settled for a T6, 10 shots behind winner Lee Trevino.
Bob Hope Desert Classic: First top-10 of the year was a result of a 65-70-70 finish at the 90-hole Bob Hope Desert Classic.
1973 Season
Played in a career-high 31 PGA TOUR tournaments.
Houston Open: Waited all the way until May to claim his second and final top-10, a T8 at the Houston Open. Shot weekend rounds of 71-69.
Florida Citrus Open: Other top-15 was a T11 showing at the Florida Citrus Open in March.
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Came close to winning right out of the box, finishing T2 at the season-opening Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open. Put himself in position with a 69-69-70 start at Riviera CC. Was only a stroke behind Rod Funseth when the final round began. Could never mount a Sunday charge, shot an even-par 71 and fell into a tie with Tom Weiskopf, Dave Hill and Don Bies, three shots behind Funseth in Pacific Palisades.
1972 Season
Played in 18 PGA TOUR events, the most in his career at that point.
U.S. Professional Match Play Championship: Looked like he might win again in late-August when he forced a playoff at the Liggett & Myers Open. Opening rounds of 72-72 gave way to a 68 in the third round, good for a share of the third-round lead with Jerry McGee and Larry Ziegler. Could only come in with a 73 on the final day, remaining tied with Lou Graham, Hale Irwin and Ziegler, with Lou Graham prevailing in the overtime.
Cleveland Open: Won the Cleveland Open sinking a 10-foot par putt on the second playoff hole over countryman Bruce Devlin. Shot a final-round 69 to tie Devlin who missed a 5-foot putt on the 18th hole for the outright win.
Caracas General Motors Open: At the Caracas General Motors Open in late-January, early February, was fourth in Venezuela, four under-par rounds giving him the top-five performance.
Ford Maracaibo Open: Early in the year, at the unofficial Ford Maracaibo Open, was T7 at the Ford event.
1971 Season
Played in five PGA TOUR events and an additional four unofficial events.
Sea Pines Open Invitational: Enjoyed his first official TOUR top-10 when he strung together rounds of 71-72-71-72 at Harbour Town GL to T9 at the Sea Pines Open Invitational in South Carolina.
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut in his first U.S. Open start (77-80).
Masters Tournament: In his first Masters Tournament appearance, made the cut and was T36.
Panama Open Invitational: Had a fourth-place finish at the Panama Open Invitational at Panama GC, thanks to a final-round 63.
Los Lagartos International: Added a T6 at the Los Lagartos International.
Caracas General Motors Open: Made the most of his time at the Caracas General Motors Open, winning the Venezuela event by a shot over Tommy Bolt. Shot rounds of 67-70-66-69 to secure the title at Valle Arriba GC.
World Cup of Golf: Represented Australia in the World Cup contested in Palm Beach, Fla., team event eventually won by the U.S. team of Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino. Returned to the World Cup to defend the 1970 title he won with Bruce Devlin. The duo finished T11 with Japan. Was T8 in the International Trophy, with New Zealand's Bob Charles.
JAL Open: In May, fired a 2-under-par 70 on the final day for a five-round total of 353 to win the first JAL Open in Miyazaki, Japan. Defeated Takaaki Kono by three shots and countryman Graham Marshby four strokes.
1970 Season
In five PGA TOUR starts playing as a non-member, made three cuts.
Western Open: Was T34 at the Western Open.
French Open: Won the French Open by a stroke.
World Cup of Golf: Captured the World Cup team title, with teammate Bruce Devlin. The duo carded rounds of 65-67-65-73 for the 10-shot win over Argentina (Roberto De Vicenzo-Vicente Fernandez) at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. In the International Trophy, the individual portion of the event, rounds of 65-67-65 gave him a two-shot lead to begin the final round. Fired a 73 on the final day, which allowed De Vicenzo to come from behind to win with a final-day 70.
Yomiuri International: Defeated Walter Godfrey at the Yomiuri International on the Japan Golf Tour. Made birdies on Nos. 1, 11, 17 and 18 to take the three-shot triumph.
Thailand Open: In Bangkok in late-March, trailed Chinese second-round leader, Hsiek Yung-Yo. Came from three strokes back Sunday to finish at 2-under, defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Min Nan at the Thailand Open.
Tasmanian Open: Won the Tasmanian Open by one stroke over Terry Kendall.