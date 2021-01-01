Exempt status
PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2009 Allianz Championship
Additional Victories (4)
1989 North Carolina State Amateur
2006 North Carolina State Amateur
2006 North Carolina Mid-Amateur
2007 Tarheel Classic.
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
2013 Lost to Gene Sauers, Esteban Toledo, Insperity Championship
Personal
- Attended the University of North Carolina.
- Owns a packaging company and is a partner in a plastic-recycling business.
- Lists Winged Foot as his favorite golf course.
- Favorite entertainer is John Wayne and reads anything by John Patterson.
- Arnold Palmer is his favorite athlete.
- Appeared on the January 12, 1962 cover of Golf World as a 5-year-old after attending the annual Christmas golf outing at Pinehurst in North Carolina.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 12 starts in the 2019 season, including a T18 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Finished No. 72 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
SAS Championship: Began the SAS Championship No. 75 in the standings and was $13,832 behind 72nd-ranked Sandy Lyle. After a first-round 75, Goodes closed with rounds of 68-70 and finished T28. Goodes will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, as he finished the regular season 72nd in the standings, $323 ahead of Lyle (T72/+7).
2018 Season
PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 69-68-71 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T5, his best in 12 starts at the event.
Shaw Charity Classic: Eagled the final hole to finish with a 7-under 63 for a T6 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic.
2017 Season
Completed his 10th full season on PGA TOUR Champions. Slipped from 29th to 47th on the final money list and was unable to extend his season past the second Charles Schwab Cup playoff event.
JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Rounds of 67-68 on the weekend led to a T7 finish at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship the following week, just his second top-10 of the year.
Shaw Charity Classic: Posted the day's low round on Sunday at the Shaw Charity Classic, a 7-under-par 63, which led to a T8 finish in Canada in September.
3M Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the 3M Championship after opening with a 7-under-par 65 and followed with consecutive rounds of 68 to finish T11 in Minnesota.
2016 Season
Rebounded nicely in 2016, earning a career-best $778,184 while posting a pair of runner-up finishes and advancing through to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Went over $5 million in all-time earnings on Tour during the campaign.
Toshiba Classic: Posted a final-round 8-under-par 63 to finish T5 at October's Toshiba Classic.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T7 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in September.
3M Championship: Posted three straight rounds in the 60s to finish T10 at the 3M Championship in August.
American Family Insurance Championship: Was T2 at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June in Wisconsin after three rounds in the 60s. Played his final 50 holes bogey-free to wind up two shots shy of winner Kirk Triplett.
Insperity Invitational: Turned in another strong performance at the Insperity Invitational in May near Houston. Was the first-round leader after a 6-under-par 66 and trailed by one stroke after 36 holes before a final-round 70 left him T2. It was his second runner-up finish in the event in the last four years.
2015 Season
Dropped from 38th in 2014 to 48th last year on the final money list. Turned in his best performances in consecutive starts in the summer.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Registered just the second hole-in-one in the history at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, and his first on the Champions Tour, when he aced the 194-yard, par-3, seventh hole at En-Joie GC. Used a 5-iron in the final round. Had made an eagle on the par-5 third hole just before his ace. It was the 10th of 13 aces on the Champions Tour for the season.
3M Championship: Returned to the 3M event and again was among the top 10, shooting 68-68 on the weekend to T7.
Encompass Championship: Was T6 at the Encompass Championship after trailing eventual winner Jerry Smith by three strokes after 36 holes. Played in the final group but dropped back after carding a 73 Sunday. Performance near Chicago was his best since a solo-sixth outing at the 2014 3M Championship.
2014 Season
Had another busy year, playing in every event for which he was eligible and finishing 38th on the money list, with $456,108. For the first time since 2011, finished outside the top 30 in single-season earnings.
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Saw a potential top-10 finish slip away in October when he made a bogey on the 54th hole to finish T11 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic.
3M Championship: Shot a final-round, 8-under-par 64 at the 3M Championship, which got him on the leaderboard during Sunday's final round. That 64 helped lead to a sixth-place finish in Minnesota.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Closed with a bogey-free 67 at Fallen Oak to T6 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic near Biloxi.
ACE Group Classic: Initial top-10 finish came in February when he T8 at The ACE Group Classic in Naples.
2013 Season
Finished 25th on the final money list, his highest standing in single-season earnings since 2009 when he placed 24th. Earnings of more than $677,000 were a personal best for a year. Was a runner-up twice, with both second-place performances coming in consecutive weeks during the spring.
AT&T Championship: Late in the season, matched his career-low round with a second-round, 9-under-par 63 at the AT&T Championship to share the second-round lead with four others at 8-under-par 136. However, closed with a 75 to finish T18.
Shaw Charity Classic: Had posted 63 earlier in the year when he temporarily tied the competitive course record at Canyon Meadows G&CC during the second round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.
Insperity Championship: Best opportunity to win came the week after when he lost to Esteban Toledo in a three-man playoff at the Insperity Championship. Missed a 6-foot par putt on the third extra hole to give the title to Toledo. Led the tournament after the first round by carding a 69 in breezy conditions at The Woodlands, the only sub-70 score Friday. Trailed Gene Sauers by two strokes after 36 holes, and a final-round 72 left him in a playoff with Sauers and Toledo.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Fred Funk in April to claim a T2 finish at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair posted a 9-under-par 63 Sunday to move up 15 places in the team event, finishing one stroke shy of a playoff.
2012 Season
Returned to a spot among the top-30 money-winners for the first time in three years when he finished 28th overall. Finished among the top 20 in 10 of his 23 starts, including a pair of third-place efforts.
Boeing Classic: Narrowly missed another top-10 when he was T11 at the Boeing Classic.
Principal Charity Classic: Was the first-round leader at The Principal Charity Classic, following a 7-under-par 64, which matched his career low Champions Tour round. He eventually T14 in Iowa.
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Was solo third at the Insperity Championship, four strokes behind winner and good friend Fred Funk, after carding a final-round 70 on the Tournament Course at The Woodlands CC. Trailed by one stroke through 36 holes after making nine birdies and two double bogeys in his Saturday round.
ACE Group Classic: Was T3 at The ACE Group Classic after earning medalist honors at the event's open-qualifier at Old Corkscrew GC (67). Was one of only three players to post three straight rounds in the 60s at TwinEagles, including a 69 Sunday in breezy conditions. Performance was his best in a Champions Tour event since finishing T3 at the 2011 Principal Charity Classic.
2011 Season
For the second consecutive year, finished just outside the top 30 money-winners but at 34th, still managed to improve one spot from his previous season.
The Senior Open Championship: Was one of just two players (Barry Lane) to post four straight sub-par rounds at Walton Heath and finished T7 at The Senior Open Championship. It was his best performance in a major since his runner-up showing at the 2008 JELD-WEN Tradition.
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Added another top-10 finish with a T10 effort at the Montreal Championship.
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Posted the low round of his Champions Tour career when he fired an 8-under-par 64 in the opening round of the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn where he would finish T15.
Principal Charity Classic: Shot 66-65 on the weekend to finish T3 at The Principal Charity Classic, his best Champions Tour effort since his victory on the circuit in 2009. Final-round 65 at Glen Oaks included a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
2010 Season
Played in every event for which he was eligible, and both top 10s came in his first two starts.
The ACE Group Classic: After returning to the mainland, was T4 at The ACE Group Classic, firing rounds of 68-69 on the weekend in Naples, Fla.
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Made his first appearance in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and finished T6 in Hawaii, posting three straight rounds in the 60s on the Big Island.
2009 Season
Nearly duplicated his 2008 earnings, winning just $367 less than he did a year earlier.
The ACE Group Classic: Followed win at Boca Raton with a T7 performance at The ACE Group Classic.
Allianz Championship: High point of his Champions Tour career came in his first start. Had a two-putt birdie on the 54th hole, which gave him a one-stroke victory over Fulton Allem at the Allianz Championship. Posted rounds of 67-68-66 at The Old Course at Broken Sound on the way to his win in Boca Raton, Fla. Hit a 5-iron from 198 yards to within 25 feet and two-putted from just off the fringe for the win. In doing so, became the earliest first-time winner of a Champions Tour event since Dave Barr won the 2003 Royal Caribbean Classic.
2008 Season
In all, open-qualified seven times during the season.
Champions Tour Q-School: One of the big surprises on the Champions Tour. Began the year as a non-exempt player after successfully earning the right to open qualify via the National Qualifying Tournament, but parlayed success in those qualifiers along with some strong showings in several tournaments to finish 29th on the final money list in 21 starts.
JELD-WEN Tradition: Top performance came in August in Oregon when he finished three strokes behind Fred Funk at the JELD-WEN Tradition despite posting four straight rounds in the 60s at The Crosswater Club. Performance at Sunriver vaulted him into the top-30 money-winners where he would remain through the end of the campaign.
Regions Charity Classic: Open-qualified for the Regions Charity Classic in mid-May and trailed Andy Bean by one stroke after 36 holes before finishing solo fourth at Ross Bridge near Birmingham, his first top-five finish on the Champions Tour.
2007 Season
Made 10 appearances on the Champions Tour, including seven through open qualifying at co-sponsored events. Earned $52,684.
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T5 at the National Q-School in the fall of 2007 to earn the right to open qualify at Champions Tour events in 2008.
The Senior Open Championship presented by Aberdeen Asset Mngt.: At the Senior Open Championship, missed the cut.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Senior Open (T47).
Senior PGA Championship: Best outing was a T33 at the Senior PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Tarheel Classic: Won the Tarheel Classic on the Sunbelt Senior Tour.
2006 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned the right to open qualify at Champions Tour events after finishing T22 at the National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace in the fall of 2006.